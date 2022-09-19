Read full article on original website
Why Can’t I Find Distilled Water Anywhere in Western Connecticut?
I'm a CPAP user, and I've seen the warning on everything ever printed about how to use one of those life-saving devices - USE DISTILLED WATER ONLY. Never use tap or bottled in your CPAP has been drilled into my fully-masked face. Well, the latest supply issue that I've noticed in Connecticut is distilled water, why is it sold out everywhere?
pgjonline.com
Williams Inks Multiyear Pipeline Services Deal with Eversource
(P&GJ) — Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. has entered into a master service agreement (MSA) with Eversource Energy, a major New England utility based in Hartford, Connecticut effective September 16, 2022. The MSA covers natural gas pipeline services in Connecticut and other locations, as may be agreed upon, over...
Oldest Restaurants in the Northeast That Are Worth the Drive
There are so many unique, historical places here in the Northeast, it's tough even to know where to begin. How about we look at some of the oldest restaurants in the country? Naturally, they will be here in the Northeast. I found an interesting article from delish about the "oldest...
kiiky.com
Who are the 15 Highest-Paid State Employees in Connecticut?
Connecticut has a lot of high-paid workers. Many people in the state earn high wages, ranging from college administrators to corporate executives. According to Publicly available sources, the average pay for government workers, including extra hours and bonuses, was $71,625 in 2020, a 2% increase from $70,193 in 2019. These jobs typically require significant experience, education, and training.
Register Citizen
Curaleaf, nation's largest cannabis retailer, to expand in CT
The largest cannabis retailer in the United States will soon be extending its reach in Connecticut. The company, Curaleaf, is planning to expand into the adult-use market in the state, working with social equity applicants, launching hybrid medical-recreational retail operations and growing more cannabis in Connecticut. There are currently four...
Register Citizen
25+ things to do in CT this weekend, Sept. 23 - Sept. 25
Summer comes to an end this weekend with popular events like the Sound On Sound music festival and the Norwalk Boat Show. The Sound On Sound music festival brings famed musicians like the Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds, The Lumineers and Stevie Nicks to Seaside Park on Saturday and Sunday.
Register Citizen
Governor candidate Bob Stefanowski releases $2B tax relief plan
NEW HAVEN —Bob Stefanowski chose a family-owned pharmacy located a few blocks from his childhood home Tuesday as the backdrop to unveil a $2 billion tax relief plan for Connecticut residents. The Republican candidate for governor pitched a wide range of tax cuts - most of them permanent -...
New Britain Herald
Mass. man receives probation for role in evading more than $16 million in taxes owed to Connecticut through Berlin warehouse operation
A Massachusetts man has been convicted of operating an illegal check-cashing business and evading millions of dollars in payments of the tobacco sale tax that should have gone to the state of Connecticut – the latter of which was done through his operation of a warehouse in Berlin. Satish...
branfordseven.com
Countries Connecticut imports the most goods from
Stacker compiled a list of the countries Connecticut imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Connecticut. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Register Citizen
Dan Haar: Barely known college debt forgiveness plan worth billions -- with Oct. 31 deadline
While everyone who cares about college loans is talking about President Joe Biden’s debt relief plan, a separate, giant federal college loan forgiveness program is barely known, with less than six weeks left for people to apply. It might even rival Biden’s plan in total dollars – and for...
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
Register Citizen
4 cute towns in Connecticut’s Quiet Corner to visit this fall
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Just because Northeastern Connecticut is known as the Quiet Corner doesn't mean there is nothing to do there. The region is home to several historic towns, which are filled with rich agricultural communities and natural landmarks. The area can be a perfect place for relaxing fall activities like apple picking or wine tasting.
wiltonbulletin.com
Connecticut AG makes 'series of demands' to rectify M&T Bank-People's United merger problems
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong met on Monday with the M&T Bank executive who oversees the New England region and made a series of demands he hopes will resolve problems associated with a computer system conversion designed to bring People's United Bank customers in the fold with the Buffalo-based financial institution.
Stefanowski pitches deeper tax cuts, but Lamont calls plan irresponsible
Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski proposed a series of “targeted” tax cuts on Tuesday. He says the plan will help families struggling with inflation, but critics still say it could leave Connecticut unable to weather a recession.
constructiondive.com
$838M neurosciences center breaks ground in Connecticut
Yale New Haven Hospital broke ground Aug. 31 on a new $838 million neurosciences center, according to a project press release. Turner Construction will serve as the general contractor of the project, according to Mark D’Antonio, media relations coordinator at the hospital. The 505,000-square-foot project will include two new...
eastoncourier.news
Don’t Recycle Those Black Plastic Takeout Food Containers
Next time you order takeout, be sure to throw the black containers in the trash instead of your recycling bin. The black plastic containers might seem recyclable, as they do have a recycling triangular arrow logo on the bottom, but beginning last year they are no longer accepted in Connecticut’s mixed recycling program.
uconn.edu
State of the Water in Connecticut
2020 saw an unusually dry summer. Summer 2021 brought unprecedented heavy summer rains. Now, in 2022, we once again experienced an extremely dry summer. We are entering an era of extremes, says UConn Extension educator in the College of Agriculture, Health and Natural Resources, a joint faculty member in the Department of Natural Resources and the Environment, and Director of the Connecticut Institute of Water Resources Mike Dietz, who met with UConn Today to discuss droughts and other aspects of the state of the state’s water.
Complaints continue in M&T Bank merger
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Questions — and complaints — remain as the M&T Bank merger with People’s United Bank enters its third week. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said his office received 50 complaints over the weekend alone. He met with the bank’s upper management Monday, urging it to do better as some customers […]
Connecticut’s ‘local control’ needs serious reform
Many of our society’s biggest problems are regional in nature, and localities do not have the right incentives to produce the best outcomes for all.
Register Citizen
8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in October
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, which include West Hartford spot for thin-crust bar pies and a new eatery with a year-round fair food menu in New Haven. Sparrow Pizza Bar. West Hartford. David Boyajian and chef Adam Greenberg,...
