Vickie Jowers
2d ago
I wonder what he was going to do with all that? What was his intentions? Whatever it was, it was horrible and no good. I'm so glad he was caught! Great job!
Former police officer indicted in excessive force investigation
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lee County Grand Jury indicted a former Opelika Police Officer on one count of misdemeanor third-degree assault on allegations he hit a suspect with his closed fist after a police chase and crash. On April 21, 2022, Opelika Police Department Patrol Supervisors were made aware of a use of force […]
WTVM
Former Opelika officer indicted by grand jury on assault charge
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lee County grand jury indicted a former Opelika Police Department (OPD) officer on one count of misdemeanor third-degree assault. According to OPD, on April 21, the department’s Patrol Supervisor received information that Officer Isaac Dominy was involved in a use of force incident. Authorities...
WTVM
4 arrested after unmarked deputy vehicle struck by gunshots on Lamore St. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting of an unmarked vehicle on Lamore Street in Columbus. On Sept. 19, at approximately 10:15 p.m., a deputy patrolled Lamore Street and Watkins Drive due to frequent gunshots reported by nearby citizens. According to Muscogee County...
WTVM
One suspect pleads guilty to Apex Theology School fraud in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One of six suspects in the Apex School of Theology fraud case pleaded guilty in court. Former Apex School of Theology Director Sandra Anderson, Erica Montgomery, Leo Frank Thomas, Yolanda Thomas, Dorothy Webb and Kristina Parker are accused of stealing $12 million in financial aid money using fake students.
Phenix City police officer dismissed after complaint alleges they inappropriately text a minor
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL)— Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 WRBL received a phone call from a viewer asking about a local police officer who allegedly was inappropriately contacting a minor. After contacting the Phenix City Police Department, it was confirmed to WRBL an investigation was opened after the department received a complaint about an officer on […]
WTVM
Retired Ft. Benning Ranger arrested with dangerous explosives, firearms
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New details about an arrest where multiple explosives were found at a home in North Columbus -- Officials with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tell us the man being charged is a retired Fort Benning Army Ranger. ATF says Jess Henderson had enough...
12-year-old charged with terror threats in Opelika Middle bomb scare
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A 12-year-old is facing two felony counts of Making a Terroristic Threat after investigators say the juvenile made two threats targeting Opelika middle school. On Tuesday, September 20, the Opelika Police Department Detective Division began investigating a threat to Opelika Middle School posted on social media. The next day, Wednesday, September 21, law […]
Eufaula Police arrest four juveniles on fraudulent credit card charges
EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Eufaula Police Department is investigating a case of credit card fraud that led to the arrest of four Lakeside School students, ranging from 14 years old to 17 years old. The investigation showed these fraudulent transactions were taking place since the previous school year. Eufaula Police say that the suspects […]
WTVM
Man convicted to life after pleading guilty to multiple charges in Opelika
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A man is sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to several charges, including first-degree arson and attempted murder. The Lee County District Attorney’s Office says, on Sept. 20, a Lee County jury was prepared to hear evidence on a case against Frederick Ashmore. However, before testimonies began, Ashmore pleaded guilty to the following charges,
WTVM
Suspect arrested over 2 years after Columbus man’s murder
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The suspect in the 2020 murder of a Columbus man has been arrested. On July 11, at approximately 4:26 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Decatur Court in reference to a person being shot. Upon arrival, officers found 24-year-old Centravius Wiggins suffering from gunshot wounds. Wiggins was pronounced dead at 5:06 p.m.
wtvy.com
Fight after Eufaula football game leads to assault investigation
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - On Friday, September 16, 2022 a 14-year-old was injured in a fight that took place after the football game. During the parking lot altercation, a 12-year-old injured the 14-year-old. A video of the fight was submitted as evidence. The incident has resulted in juvenile petitions being...
WTVM
14-year-old injured following fight at Eufaula High School
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A juvenile was injured in a fight at a Friday night football game at Eufaula High School. The Eufaula Police Department says the altercation occurred in the school’s parking lot after the game. According to authorities, a 14-year-old was injured while fighting with a 12-year-old.
WTVM
Man found guilty in May 2019 shooting death of Demetrice Wright
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A man is found guilty by a Lee County jury of murder and shooting in an occupied dwelling, says Lee County District Attorney’s (DA) Office. Donnie Donell Miles was found guilty of the May 2019 shooting and killing of Demetrice Wright. According to Chief...
WTVM
No injuries after unknown suspect set camper on fire in LaGrange
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are investigating an arson on Colonial Street. According to the LaGrange Police Department (LPD), officers were called to the scene due to reports of a camper on fire. Through their investigation, it was found that an unknown suspect started the fire in an abandoned...
Eufaula Police: Students stole classmates’ credit info to buy sneakers, other items
EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – Several students at Lakeside School are facing felony charges, after allegedly stealing other students’ debit/credit card numbers and using the info to purchase thousands of dollars worth of items including expensive sneakers. Eufaula investigators say the card numbers were being obtained in an area common to athletes. The suspects were allegedly […]
wdhn.com
Stabbing in Clio prison, RSN
CLIO, Ala (WDHN)—A stabbing has occurred at Easterling Prison in Clio, Barbour County, reports from Rickey Stokes News. According to RSN, a 26-year-old male has suffered a stab wound to the left side of the chest. The victim is said to be breathing and alert. Ozark dispatched Echo EMS to the prison.
WTVM
Man arrested for fatal wreck on Warm Springs Rd. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect has been arrested and charged with multiple crimes, including felony vehicular homicide, following a fatal two-vehicle crash on Warms Springs Road in Columbus. Columbus police arrested Dedrick Frazier and charged him with the following,. First-degree homicide by vehicle (felony) Driving under the influence. Failure...
WTVM
12-year-old arrested after making ‘terroristic threats’ to Opelika Middle School
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department arrested a 12-year-old after two threats were made to Opelika Middle School in two days. The first threat occurred on Tuesday, September 20. According to officials, the threat was sent through social media and shared with law enforcement at 7:15 a.m. CST.
Final crash report released in LaGrange fatal crash; reverses initial findings of at-fault driver
LAGRANGE, Ga. — A final incident report from Georgia State Patrol investigators has reversed the findings of which driver was at-fault in a May triple fatality that happened in LaGrange. GSP names Rico Dunn, 24, as the at-fault driver -- not Jacob Brown, 19 -- in the head-on collision...
‘It’s very angry,’ Columbus Homicide Victims Memorial vandalized
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Monday night Columbus Parks and Rec had to deliver troubling news to the District Attorney’s Victim Witness Office. One local Columbus memorial to remember the lives taken as a result of homicide was discovered vandalized. The Columbus Homicide Victims Memorial had more than 200 bricks engraved with the names of those […]
