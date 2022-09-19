Read full article on original website
Former Premier League Midfielder Says Christian Eriksen Should Be Manchester United Captain
A former Premier League midfielder has stated his opinion that Christian Eriksen should be handed the Manchester United captaincy.
Manchester United FIFA 23 Full Ratings Confirmed
Manchester United’s full list of FIFA 23 ratings have been revealed in the top 1000 ratings release.
Matt Turner Admits Moving To Arsenal Was "Risky" But He Thinks Mikel Arteta Can Help Him Improve
Turner, 28, joined the Gunners from New England Revolution in Major League Soccer this summer.
MLS・
Yardbarker
Premier League giants want ‘world class’ Spurs star; are willing to add club record signing as part of the deal
According to reports in Italy, Chelsea wants to add Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane to his squad next summer. CalcioMercatoWeb reports that the new Chelsea manager Graham Potter ‘really likes’ Harry Kane and is willing to use club-record signing Romelu Lukaku as part of the deal to bring the Spurs striker to Stamford Bridge.
Antonio Conte linked with Juventus to replace Max Allegri with Tottenham boss ‘open’ to return to club despite turmoil
ANTONIO CONTE is being linked with a sensational return to Juventus. The Tottenham boss is "open" to the move if Juve sack under-pressure manager Max Allegri, according to reports in Italy. Allegri has notched just two wins in seven Serie A games this season. And the Italian giants are thought...
BBC
Hundreds of fake NUFC, Rangers and Liverpool strips seized at Newcastle Airport
More than 250 fake football strips have been seized at Newcastle Airport and a city address. Trading standards officers recovered a box of 113 counterfeit Newcastle United tops during a freight check at Newcastle Airport. The box was destined for an address in the West End of the city where...
BBC
Fabio Cannavaro: Benevento name 2006 World Cup winner as manager
World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro has taken his first managerial job in Europe with Serie B side Benevento. Cannavaro, who was captain of the victorious Italy side in 2006, retired from playing in 2011 and went into coaching in Asia. He managed clubs in China and Saudi Arabia, and spent...
BBC
Thursday's gossip: Bellingham, De Jong, Lindstrom, Mudryk, Gomes, Kiwior
Borussia Dortmund value 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham, a transfer target of Manchester United and Liverpool, at around £130m. (Athletic - subscription required) Bellingham's first priority next summer would be a move to Real Madrid. (El Chiringuito via Marca - in Spanish) Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, says...
Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma reveals his ambition to emulate Man City legend Yaya Toure with the Ivorian joining the club as a youth coach... and jokes that he's 'coming for the Ballon d'Or' after receiving advice from his hero
Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma has revealed his ambitions to emulate Yaya Toure, in a sit-down discussion with the Manchester City legend. Bissouma joined Tottenham in June from Brighton on a £25million deal, while Toure arrived at the club one month later after he was handed a full-time role coaching for the club's academy.
Antonio Conte 'open to a SHOCK return to Juventus' if the Italian giants sack Max Allegri, with the Tottenham boss yet to extend his contract in north London beyond the end of this season
Antonio Conte has been linked with a sensational return to Juventus should the club sack under-fire boss Max Allegri. Pressure has increased on Allgeri after Juve suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to bottom of the table Monza at the weekend. The Italian side have also lost both of their opening games in the Champions League.
Yardbarker
Graeme Souness backs Harry Maguire to get back into Manchester United team
Harry Maguire started the first two games of the season before he was dropped from the starting line-up. That has not stopped him getting into the England squad and he’s got the public backing of Graeme Souness for what it’s worth…. Former Liverpool midfielder turned pundit, Souness, believes...
FOX Sports
Zurich fires coach after league, cup, Europa League losses
ZURICH (AP) — Swiss champion Zurich fired coach Franco Foda on Wednesday leaving the team without a win in the defense of its title and after losses to Arsenal and Bodø/Glimt in the Europa League. Foda, who guided Austria to the knockout stage at the European Championship last...
BBC
Transfer news: United keen on Portugal striker Ramos
Manchester United have contacted the representatives of Benfica's 21-year-old Portugal striker Goncalo Ramos - the Newcastle United and Bayern Munich target is valued at £25m but reportedly has a £100m release clause. (Sun), external. France defender Benjamin Pavard considered leaving Bayern Munich this summer, with Manchester United, Chelsea,...
BBC
West Ham gambling sponsor fined £400,000 for marketing on kids pages
West Ham gambling sponsor Betway has been fined £400,000 by the Gambling Commission for marketing on the kids' section of the club's website. Last year, BBC Sport found the Hammers' website included a direct link to bet on a 'colouring in' page which featured a picture of a teddy bear.
Ange Postecoglou opens up on rumours he's being headhunted for a Premier League job - and jokes he had to 'get out of Scotland' after Celtic lost their first game this season
Ange Postecoglou has addressed rumours linking him to a move to the Premier League, insisting he is very happy where he is and that he is 'living the dream' as the manager of Scotting Premier League champions Celtic. The former Socceroos boss is back down under to promote the Sydney...
Todd Boehly’s Premier League All-Star idea not discussed at top-flight meeting
The idea of a Premier League All-Star match was not even mentioned at a top-flight clubs meeting in London on Wednesday.Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly floated the idea of a North vs South match during a conference in New York last week, and said he had already discussed it with bosses at other Premier League clubs.However, the PA news agency understands there was no mention of an all-star match when clubs came together for a shareholders’ meeting.All-Star matches are common in American professional sports, but the idea has come in for criticism from a number of observers since Boehly suggested...
ESPN
Belgium coach Roberto Martinez sees 'happiness, energy' in Eden Hazard
Belgium coach Roberto Martinez believes playmaker Eden Hazard is in a good frame of mind and is not concerned about his lack of minutes at Real Madrid this season ahead of Nations League matches against Wales and Netherlands. Hazard will potentially have a big role to play for Belgium at...
MLS・
SkySports
Rafael Benitez exclusive: Former Everton boss says it was impossible to manage club his way due to Liverpool ties
Rafael Benitez says it was impossible to manage Everton the way he wanted to due to his history with rivals Liverpool. Benitez, who won the Champions League, FA Cup and UEFA Super Cup during his time in charge at Anfield from 2004 to 2010, became Everton boss in July 2021 but was sacked six months later after struggling to improve results and win over supporters.
UEFA・
SB Nation
Difficult Times for Manchester City in the WSL
Manchester City began the new season on Sunday with a first. Unfortunately, it wasn’t a positive one. The team lost to Aston Villa for the first time ever. It was the first game of the new campaign. The early setback could be a bad omen for the season ahead....
Yardbarker
Pavel Nedved pushing for a Premier League coach to replace Allegri
Pavel Nedved is one of the key men behind the scenes at Juventus as the club’s vice president. The former Bianconeri player gives his recommendations on club decisions, even though Andrea Agnelli remains the man in charge of the final decisions. The Czech native didn’t want Max Allegri to...
