beckershospitalreview.com
Meet Finvi's executive leadership team
Finvi was recently ranked the top revenue cycle management company for performance technology and workflow optimization by Black Book Research. Here is information on the executives leading the company formerly known as Ontario Systems, according to Finvi's website and the individuals' LinkedIn profiles:. Tim O'Brien, CEO: Mr. O'Brien has served...
beckershospitalreview.com
How 4 healthcare leaders are tackling diversity challenges
Emphasizing diversity, equity and inclusion has proven benefits in the healthcare industry, from enhancing care outcomes to improving employee retention. However, DEI leaders still struggle to prove the initiative's importance within the sector, among other challenges. Becker's spoke with four health systems' diversity leaders about the hurdles they face. Note:...
Cross Country Healthcare Executive Named Most Influential HR Executives to Watch
BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Cross Country Healthcare, Inc., (NASDAQ: CCRN), a market-leading, tech-enabled workforce solutions platform and advisory firm, today announced that its chief human resources officer, Colin McDonald, has been recognized as one of the 10 Most Influential HR Executives to Watch in 2022 by CIO Views magazine. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005135/en/ Cross Country’s chief human resources officer, Colin McDonald, has been recognized as one of the 10 Most Influential HR Executives to Watch in 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
Maxwell Biosciences Expands Leadership Team with the Appointment of Three Senior Executives
Maxwell Biosciences (“Maxwell”), a preclinical drug platform company focused on the development of synthetic compounds that mimic biomolecules known as biomimetic therapeutics, today announced the appointments of three senior executives: Tony Verco, MD, MBA, as Chief Medical Officer; Beth Burnside, PhD, as Senior Vice President of Research and Development (R&D) Strategy; and Donald Treacy, Jr., PhD, as Senior Vice President, Development Operations. The appointments further strengthen Maxwell’s management team, bringing industry-leading leadership to support the company’s clinical R&D strategy and operations.
RegScale Announces Appointment of Larry Whiteside, Jr., to lead the Regulatory Operations Movement
TYSONS CORNER, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- RegScale, a leading continuous compliance automation software company, today announced the appointment of cybersecurity industry veteran and diversity, equity and inclusion thought leader Larry Whiteside, Jr., to Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005027/en/ Larry Whiteside, Jr., Chief Information Security Officer, RegScale (Photo: Business Wire)
beckershospitalreview.com
Atrium exec named to 'most influential HR leaders' list
Jim Dunn, PhD — strategic executive leader in HR operations, organizational development and culture enhancement for Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health — has been named one of CIO Look's "10 Most Influential HR Leaders to Follow" in 2022. Dr. Dunn is responsible for all corporate human resources initiatives at...
beckershospitalreview.com
How VR is helping Novant Health employees tackle polarizing discussions
Novant Health has partnered with VR provider Moth+Flame to launch a VR-based leadership development training for nonclinical and clinical leaders. Using Moth+Flame's Promise platform, the health system's leaders learned to apply empathetic listening techniques in polarizing discussions. The aim was to have employees understand and navigate the barriers and solutions to garnering inclusion and advancing communication in the workplace, according to a Sept. 21 press release.
beckershospitalreview.com
Innovation
General Catalyst, the venture capital firm that has been collaborating with hospitals on digital innovation, is partnering with its first health system outside the U.S., according to a news release shared with Becker's. The company's latest "health assurance" partner will be Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, the U.K.'s...
beckershospitalreview.com
13 recent hospital, health system COO moves
Here are 13 hospital and health system COO moves that have been reported by Becker's since Aug. 11:. 1. Kofi Cash was named COO of University of Louisville (Ky.) Health-Jewish Hospital. 2. Jennifer Eslinger was named Rochester (N.Y.) Regional Health's new COO. 3. Rodemil Fuentes was named COO of CareWell...
M Corp Hires Veteran Technology Executive Bill Cody as Director of Sales for Professional Services
SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- M Corp has hired veteran salesman Bill Cody to serve as Director of Sales for Professional Services. Cody has more than 30 years of experience in IT, representing major brands in hardware, software, services, security, and cloud. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005723/en/ Bill Cody, M Corp Director of Sales for Professional Services (Photo: Business Wire)
beckershospitalreview.com
American Academy of Family Physicians names new president
The American Academy of Family Physicians named Tochi Iroku-Malize, MD, as president, according to a Sept. 21 news release. Dr. Iroku-Malize serves as founding chair and professor of family medicine for the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell in Hempstead, New York, and senior vice president and chair of the family medicine service line for Northwell Health.
beckershospitalreview.com
Former Amazon Care employees raise $5M for Latino-focused telehealth company
Zócalo Health, a Latino-focused telehealth company founded by two Amazon veterans, has received $5 million in seed funding to launch its virtual primary care services. Co-founders Erik Cardenas and Mariza Hardin both worked for Amazon Care, the health service for employers that the tech giant plans to shutter at the end of the year, according to their LinkedIn pages.
beckershospitalreview.com
More hospital CEOs exit as labor challenges persist
More than six dozen hospital CEOs have left their roles this year, according to a Sept. 21 Challenger, Gray & Christmas report. In the first eight months of this year, 895 CEOs across all industries left their posts, up slightly from the 888 chief executives who exited their roles in the same period last year, according to the executive outplacement and coaching firm.
ceoworld.biz
Strategic Communication: a crucial area of consulting
Strategic Communication is a process that organizations use to intentionally manage the relationships between them and their key publics. The goal of Strategic Communication is to influence how these publics think, feel, and behave toward the organization and its mission. Organizations use a variety of communication strategies to achieve their desired outcomes with key publics. The strategies used will vary depending on the nature of the organization and its relationships with its publics. Some common communication strategies used in Strategic Communication include:
beckershospitalreview.com
How more efficient EHRs can ease physician burnout
Physicians are reporting high rates of burnout, which studies suggest can affect patient safety. This can be partially attributed to the administrative burden placed on physicians, who frequently lose clinical hours to EHR tasks. Simplifying physicians' workflow with more effective systems can reduce stress levels and improve care outcomes, research...
beckershospitalreview.com
MetroHealth taps Airica Steed for CEO
Cleveland-based MetroHealth named Airica Steed, EdD, RN, its president and CEO, effective Jan. 1. Dr. Steed currently serves as executive vice president and system chief operating officer of Sinai Chicago Health System, according to a Sept. 22 release from MetroHealth. She also serves as president of Mount Sinai and Sinai Children's Hospital, the system's flagship, also located in Chicago.
beckershospitalreview.com
62 benchmarks on nonprofit hospital CEO pay in 11 metro areas
The compensation of CEOs leading tax-exempt hospitals is but one measure analyzed in Candid's 2022 Nonprofit Compensation Report, which is based entirely on data reported to the IRS. The report analyzes key employee compensation derived from 140,947 observations from 87,529 Forms 990 and 990-EZ filed by 501(c) organizations with the...
beckershospitalreview.com
Companies that appoint Black CEOs see stock benefit: study
Investors respond more positively to CEO appointments when the appointee is Black, not white, according to a recent study. The study, published in Wiley's Strategic Management Journal, reviewed 5,000 CEO appointments at S&P 1500 companies over 20 years; 57 of these CEOs were Black. Researchers then used the platform Eventus to perform a market analysis, observing each company's average cumulative abnormal return within three days of the appointment announcement.
beckershospitalreview.com
Mayo Clinic expands partnership with AI firm on disease diagnosis, treatment discovery
Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic has expanded its relationship with artificial intelligence-driven health tech company Nference to use deidentified patient data to help research and discover disease diagnoses and treatments. As part of the project, the academic health system's data analytics hub, Mayo Clinic Platform, has launched its own version of...
beckershospitalreview.com
The next pill-taking strategy? Lean to the right, Johns Hopkins study says
The direction a person leans when swallowing a pill can change the absorption by tenfold, a Johns Hopkins study found, according to a Sept. 21 The Washington Post report. In a computational model, it took 10 minutes for a pill to dissolve while leaning to the right, and it took more than an hour for a pill to dissolve while leaning to the left. Lying down and turning to your right side is the best way to speed up the process, the study's senior author and Johns Hopkins mechanical engineering professor, Rajat Mittal, PhD, told the Post.
