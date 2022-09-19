Read full article on original website
Not my favorite, but one of the weirdest stat sheets you'll find is OSU over Wisconsin 2009 (m)
[In reply to "What's your favorite win over Wisconsin? The 2014 B1GCG has to be at the top for me given the " by Buck the Trend, posted at 09:06:29 09/22/22]. Let me set this up a little.. Total Yards: 368 Wisconsin, 184 Ohio State. 1st Downs: 22 Wisconsin, 8...
I think the Urban/ Day offenses with a more attacking style do better vs Wisconsin because we have better skill players.
[In reply to "Interesting how dominant OSU has been vs Wisconsin the past decade, given past struggles (m)" by ScriptOhio (Texas Ex), posted at 16:23:52 09/21/22]. The Tressel Offense relied more on being strong in the trenches and good defenses which are also Wisconsin’s strengths so the talent gap isn’t as big.
I was at that game. Just really weird. It was tight going into the half and then defense and special teams blew open the
[In reply to "Not my favorite, but one of the weirdest stat sheets you'll find is OSU over Wisconsin 2009 (m)" by cvillebuck, posted at 09:25:56 09/22/22]. : Let me set this up a little.. : Total Yards: 368 Wisconsin, 184 Ohio State. : 1st Downs: 22 Wisconsin, 8 Ohio...
Taking my 18yr old HS Senior to his first HOME game at OSU this weekend. Pumped. (m)
Seem like great seats and will see the band halftime show. He's been at Illinois (2X), Iowa, Michigan, NW, MSU. However, we're on a string of bad luck on away/bowl games - Clemson, Iowa, Michigan, so this will surely turn it around. Follow Ups:. He can get a ceertificate for...
Interesting how dominant OSU has been vs Wisconsin the past decade, given past struggles (m)
I doubt any other B1G team won four times against Tressel. They got Cooper a few times, although I never thought the 1993 tie was some huge "loss" for Ohio State and was baffled national media people treated it that way. And poor Earle Bruce. I mean, I might live...
My first game in the stadium was against Wisconsin in 1990. Before kickoff I predicted a 20-point win; final was 42-22.
[In reply to "Interesting how dominant OSU has been vs Wisconsin the past decade, given past struggles (m)" by ScriptOhio (Texas Ex), posted at 16:23:52 09/21/22]. That, at age 11, was the height of my prognosticative success. : I doubt any other B1G team won four times against Tressel. They...
1985 was one of the quietest games when leaving the stadium. People seemed in a daze and nobody (m)
[In reply to "Interesting how dominant OSU has been vs Wisconsin the past decade, given past struggles (m)" by ScriptOhio (Texas Ex), posted at 16:23:52 09/21/22]. : I doubt any other B1G team won four times against Tressel. They got Cooper a few times, although I never thought the 1993 tie was some huge "loss" for Ohio State and was baffled national media people treated it that way.
Ohio State football recruiting: Momentum building for OSU to land 5-star recruit
As it sits right now, the Ohio State football team has the fifth-ranked recruiting class in the 2023 class. They have 20 recruits committed to the program. That leaves room for about five more prospects. There are still plenty of good uncommitted guys who are taking a look at the Buckeyes right now.
Surprising stat. OSU has only scored 40+ points versus Wisconsin 1 time since 1990 (m)
The one game was the 59-0 domination in the 2014 trilogy. Of note OSU had a +4 TO margin in that game, shut down Melvin Gordon and their hyped run game, and on Offense ran and passed equally well vs their D. As perfect of a game as any OSU team has ever played.
“This is a Game I've Been Looking Forward to Since High School”:
While in high school, Paris Johnson Jr. remembers all too well watching Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship Game. The opponent he associates the most with the Big Ten Championship Game is Wisconsin, a team that has earned Johnson's respect. Johnson will face the Badgers, known for their physicality,...
Wisconsin game will be a test. Great running back. Big O line.....
Once again a team that has too slow the game down to win. But IMO they are better than ND. Allen is a stud at RB. Hard to believe he is only 18. He started last season as a 17 year old. Leonard will have his D ready to play....
The Haskins/Corum duo last year plus Ibrahim and Walker. Allen was completely shut down by Minny last year and
[In reply to "Braelon Allen is the best Running Back OSU has faced since? (m)" by Barrett777, posted at 16:02:56 09/19/22]. held in check by WSU already this year. The other two teams they have played are terrible. His biggest games last year were against Nebraska and Arizona State, who both just fired their coaches.
Several close games. The Bucks 2019 was one of the strongest ever, and Wisconsin gave that team fits for 3 Q's (m)
[In reply to "Or Wisconsin has only beaten tOSU once since 2004 tells the story *" by Purgatory Buck, posted at 14:59:23 09/19/22]. OSU's D is playing more aggressive this year, but oddly has not been forcing many TO's. Mertz is a statue. Unlike Finn who used OSU's aggressive pass...
I get the question. Same turf in practice fields and Woody. Pellets give bounce/cushion to field. More noticeable with
[In reply to "Brand new turf at Ohio Stadium is an embarrassment. Is it the manufacturer/installer or the water table issue? *" by Uncle Buck, posted at 14:15:31 09/21/22]. this specific manufacturer. I don't really care how the field looks as long as it is producing the intended outcome.
17A row 33 have been my seats for years. When I need extras, OSU gives me 17AA. Lots of
[In reply to "Question regarding seating. Are the first two rows of AA blocked due to being too low? (m)" by Barrett777, posted at 14:10:15 09/21/22]. recruits are put in there. Pretty good visibility. No real complaints at all but I have only used them a few times. : Have...
Ohio State blackout mode activated, as Wisconsin is dead on arrival
The Ohio State Buckeyes have officially activated blackout mode vs. the Wisconsin Badgers. There will be a funeral in the Big Ten on Saturday night, as the Ohio State Buckeyes will lay to rest the Wisconsin Badgers’ slim College Football Playoff chances during their blackout game in The Horseshoe.
Trap game = game directly before or after a big game against a sneaky good opponent...
[In reply to "Wisconsin isn't getting the usual Wisconsin buzz. Hope this isn't a trap game. PSU, M, at MSU seem like bigger games *" by Ivo Shandor, posted at 15:12:04 09/19/22]. ...OSU played Toledo last week and Rutgers next. This doesn't qualify as a trap game. If anything it...
Ohio State using old-school, I-formation to improve red zone touchdown rate
When Jim Tressel departed Ohio State following the 2010 season, so too, it seemed did the old-school philosophy of Ohio State football. While Luke Fickell continued to use some of Tressel’s offensive plans, which often fit better under the “three yards and a cloud of dust” montra than the way many teams were playing college football at that time, in 2011, any reminisce of traditional looks went out the window when Urban Meyer arrived a year later.
Jim Knowles Not Happy With Ohio State’s Defensive Performance Against Toledo:
Ohio State turned in its worst defensive performance of the season against Toledo. But in a 56-point win that featured a near-historic output by the Buckeye offense, it was hardly the headline of the night. The Buckeyes gave up only one fewer point to Toledo as Notre Dame and Arkansas...
TreVeyon Henderson gets key injury update ahead of Wisconsin game
Ohio State football is off to a perfect 3-0 start this season after blowing out Toledo 77-21 last weekend. But, star running back TreVeyon Henderson appeared to suffer a leg injury, coming out of the locker room with a walking boot following an opening drive TD. Ryan Day spoke about...
