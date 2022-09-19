Read full article on original website
Related
khn.org
California Governor Vetoes Effort To Boost Student Mental Health Care
Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, has been an advocate for mental health in schools, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. But in this case, he cited high costs for vetoing more private insurance access to care. Other news is from Colorado, Massachusetts, Montana, Michigan, and North Carolina. California Gov. Gavin Newsom...
khn.org
Opponents of California’s Abortion Rights Measure Mislead on Expense to Taxpayers
“With Proposition 1, the number of abortion seekers from other states will soar even higher, costing taxpayers millions more.”. California Together, No on Proposition 1, on its website, Aug. 16, 2022. California Together, a campaign led by religious and anti-abortion groups, is hoping to persuade voters to reject a ballot...
khn.org
Study Says Arsenic May Be Poisoning California Prison’s Water
Even people living in neighboring rural communities near the Kern Valley State Prison may be at risk, the study warns, with arsenic levels above regulatory limits for possibly years at a time. Separate reports blast California's water treatment systems, potentially causing long-term health issues. Incarcerated Californians — and those who...
White House Secretary Compare Texas Governor Abbott and Florida Governor DeSantis as Human Smugglers
Governor DeSantis and Governor AbbottScreenshot from Twitter. On Friday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre accused two Republican Governors of being human smugglers. Jean-Pierre said Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis of crimes comparable to human smugglers as they stretch the truth to asylum seekers. She accused the governors of false promises to provide the children, families, and people with shelter and food as they got on the bus to new destinations including Washington, D.C., Chicago, and Martha’s Vineyard.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trump ally Mike Lindell being investigated in connection with alleged Colorado election security breach
WASHINGTON — Mike Lindell, the My Pillow Inc chief executive and ally to former President Donald Trump, is under U.S. federal investigation for identity theft and for conspiring to damage a protected computer connected to a suspected voting equipment security breach in Colorado. The new details about the focus...
WGAL
Group holds abortion rights rally on steps of Pennsylvania Capitol
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Abortion rights advocates held a rally Tuesday morning at the Pennsylvania Capitol. The rally happened one day after the Pennsylvania March for Life, which saw a much larger crowd of abortion opponents, who called for further restrictions on abortion. Attendees of Tuesday's rally said they were...
pahomepage.com
This Week in Pennsylvania: Austin Davis
(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, James Crummel reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Crummel will talk about how a state representative who has been dealing with his own alcohol use plans to introduce a bill to help others who struggle with it. He will also talk about how Governor Wolf introduced a food-box program that provides nutritional food to seniors.
Pennsylvania election officials preparing for election, mail-in ballots
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Preparations are underway for Pennsylvania’s November 8 election as the state chips in more money to help make sure things run smoothly. Dauphin County Commissioners are doing what all counties will eventually do by approving plans to spend Act 88 state funding to bolster election integrity. One of the priorities on […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
skooknews.com
Governor Wolf Announces Approval of Environmental and Infrastructure Projects Across Pennsylvania
On Wednesday, Governor Tom Wolf announced 130 new project approvals through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) for environmental and infrastructure projects across Pennsylvania. “These projects will improve communities and enhance the quality of life for Pennsylvanians,” said Gov. Wolf. “They are the kind of improvements and upgrades that continue to...
Minnesota man charged with making threats to kill U.S. senator
MINNEAPOLIS — A federal grand jury has indicted a Minnesota man accused of threatening to kill a U.S. senator.Brendon Daugherty is being held in the Sherburne County Jail, in Elk River, Minnesota, on charges of threatening to murder a U.S. official and interstate transmission of a threat. He is due in court Tuesday. It was not clear if he had retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.Court records do not identify the senator other than to say they do not represent Minnesota.According to the indictment, Daugherty left two threatening voicemail messages at the senator's field office in June. Field office staff contacted U.S. Capitol Police.FBI agents spoke with Daugherty at his Coon Rapids home Sept. 2. He told the agents he made the calls because the senator was "doing a bunch of stupid (expletive) with gun control," and that he wants politicians to "feel a little bit pressured," the Star Tribune reported.According to court records, the 35-year-old Daugherty was convicted in October 2018 of two felony counts for threatening to burn down a Pearl Vision store in Maple Grove and harm the employees. Daugherty was angry that he owed $80 for replacement glasses, according to charges.
Comments / 0