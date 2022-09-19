The Webster County Fiscal Court held a ribbon cutting on Wednesday for a brand new workforce development center. "There's a huge need for truck drivers right now, and we want to be able to have a program where these folks can come in and in three or four weeks, be ready to take their licensure exams, and be ready to go to work - and they are very good paying jobs," said Dr. Cynthia Kelley, President of Madisonville Community College.

WEBSTER COUNTY, KY ・ 20 HOURS AGO