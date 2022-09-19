ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

wvsportsnow.com

Watch: VT QB Grant Wells on Going from Loving to Hating WVU

Players rarely need any extra incentive to want to beat a rival, but Virginia Tech quarterback Grant Wells has plenty of reasons to dislike West Virginia that go beyond just now playing for a rival team. Wells talked to WOWK13News that covers both Huntington and Charleston, West Virginia about what...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

The Voice of Morgantown’s Pick for West Virginia’s Next Head Coach

Morgantown, West Virginia – While there will be many outstanding potential replacements out there if/when Neal Brown is fired by West Virginia, one stands out as a particularly great choice for the Mountaineers. Bill O'Brien, who is in his second year as offensive coordinator at Alabama, is just the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

WVU to don “Country Roads” uniforms at Virginia Tech

WVU's popular uniform set is back for another rivalry clash. On Thursday, West Virginia will take its Country Roads to Lane Stadium — its Country Roads uniforms, that is. The WVU football team announced on social media on Tuesday that it will wear its Country Roads alternate uniform set against Virginia Tech. The announcement was made with a video featuring guard Doug Nester, who transferred to WVU from Virginia Tech ahead of the 2021 season.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Watch: WVU OC Graham Harrell on How Much Freedom He Gives QB JT Daniels

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia offensive coordinator Graham Harrell discusses with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, how he much freedom he gives JT Daniels and how the younger backup quarterbacks looked against Towson on Monday, September 19, 2022.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Country Roads Webcast: Virginia Tech Preview, Predictions

On this episode of the #CRW podcast, the guys provide some closing thoughts on Towson and the WVU football season through 3 games before transitioning to discuss the upcoming 4th game against Virginia Tech and providing their predictions on which team will hang onto the Black Diamond Trophy for the foreseeable future.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Watch: VT HC Brent Pry Talks Matchup with WVU, Rivalry

Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry discusses the matchup with West Virginia and what he knows about the rivalry while speaking with the media on Monday, September 19, 2022.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WVU Men’s Basketball HC Bob Huggins Celebrates 69th Birthday

WVU head coach Bob Huggins is celebrating his 69th birthday on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Huggins is entering his 16th season as the head basketball coach for West Virginia. Huggins, a Morgantown native, was recently enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Huggins has won 916 career games spanning five coaching tenures at Walsh College, Akron, Cincinnati, Kansas State, and West Virginia. Huggins returned to his alma mater in 2007, taking the Mountaineers to their second Final Four in school history in 2010. He is the second in all-time coaching wins at WVU, with 326 wins.
MORGANTOWN, WV
techlunchpail.com

Visitor List for the Virginia Tech vs West Virginia Game

The battle for the Black Diamond Trophy returns to Blacksburg for the first time since 2004 as Virginia Tech hosts West Virginia for a sold out Thursday night game at Lane Stadium. The visitor list may not be a big one given the weeknight nature, but there are already some intriguing recruits on it for both football and basketball.
BLACKSBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Brent Pry and Bud Foster speak about the Virginia Tech-West Virginia Game

SALEM/BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Tech Hokies working on a short game week as they take on their rivals in the West Virginia Mountaineers Thursday at 7:30pm from Lane Stadium. The Black Diamond Trophy is on the line in this game as WVU beat Tech in Morgantown last year. Virginia Tech is on a two game winning streak and looks to extend it to three. Hokies head coach Brent Pry knows West Virginia will be the toughest opponent the Hokies will face so far this season.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If the first thing that comes to mind is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food so if you have never been to any of them, definitely go and taste their food.
VIRGINIA STATE
morgantownmag.com

Which Variety of Pawpaw is Your Favorite?

Taste and compare at the Core Arboretum's WV Pawpaw Festival this Saturday. If you do much traveling around the state's Eastern Panhandle, you've probably stumbled upon Paw Paw, a Morgan County town with a seemingly nonsensical name and a population under 1,000. The town is named for the unique, tropical-flavored pawpaw fruit that grows natively in this region.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Country Roads Webcast: Towson Review, Reaction

On this episode of the #CRW podcast, Jorden reacts to the first win of the season and provides his review of the WVU victory means.
MORGANTOWN, WV

