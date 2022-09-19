THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES is recruiting for an Income Maintenance Caseworker I to work with the Emergency Assistance Programs. This position is responsible for taking and processing applications for multiple emergency assistance programs. It also provides intake and support services for the Food and Nutritional Services Program. Above average communication, computer and work organizational skills are required. Work involves direct contact with the public. Applicants will be considered who have an Associate's Degree in human services, business or clerical related field, or graduation from high school and an equivalent combination of training and experience. The starting salary is $30,956.21. The application for employment is available online at: www.jcdss.org and should be submitted to the Jackson County Department of Social Services, 15 Griffin Street, Sylva, NC 28779 or the Sylva branch of the NC Works Career Center. Applications will be taken until September 30, 2022. 29-30e.

JACKSON COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO