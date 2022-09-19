Read full article on original website
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: VT QB Grant Wells on Going from Loving to Hating WVU
Players rarely need any extra incentive to want to beat a rival, but Virginia Tech quarterback Grant Wells has plenty of reasons to dislike West Virginia that go beyond just now playing for a rival team. Wells talked to WOWK13News that covers both Huntington and Charleston, West Virginia about what...
voiceofmotown.com
The Voice of Morgantown’s Pick for West Virginia’s Next Head Coach
Morgantown, West Virginia – While there will be many outstanding potential replacements out there if/when Neal Brown is fired by West Virginia, one stands out as a particularly great choice for the Mountaineers. Bill O’Brien, who is in his second year as offensive coordinator at Alabama, is just the...
WBOY
WVU to don “Country Roads” uniforms at Virginia Tech
WVU's popular uniform set is back for another rivalry clash. On Thursday, West Virginia will take its Country Roads to Lane Stadium — its Country Roads uniforms, that is. The WVU football team announced on social media on Tuesday that it will wear its Country Roads alternate uniform set against Virginia Tech. The announcement was made with a video featuring guard Doug Nester, who transferred to WVU from Virginia Tech ahead of the 2021 season.
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU OC Graham Harrell on How Much Freedom He Gives QB JT Daniels
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia offensive coordinator Graham Harrell discusses with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, how he much freedom he gives JT Daniels and how the younger backup quarterbacks looked against Towson on Monday, September 19, 2022.
Virginia Tech Football: Everything Brent Pry said after Tuesday's practice
On Tuesday, Virginia Tech Head Coach Brent Pry met with members of the local media following the Hokies practice to give an update as the team prepares to host West Virginia inside Lane Stadium on Thursday night. The video of the press conference was shared by Virginia Tech Athletics. Here...
WDBJ7.com
College football fan attempting to break record for most games attended by road-trip in one season
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Ben Chase’s minivan gets used as a bed, an office and transportation as he works to break the record for attending the most college football games in one season by road-trip. “The record is 50 by two brothers in 2016 and they traveled together, and...
wvsportsnow.com
Country Roads Webcast: Virginia Tech Preview, Predictions
On this episode of the #CRW podcast, the guys provide some closing thoughts on Towson and the WVU football season through 3 games before transitioning to discuss the upcoming 4th game against Virginia Tech and providing their predictions on which team will hang onto the Black Diamond Trophy for the foreseeable future.
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: VT HC Brent Pry Talks Matchup with WVU, Rivalry
Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry discusses the matchup with West Virginia and what he knows about the rivalry while speaking with the media on Monday, September 19, 2022.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Men’s Basketball HC Bob Huggins Celebrates 69th Birthday
WVU head coach Bob Huggins is celebrating his 69th birthday on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Huggins is entering his 16th season as the head basketball coach for West Virginia. Huggins, a Morgantown native, was recently enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Huggins has won 916 career games spanning five coaching tenures at Walsh College, Akron, Cincinnati, Kansas State, and West Virginia. Huggins returned to his alma mater in 2007, taking the Mountaineers to their second Final Four in school history in 2010. He is the second in all-time coaching wins at WVU, with 326 wins.
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU QB JT Daniels on Chemistry with Offense, Strategy in Short Week
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels explains to the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, about how he prepares in a short week and what it has been like playing with Bryce Ford-Wheaton and his other offensive weapons on Monday, September 19, 2022.
techlunchpail.com
Visitor List for the Virginia Tech vs West Virginia Game
The battle for the Black Diamond Trophy returns to Blacksburg for the first time since 2004 as Virginia Tech hosts West Virginia for a sold out Thursday night game at Lane Stadium. The visitor list may not be a big one given the weeknight nature, but there are already some intriguing recruits on it for both football and basketball.
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU DC Jordan Lesley on Progress, Growing Pains of Defense, Dealing with Virginia Tech
West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley details with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, his thoughts about the defense throughout the season and what he expects to encounter against Virginia Tech on Monday, September 19, 2022.
wfxrtv.com
Brent Pry and Bud Foster speak about the Virginia Tech-West Virginia Game
SALEM/BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Tech Hokies working on a short game week as they take on their rivals in the West Virginia Mountaineers Thursday at 7:30pm from Lane Stadium. The Black Diamond Trophy is on the line in this game as WVU beat Tech in Morgantown last year. Virginia Tech is on a two game winning streak and looks to extend it to three. Hokies head coach Brent Pry knows West Virginia will be the toughest opponent the Hokies will face so far this season.
wvsportsnow.com
Big 12 Announces Window to Determine Network, Time of WVU-Texas Game
The Big 12 Conference has announced a six-day window will be used to determine the broadcast network and time slot for WVU’s Oct. 1 Big 12 matchup with Texas Darrell K Royal/Memorial Stadium in Austin. The plan is for the game time and television network to be announced the...
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU DL Dante Stills on 2021 Virginia Tech Game, His Own Play This Season
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia defensive lineman Dante Stills speaks to the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, to discuss his game prep, his experience in the Black Diamond Trophy Rivalry last year and how he would evaluate his own play to this point this season.
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia set for First Rivalry Game at Virginia Tech in Nearly Two Decades
Though it hasn’t run nearly as long as the Backyard Brawl, the rivalry between West Virginia and Virginia Tech still has a great impact on the players, coaches and fans for both teams. Thursday’s contest in Blacksburg, Virginia, will mark the 54th meeting between the two schools, as the...
wvsportsnow.com
Country Roads Webcast: Towson Review, Reaction
On this episode of the #CRW podcast, Jorden reacts to the first win of the season and provides his review of the WVU victory means. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and check us out on YouTube. And don't forget to subscribe for all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.
