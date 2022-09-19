ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theozone.net

They were both off that week, IIRC and had played each other much earlier in the year. It was a perfect storm of them

[In reply to "We were #5, they were 4 & 6 and played each other - debate whether 4/6 winner should pass us *" by Buck-o-matic, posted at 12:01:09 09/22/22]. cancelling each other out. I think TCO had the better resume but had lost to Baylor. Baylor had no business really being in the discussion except for their lone good win that year.
COLUMBUS, OH
theozone.net

I get the recruiting angle on night games I maintain that OSU historically draws people from 1.5 - 3 hrs(m)

[In reply to "so does Maumee *" by Buxdad, posted at 15:14:55 09/22/22]. Away very often and driving that distance is a) difficult to do for a night game if you want to go home from the game and b) expensive if you don’t want a super late night. I love the night atmosphere but too many of them results in some negative unintended side effects related to filling the stadium.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
Haskins, OH
State
Nebraska State
theozone.net

I'll fly in for 4 home games, fly to at least 1 road game plus playoffs/bowl. I could make all

[In reply to "College football has definitely changed in last 10-15 years. 4K 75+ inch TV experience hard to beat *" by Urban Cowbuck, posted at 14:20:38 09/22/22]. kinds of compelling cases for not attending in person. The world is changing rapidly and I have been on board with most of it. But for OSU football, I still feel it is important to make the effort. To be invested. If my only contribution was the walk to a nice seat in front of my television, I don't think I would care as much.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corum#American Football#College Football#Wsu
theozone.net

1985 was one of the quietest games when leaving the stadium. People seemed in a daze and nobody (m)

[In reply to "Interesting how dominant OSU has been vs Wisconsin the past decade, given past struggles (m)" by ScriptOhio (Texas Ex), posted at 16:23:52 09/21/22]. : I doubt any other B1G team won four times against Tressel. They got Cooper a few times, although I never thought the 1993 tie was some huge "loss" for Ohio State and was baffled national media people treated it that way.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
theozone.net

247 has Chatman at #31, and likely to move higher. OSU now at #5 for 2023 class (m)

[In reply to "Combo guard Taison Chatman announcing at 8 PM. Down to the good guys, Minny, Xavier, Kansas & Virginia. ****" by Harris Lake, posted at 19:41:10 09/20/22]. Chatman at 6’4” is equally capable of being a creative scorer and passer at PG, or be an elite SG who makes at a very high percentage moving off of screens or off the dribble from the outside. Very athletic and can score at the rim. He continues to mature physically over the last year putting on 15 pounds of muscle and why he is a late bloomer skyrocketing up the recruiting rankings. His play over the Summer was top ten national level of play.
COLUMBUS, OH
theozone.net

Ohio State is a 17 point favorite, and should be

[In reply to "Wisconsin game will be a test. Great running back. Big O line....." by jharp, posted at 09:42:33 09/20/22]. Badgers have played two cupcakes and lost to a so-so Washington State team. Badger fans would be happy if the team could keep it within 7 points. The UW...
COLUMBUS, OH
theozone.net

Two-Minute Drill: Updates from Ryan Day and Jim Knowles

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles met with the media on Tuesday to discuss some takeaways from the win vs Toledo, provide updates on a few players, and to preview the Buckeyes’ first conference matchup against Wisconsin on Saturday. You...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy