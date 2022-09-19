ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

pgjonline.com

Williams Inks Multiyear Pipeline Services Deal with Eversource

(P&GJ) — Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. has entered into a master service agreement (MSA) with Eversource Energy, a major New England utility based in Hartford, Connecticut effective September 16, 2022. The MSA covers natural gas pipeline services in Connecticut and other locations, as may be agreed upon, over...
kiiky.com

Who are the 15 Highest-Paid State Employees in Connecticut?

Connecticut has a lot of high-paid workers. Many people in the state earn high wages, ranging from college administrators to corporate executives. According to Publicly available sources, the average pay for government workers, including extra hours and bonuses, was $71,625 in 2020, a 2% increase from $70,193 in 2019. These jobs typically require significant experience, education, and training.
Register Citizen

Curaleaf, nation's largest cannabis retailer, to expand in CT

The largest cannabis retailer in the United States will soon be extending its reach in Connecticut. The company, Curaleaf, is planning to expand into the adult-use market in the state, working with social equity applicants, launching hybrid medical-recreational retail operations and growing more cannabis in Connecticut. There are currently four...
Register Citizen

25+ things to do in CT this weekend, Sept. 23 - Sept. 25

Summer comes to an end this weekend with popular events like the Sound On Sound music festival and the Norwalk Boat Show. The Sound On Sound music festival brings famed musicians like the Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds, The Lumineers and Stevie Nicks to Seaside Park on Saturday and Sunday.
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Governor candidate Bob Stefanowski releases $2B tax relief plan

NEW HAVEN —Bob Stefanowski chose a family-owned pharmacy located a few blocks from his childhood home Tuesday as the backdrop to unveil a $2 billion tax relief plan for Connecticut residents. The Republican candidate for governor pitched a wide range of tax cuts - most of them permanent -...
branfordseven.com

Countries Connecticut imports the most goods from

Stacker compiled a list of the countries Connecticut imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Connecticut. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Register Citizen

4 cute towns in Connecticut’s Quiet Corner to visit this fall

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Just because Northeastern Connecticut is known as the Quiet Corner doesn't mean there is nothing to do there. The region is home to several historic towns, which are filled with rich agricultural communities and natural landmarks. The area can be a perfect place for relaxing fall activities like apple picking or wine tasting.
WOODSTOCK, CT
constructiondive.com

$838M neurosciences center breaks ground in Connecticut

Yale New Haven Hospital broke ground Aug. 31 on a new $838 million neurosciences center, according to a project press release. Turner Construction will serve as the general contractor of the project, according to Mark D’Antonio, media relations coordinator at the hospital. The 505,000-square-foot project will include two new...
NEW HAVEN, CT
eastoncourier.news

Don’t Recycle Those Black Plastic Takeout Food Containers

Next time you order takeout, be sure to throw the black containers in the trash instead of your recycling bin. The black plastic containers might seem recyclable, as they do have a recycling triangular arrow logo on the bottom, but beginning last year they are no longer accepted in Connecticut’s mixed recycling program.
uconn.edu

State of the Water in Connecticut

2020 saw an unusually dry summer. Summer 2021 brought unprecedented heavy summer rains. Now, in 2022, we once again experienced an extremely dry summer. We are entering an era of extremes, says UConn Extension educator in the College of Agriculture, Health and Natural Resources, a joint faculty member in the Department of Natural Resources and the Environment, and Director of the Connecticut Institute of Water Resources Mike Dietz, who met with UConn Today to discuss droughts and other aspects of the state of the state’s water.
WTNH

Complaints continue in M&T Bank merger

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Questions — and complaints — remain as the M&T Bank merger with People’s United Bank enters its third week. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said his office received 50 complaints over the weekend alone. He met with the bank’s upper management Monday, urging it to do better as some customers […]
Register Citizen

8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in October

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, which include West Hartford spot for thin-crust bar pies and a new eatery with a year-round fair food menu in New Haven. Sparrow Pizza Bar. West Hartford. David Boyajian and chef Adam Greenberg,...

