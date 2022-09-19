Read full article on original website
Related
PV Tech
SEG Solar to set up TOPCon module manufacturing factory in Texas
SEG Solar plans to set up a solar module manufacturing plant in the US state of Texas with an annual capacity of more than 2GW. Slated to begin construction by the end of this year and be fully operational by mid-2023, the facility will have three production lines capable of producing n-type TOPCon modules with 182mm or 210mm solar cells.
PV Tech
EDP Renewables starts construction on 240MW solar project in Texas
EDP Renewables North America (EDPR NA) has started construction on a 240MW utility-scale solar PV project in Milam County, Texas. The company expects the Cattlemen Solar Park project to be operational in 2023, with a total investment of nearly US$280 million. The project has secured two long-term power purchase agreements...
PV Tech
New York launches solicitation for 2GW of large-scale renewables
New York Governor Kathy Hochul has launched a solicitation calling for 2GW of large-scale renewables projects in the state. The solicitation, launched by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), calls for approximately 4.5 million MWh of renewable electricity per year, similar to the state’s fifth solicitation in 2021.
