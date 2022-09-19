Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Largest Antique Mall in North Carolina is a Must-VisitTravel MavenFranklin, NC
Soak in a Tub Overlooking the Blue Ridge Mountains for a Good CauseMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Bryson City, NC
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy North CarolinaTravel MavenBryson City, NC
Related
my40.tv
Pardee urges state to reject all 3 bids to bring more hospital beds to the mountains
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As three hospital systems compete to fill the need for more acute care beds in the mountains, a fourth hospital system is entering the conversation -- but not the competition. The 2022 State Medical Facilities Plan listed the need for 67 more acute care beds...
my40.tv
Coats American to close Hendersonville plant, lay off 51 workers
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Coats American Inc. plans to lay off 51 workers, then close its facility in Hendersonville. Henderson County Manager John Mitchell said county officials were notified last week about the closure by a WARN letter. The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act is a federal...
asheville.com
Buncombe County Continues Emissions Inspections as Three North Carolina Counties End Requirement
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approved a reduction in North Carolina counties required to perform yearly vehicle emissions tests. Beginning Nov. 1, vehicle owners in Lee, Onslow and Rockingham counties will join 78 other counties that are not required to conduct emissions tests. The approval was a result of...
avlwatchdog.org
Fox News: Asheville Is Crime-Ridden, Dangerous
Fox News last week told a national audience that Asheville has seen a 31 percent increase in violent crime in the last five years. “Asheville once touted as a top-10 tourist destination back in 2017, but with crime raging, the city now ranks, get this, in the top 10 percent of most violent cities in America,” anchor Todd Piro said. “That’s tough to believe.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iheart.com
Record Numbers for State Fair,Panthers Fall Short,Haywood Driver Faces DWI
(Fletcher, NC) -- Another North Carolina Mountain State Fair is in the books. Organizers told WLOS-TV this year's numbers could set attendance records for the annual ten-day event. The previous record was just over 190-thousand in 2013. Revenue for rides has already set a bar for an all-time high. Driver...
North Carolina Apple Festival in Hendersonville a Huge Success
The North Carolina Apple Festival is held annually over Labor Day Weekend in Hendersonville, North Carolina. It has been Western North Carolina’s Premier Family Festival for over 60 years. This was my first time attending the festival and I was not disappointed!. Why do they celebrate their apples in...
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Lake Glenville is a Hidden Gem in Western NC
Lake Glenville in Jackson County, NC is truly a hidden gem, perfect for families especially who love the outdoors, and a peaceful retreat away from our busy lives. Thanks Jackson County, North Carolina for inviting us to spend a weekend at Lake Glenville. The Cashiers area of Western North Carolina...
travellemming.com
21 Best Day Trips from Asheville (in 2022)
As a North Carolina native, I grew up exploring each of these day trips from Asheville. From popular getaways to locations off the beaten path, I’ve compiled a list of my favorite Asheville day trips for all types of travelers. Because of its central location, destinations near Asheville are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
exoticspotter.com
Mclaren MP4-12C | Spotted in Waynesville, North Carolina
There is little I can say, to communicate how special this is to me but I will try. I saw this beautiful McLaren 12c in downtown Waynesville North Carolina. I saw this tonight (September 18), also being the day of a funeral held for my Grandma in Knoxville Tn, who sadly passed Monday. I do feel like this is a bit of a gift from beyond the grave, especially since across the street there was a gray Prius with a NM tag (what she drove before she died, and she lived in NM for a bit). She will be greatly missed.
I-26 closures scheduled this week
The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced planned closures along Interstate 26 East Monday.
Man beaten, robbed in central Asheville
A man was beaten with a baseball bat and robbed Sunday morning in central Asheville.
Sylva Herald
THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES is recruiting for an Income Maintenance Caseworker I to work with the Emergency Assistance Programs
THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES is recruiting for an Income Maintenance Caseworker I to work with the Emergency Assistance Programs. This position is responsible for taking and processing applications for multiple emergency assistance programs. It also provides intake and support services for the Food and Nutritional Services Program. Above average communication, computer and work organizational skills are required. Work involves direct contact with the public. Applicants will be considered who have an Associate's Degree in human services, business or clerical related field, or graduation from high school and an equivalent combination of training and experience. The starting salary is $30,956.21. The application for employment is available online at: www.jcdss.org and should be submitted to the Jackson County Department of Social Services, 15 Griffin Street, Sylva, NC 28779 or the Sylva branch of the NC Works Career Center. Applications will be taken until September 30, 2022. 29-30e.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Carolina
Asheville man wins $1M on scratch-off lottery ticket
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man who recently moved to Asheville and won $1 million on a Big Cash Payout scratch-off ticket said the prize “couldn’t have come at a better time.”. Jeremy Hartzell, 25, said he moved to Asheville to rent, but now he’s able to...
Hendersonville Police offering new text service
The department plans to use PowerEngage, a software solution that integrates with the police department's Computer Aided Dispatch and records management system.
my40.tv
Traffic Alert: Some I-40 ramps in Haywood County to be closed this week
CLYDE, N.C. (WLOS) — Paving on Interstate 40 is causing some ramp closures. An ongoing project is requiring crews to intermittently close ramps on I-40 East and West at exit 27 (U.S. 74) starting Monday night, weather permitting. The closures will be scheduled 8 p.m.-7 a.m. the next day...
Western Carolinian
Student worker union forms from concerns of WCU workplace
A student worker union has formed from students coming forward about concerns and issues within WCU’s work environment. The Undergraduate Alliance for Student Worker Success (UASWS) formed this fall semester after the president of the union, Aiàs Magitas, was fired and began advocating for student workers. The Alliance’s main goal is “to organize WCU’s young workers”.
my40.tv
Wrongful death complaint filed by family of former Buncombe County inmate
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The family of a former Buncombe County inmate has filed a wrongful death complaint. Jacob Biddix was hospitalized and died after being in custody in 2020. His sister Devon Biddix claims the Buncombe County Detention Facility was repeatedly warned Biddix needed anti-seizure medication. The complaint...
WLOS.com
Developer has new plan for site of Enka clock tower -- and they could have competition
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A developer has a new plan for the site of the former American Enka Company and the beloved, historic Enka clock tower. Once rumored to be the future home of an Amazon distribution site, the land is now the focus of a new, larger proposal from Samet Corporation, which built the Amazon distribution facility in Mills River.
nowhabersham.com
Family offers reward in search for runaway teens
A Habersham couple desperate for their son’s safe return is offering a $10,000 reward hoping that someone, somewhere, will find him. Family members say Joseph Attard, 16, of Cornelia, and his girlfriend Dorothy Krei, 16, of Clarkesville, ran away from home this past weekend. They were last seen in Habersham County around 1 a.m. on September 17 with two of Dorothy’s friends at Pitts Park in Clarkesville, says Attard’s mom, Penny Welborn.
FOX Carolina
Good Samaritan helps woman escape strangler in Asheville, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a good Samaritan helped a woman escape a man who tried to strangle her. Officers said on Sep. 10, the woman was being chased by a man in the area of Jake Rusher Park when she saw a car nearby and asked for help.
Comments / 0