The idea of a Premier League All-Star match was not even mentioned at a top-flight clubs meeting in London on Wednesday.Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly floated the idea of a North vs South match during a conference in New York last week, and said he had already discussed it with bosses at other Premier League clubs.However, the PA news agency understands there was no mention of an all-star match when clubs came together for a shareholders’ meeting.All-Star matches are common in American professional sports, but the idea has come in for criticism from a number of observers since Boehly suggested...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO