Franklin, NC

my40.tv

Coats American to close Hendersonville plant, lay off 51 workers

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Coats American Inc. plans to lay off 51 workers, then close its facility in Hendersonville. Henderson County Manager John Mitchell said county officials were notified last week about the closure by a WARN letter. The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act is a federal...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
avlwatchdog.org

Fox News: Asheville Is Crime-Ridden, Dangerous

Fox News last week told a national audience that Asheville has seen a 31 percent increase in violent crime in the last five years. “Asheville once touted as a top-10 tourist destination back in 2017, but with crime raging, the city now ranks, get this, in the top 10 percent of most violent cities in America,” anchor Todd Piro said. “That’s tough to believe.”
ASHEVILLE, NC
Government
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Lake Glenville is a Hidden Gem in Western NC

Lake Glenville in Jackson County, NC is truly a hidden gem, perfect for families especially who love the outdoors, and a peaceful retreat away from our busy lives. Thanks Jackson County, North Carolina for inviting us to spend a weekend at Lake Glenville. The Cashiers area of Western North Carolina...
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
travellemming.com

21 Best Day Trips from Asheville (in 2022)

As a North Carolina native, I grew up exploring each of these day trips from Asheville. From popular getaways to locations off the beaten path, I’ve compiled a list of my favorite Asheville day trips for all types of travelers. Because of its central location, destinations near Asheville are...
ASHEVILLE, NC
exoticspotter.com

Mclaren MP4-12C | Spotted in Waynesville, North Carolina

There is little I can say, to communicate how special this is to me but I will try. I saw this beautiful McLaren 12c in downtown Waynesville North Carolina. I saw this tonight (September 18), also being the day of a funeral held for my Grandma in Knoxville Tn, who sadly passed Monday. I do feel like this is a bit of a gift from beyond the grave, especially since across the street there was a gray Prius with a NM tag (what she drove before she died, and she lived in NM for a bit). She will be greatly missed.
WAYNESVILLE, NC
Sylva Herald

THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES is recruiting for an Income Maintenance Caseworker I to work with the Emergency Assistance Programs

THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES is recruiting for an Income Maintenance Caseworker I to work with the Emergency Assistance Programs. This position is responsible for taking and processing applications for multiple emergency assistance programs. It also provides intake and support services for the Food and Nutritional Services Program. Above average communication, computer and work organizational skills are required. Work involves direct contact with the public. Applicants will be considered who have an Associate's Degree in human services, business or clerical related field, or graduation from high school and an equivalent combination of training and experience. The starting salary is $30,956.21. The application for employment is available online at: www.jcdss.org and should be submitted to the Jackson County Department of Social Services, 15 Griffin Street, Sylva, NC 28779 or the Sylva branch of the NC Works Career Center. Applications will be taken until September 30, 2022. 29-30e.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Asheville man wins $1M on scratch-off lottery ticket

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man who recently moved to Asheville and won $1 million on a Big Cash Payout scratch-off ticket said the prize “couldn’t have come at a better time.”. Jeremy Hartzell, 25, said he moved to Asheville to rent, but now he’s able to...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Western Carolinian

Student worker union forms from concerns of WCU workplace

A student worker union has formed from students coming forward about concerns and issues within WCU’s work environment. The Undergraduate Alliance for Student Worker Success (UASWS) formed this fall semester after the president of the union, Aiàs Magitas, was fired and began advocating for student workers. The Alliance’s main goal is “to organize WCU’s young workers”.
CULLOWHEE, NC
nowhabersham.com

Family offers reward in search for runaway teens

A Habersham couple desperate for their son’s safe return is offering a $10,000 reward hoping that someone, somewhere, will find him. Family members say Joseph Attard, 16, of Cornelia, and his girlfriend Dorothy Krei, 16, of Clarkesville, ran away from home this past weekend. They were last seen in Habersham County around 1 a.m. on September 17 with two of Dorothy’s friends at Pitts Park in Clarkesville, says Attard’s mom, Penny Welborn.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA

