Gibson County, IN

wevv.com

New workforce development center opens in Webster County

The Webster County Fiscal Court held a ribbon cutting on Wednesday for a brand new workforce development center. "There's a huge need for truck drivers right now, and we want to be able to have a program where these folks can come in and in three or four weeks, be ready to take their licensure exams, and be ready to go to work - and they are very good paying jobs," said Dr. Cynthia Kelley, President of Madisonville Community College.
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Knies selected to finish Jasper Clerk-Treasurer’s term

The Dubois County Democratic Party chose Kiersten Knies of Jasper to fill the Jasper Clerk-Treasurer office held by Allen Seifert. Seifert will resign on October 7th to pursue other business opportunities, the Dubois County Democratic Party stated in a press release. Jasper Mayor Dean Vonderheide informed the Jasper Board of Public Works of Seifert’s resignation at last week’s meeting. He began his term in 2020.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Bicknell family wins thousands in sweepstake

A Knox County family won a big prize Wednesday. First City News was on site when the Prize Patrol from Publishers Clearing House presented a check to Gregory Robinson of Bicknell. The check was worth around 50,000 dollars. Publishers Clearing House rep Howie Guja says Robinson had applied for many...
BICKNELL, IN
wevv.com

Venue for next Tri-State Food Bank giveaway is changing

The Tri-State Food Bank in Evansville has announced a new location for their upcoming mobile food distribution. Officials say, the event will now take place at Bosse Field next Wednesday, September 28. The giveaway is set to begin at 10:00 A.M. Click on the link here to find out more...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana city to honor hometown player on WNBA champion team

PRINCETON, Ind. (WISH) — Princeton in Gibson County in southwest Indiana will hold a parade Saturday to honor its hometown WNBA hero Jackie Young. Young, the 2016 Indiana Miss Basketball and a star at the University of Notre Dame, played high school basketball in Princeton. Young is a member...
PRINCETON, IN
evansvilleliving.com

This Weekend: Sept. 22-25

Residents and visitors alike have plenty of opportunities to enjoy a good time while giving back to the community this weekend. From flying in a World War II aircraft to playing a round of golf for charity, taking in an evening show, or jumping into a block party to give back to those in need, there is no shortage of activities.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Demolition underway on homes in area of Weinbach Avenue explosion

Demolition is underway for several homes that were destroyed in the deadly explosion on Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Indiana. Our 44News crew at the scene Tuesday saw workers using construction equipment to tear down remnants of structures destroyed in the blast. Officials said that as many as 39 homes total...
EVANSVILLE, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Dubois County Court News – September 21, 2022

Seatbelt Violation: Clinton J. Allen; Michael Seaton; Eber G. Menjivar; Dave W. Underwood; Bruce M. Phillips; Randy J. Mathies, $25. Failure to Yield Right-of-Way: Brooks T. Rohlman, $141. Operating With Expired Plates: Kimberly Gonzalez; William B. Yates, $141. Speeding: Rebecca C. Forrester; Ricardo Miranda; Yandriel Cardoso Alonso, $141. Driving While...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Poseyville man competes in USA Mullet Championships for a good cause

Poseyville, Indiana native Asa Cox, 34, is competing to be crowned winner in the USA Mullet Championships. Cox, an Air Force veteran, says he started to grow out his mullet two years ago when COVID-19 mask restrictions were introduced. "I started growing my hair out just to be different, to...
POSEYVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Banned books spotlighted by Evansville bookworms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville bookstore will be giving a spotlight to books that have been removed from libraries and schools during the upcoming “Banned Books Week’. Downtown Evansville says the week is an annual celebration of the freedom to read. “The event spotlights current and historical attempts to censor books in libraries and […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Drive-through flu and COVID vaccine clinic planned in Evansville

The Vanderburgh County Health Department is planning to host a drive-through influenza and COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic on Saturday, Oct. 1. From 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Oct. 1, the drive-through style vaccination clinic will take place in the large parking lot on the north side of Ivy Tech Evansville. Anyone attending the drive-through event behind Ivy Tech should enter off of Tremont Drive.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

OMU outage affected parts of Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Municipal Utilities (OMU) confirmed there was an outage in parts of Owensboro. OMU announced on social media that about 2,050 customers were without power in the northern part of Owensboro. Officials say crews worked to restore power. As of about 1:20 p.m., OMU says power has been restored to those […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WTVW

Former Air Force One makes a visit to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One of the biggest attractions at the Evansville Regional Airport for two days actually comes in the smallest size which is a twin engine plane, that is known as the smallest Air Force One plane on record. The “Ike Bird” plane was constructed for President...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Ascension St. Vincent Dunn in Bedford closing practices on Dec.16

BEDFORD, Ind. (WISH) — Ascension St. Vincent Dunn and all Lawrence County Ascension Medical Group practices will be closing Dec. 16, according to Ascension St. Vincent Dunn. According to a statement, the news was shared Friday with hospital leadership, providers, and associates as well as external partners. Plans are in place to ensure continuity of care for patients. The plans include discussions with local and regional providers to transition healthcare services.

