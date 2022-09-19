ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muscogee County, GA

Vickie Jowers
2d ago

I wonder what he was going to do with all that? What was his intentions? Whatever it was, it was horrible and no good. I'm so glad he was caught! Great job!

MyArkLaMiss

Former police officer indicted in excessive force investigation

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lee County Grand Jury indicted a former Opelika Police Officer on one count of misdemeanor third-degree assault on allegations he hit a suspect with his closed fist after a police chase and crash.  On April 21, 2022, Opelika Police Department Patrol Supervisors were made aware of a use of force […]
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Former Opelika officer indicted by grand jury on assault charge

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lee County grand jury indicted a former Opelika Police Department (OPD) officer on one count of misdemeanor third-degree assault. According to OPD, on April 21, the department’s Patrol Supervisor received information that Officer Isaac Dominy was involved in a use of force incident. Authorities...
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

One suspect pleads guilty to Apex Theology School fraud in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One of six suspects in the Apex School of Theology fraud case pleaded guilty in court. Former Apex School of Theology Director Sandra Anderson, Erica Montgomery, Leo Frank Thomas, Yolanda Thomas, Dorothy Webb and Kristina Parker are accused of stealing $12 million in financial aid money using fake students.
COLUMBUS, GA
Muscogee County, GA
WRBL News 3

12-year-old charged with terror threats in Opelika Middle bomb scare

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A 12-year-old is facing two felony counts of Making a Terroristic Threat after investigators say the juvenile made two threats targeting Opelika middle school. On Tuesday, September 20, the  Opelika Police Department Detective Division began investigating a threat to Opelika Middle School posted on social media.  The next day, Wednesday, September 21, law […]
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Man convicted to life after pleading guilty to multiple charges in Opelika

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A man is sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to several charges, including first-degree arson and attempted murder. The Lee County District Attorney’s Office says, on Sept. 20, a Lee County jury was prepared to hear evidence on a case against Frederick Ashmore. However, before testimonies began, Ashmore pleaded guilty to the following charges,
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Suspect arrested over 2 years after Columbus man’s murder

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The suspect in the 2020 murder of a Columbus man has been arrested. On July 11, at approximately 4:26 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Decatur Court in reference to a person being shot. Upon arrival, officers found 24-year-old Centravius Wiggins suffering from gunshot wounds. Wiggins was pronounced dead at 5:06 p.m.
COLUMBUS, GA
wtvy.com

Fight after Eufaula football game leads to assault investigation

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - On Friday, September 16, 2022 a 14-year-old was injured in a fight that took place after the football game. During the parking lot altercation, a 12-year-old injured the 14-year-old. A video of the fight was submitted as evidence. The incident has resulted in juvenile petitions being...
EUFAULA, AL
WTVM

14-year-old injured following fight at Eufaula High School

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A juvenile was injured in a fight at a Friday night football game at Eufaula High School. The Eufaula Police Department says the altercation occurred in the school’s parking lot after the game. According to authorities, a 14-year-old was injured while fighting with a 12-year-old.
EUFAULA, AL
WTVM

Man found guilty in May 2019 shooting death of Demetrice Wright

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A man is found guilty by a Lee County jury of murder and shooting in an occupied dwelling, says Lee County District Attorney’s (DA) Office. Donnie Donell Miles was found guilty of the May 2019 shooting and killing of Demetrice Wright. According to Chief...
LEE COUNTY, AL
WTVM

No injuries after unknown suspect set camper on fire in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are investigating an arson on Colonial Street. According to the LaGrange Police Department (LPD), officers were called to the scene due to reports of a camper on fire. Through their investigation, it was found that an unknown suspect started the fire in an abandoned...
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

Eufaula Police: Students stole classmates’ credit info to buy sneakers, other items

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – Several students at Lakeside School are facing felony charges, after allegedly stealing other students’ debit/credit card numbers and using the info to purchase thousands of dollars worth of items including expensive sneakers. Eufaula investigators say the card numbers were being obtained in an area common to athletes. The suspects were allegedly […]
EUFAULA, AL
wdhn.com

Stabbing in Clio prison, RSN

CLIO, Ala (WDHN)—A stabbing has occurred at Easterling Prison in Clio, Barbour County, reports from Rickey Stokes News. According to RSN, a 26-year-old male has suffered a stab wound to the left side of the chest. The victim is said to be breathing and alert. Ozark dispatched Echo EMS to the prison.
CLIO, AL
WTVM

Man arrested for fatal wreck on Warm Springs Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect has been arrested and charged with multiple crimes, including felony vehicular homicide, following a fatal two-vehicle crash on Warms Springs Road in Columbus. Columbus police arrested Dedrick Frazier and charged him with the following,. First-degree homicide by vehicle (felony) Driving under the influence. Failure...
COLUMBUS, GA

