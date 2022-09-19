Internationally-acclaimed novelist, essayist and poet Barbara Kingsolver will visit Shepherdstown

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shepherdstown, WV

Barbara Kingsolver will visit Shepherdstown

By Lauren LaRocca
The Frederick News-Post
 2 days ago
Barbara Kingsolver Courtesy photo

Internationally-acclaimed novelist, essayist and poet Barbara Kingsolver will visit Shepherd University Sept. 27 and 29 as the Appalachian Heritage Writer-in-Residence. Kingsolver will be awarded the Appalachian Heritage Writer’s Award on Sept. 29 and will participate in several activities and programs on campus and in the local community.

Kingsolver will present The Writing Life lecture at 7 p.m. Sept. 28 and discuss her work, the writing process, and her journey as an author and an Appalachian. She will also lead a writers’ master class at 2 p.m. Sept. 29. Both events will be at the Robert C. Byrd Center.

