[In reply to "Combo guard Taison Chatman announcing at 8 PM. Down to the good guys, Minny, Xavier, Kansas & Virginia. ****" by Harris Lake, posted at 19:41:10 09/20/22]. Chatman at 6’4” is equally capable of being a creative scorer and passer at PG, or be an elite SG who makes at a very high percentage moving off of screens or off the dribble from the outside. Very athletic and can score at the rim. He continues to mature physically over the last year putting on 15 pounds of muscle and why he is a late bloomer skyrocketing up the recruiting rankings. His play over the Summer was top ten national level of play.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO