Grand Theft Auto VI maker confirms major leak

By Brendan Morrow
The Week
The Week
 3 days ago
Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The makers of one of the most popular video game franchises are dealing with a grand theft of their own.

Rockstar Games confirmed Monday that a major leak of footage from its highly anticipated game Grand Theft Auto VI is legitimate.

"We recently suffered a network intrusion in which an unauthorized third party illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information from our systems, including early development footage for the next Grand Theft Auto," the publisher said.

Footage from the game began appearing online over the weekend. Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier described it as "one of the biggest leaks in video game history," which was especially significant because little was previously known about the game. Rockstar only just confirmed Grand Theft Auto VI was in development in February 2022, nearly a decade after the release of Grand Theft Auto V. That fifth entry is one of the best-selling video games of all time.

According to Kotaku, almost 100 videos apparently from GTA VI appeared on a forum, showing mechanics and characters. The leaker claims they obtained the footage from Rockstar's employee Slack and is threatening to leak more, Axios reports.

Rockstar says that it doesn't anticipate "any disruption to our live game services," e.g. Grand Theft Auto Online, or any "long-term effect on the development of our ongoing projects" because of the leak. The game doesn't have a release date.

"We are extremely disappointed to have any details of our next game shared with you all in this way," Rockstar added. "Our work on the next Grand Theft Auto game will continue as planned and we remain as committed as ever to delivering an experience to you, our players, that truly exceeds your expectations."

TechSpot

Massive GTA 6 leak with over 90 videos & screenshots posted online by the Uber hacker

What just happened? What is allegedly a massive leak of GTA 6 content, including dozens of test build videos and screenshots, has been posted by the 18-year-old hacker claiming to be behind the recent Uber breach. Whether they are legitimate is still open to debate, but a lot of it matches up with previous rumors, and the dialogue and cutscenes seem convincingly Rockstar-like.
The Verge

GTA 6 gameplay leaks online in 90 videos

The massive leak lines up with some earlier reporting on GTA VI, showing a female playable character in some clips. Bloomberg reported earlier this year that GTA VI would include a female protagonist influenced by Bonnie and Clyde. Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier says he has verified the leak is real through sources at Rockstar Games.
411mania.com

Hacker Leaks Huge Amount Of Grand Theft Auto VI Videos, Screeshots

Rockstar Games has been at work at Grand Theft Auto VI, but some of the early work has been shown off earlier than intended due to a massive hacker leak. A hacker by the name of teapotuberhacker shared an enormous trove of leaked early gameplay footage, screenshots and more online early Sunday morning, with the videos making their way across the internet despite Rockstar’s best efforts to take them down. The Gaming Leaks and Rumors subreddit has a collection of content here.
SVG

We Finally Got Our First Look At GTA 6's Main Character

Rockstar Games made news, albeit against its own will, early in the morning of September 18, 2022. A three gigabyte file, packed with in-game footage of the upcoming "Grand Theft Auto 6," dropped on a GTA forum. In the precious few hours since, the 90 videos present in the file have disseminated with a speed heretofore unknown by the studio behind the "GTA" series. The videos are now, essentially, everywhere. They can be found in their entirety on YouTube, although the larger compilations — which total somewhere around 50 minutes worth of gameplay — are already being struck down. And we don't even have to guess at the authenticity of the leak because it's been officially confirmed by Take-Two, Rockstar Games' parent company (as noted by The Verge).
Benzinga

GTA 6 Leaked, This Time With Actual Gameplay

GTA 6 is trending again on Twitter and most people thought its fake, but this time a user called teapotuberhacker on GTAForums leaked 90+ development videos stating “Here are 90 footage/clips from GTA 6. Its possible i could leak more data soon, GTA 5 and 6 source code and assets, GTA 6 testing build. ”.
TheStreet

Take-Two Stock Slumps On Reports 'Grand Theft Auto VI' Game Leaked Online

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) shares slumped lower Monday following a weekend report that portions of its new Grand Theft Auto VI game were leaked online. Bloomberg News reported Sunday that a hacker was able to gain access to several videos of gameplay from the highly-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI, which was made by Take-Two studio Rockstar Games, and posted them to a GTA-focused message board.
Digital Trends

The Grand Theft Auto 6 leak is bad for everyone. Yes, even you

After years of hype, fans finally got to see their first look at Grand Theft Auto 6 this weekend – but not in a way that Rockstar Games intended. In the dead of night on Saturday, a user on GTAForums posted a bombshell: 90 videos pulled from an early build of Grand Theft Auto 6. On Monday morning, Rockstar publicly confirmed the authenticity of the clips, noting that they were stolen in a “network intrusion.” The developer says that the breach won’t have any “long-term effect” on the project, lamenting that its creators are simply disappointed that it was revealed in such a manner.
The Independent

GTA 6 leak is ‘biggest in video game history’

A massive leak of videos and screenshots from Grand Theft Auto VI , which has been described as “one of the biggest in video game history”, appears to have revealed that the forthcoming game will feature a female protagonist for the first time.Footage of alleged gameplay from GTA 6 – one of the most highly-anticipated video games of recent years – was posted to a popular gaming forum by a user going by the name ‘Teapotuberhacker’.The 3GB file contained 90 videos labelled as GTA 6 footage, which were soon shared widely across Reddit, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube and other platforms...
hotnewhiphop.com

Rockstar Games Breaks Silence On "GTA 6" Leak

Grand Theft Auto 6 remains one of the most anticipated games. While Rockstar Games have kept the whole operation behind its development under wraps, the company faced one of the biggest privacy breaches in the history of video games. On Sunday morning, the unfinished gameplay footage provided fans with a glimpse into what to expect, like male and female playable characters and the return to Vice City.
SlashGear

Rockstar Reacts To GTA 6 Leak: Here's The Fallout

Over the course of the past weekend, Rockstar's upcoming marquee project in the Grand Theft Auto series was unceremoniously leaked. Over 90 video clips were dumped on GTAForums, all of which have since been pulled following takedown notices issued by parent company Take-Two. Moreover, content from social media platforms such as Twitter, Reddit, and YouTube is also being actively removed. As the social media frenzy continues, Rockstar has finally opened up about the incident.
TheStreet

Grand Theft Auto Hacker Gives Fans a Surprise Sneak Peek

Users and fans of Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto franchise got a shocking albeit pleasant surprise this week after hackers reportedly leaked some unreleased footage from its next iteration of the wildly popular "Grand Theft Auto" franchise. The video gaming community was rocked by the emergence online of some...
ComicBook

GTA 6 Leaks: Developers Offer Rockstar Games Solidary With Development Gameplay

Developers are showing solidarity with Rockstar Games following the Grand Theft Auto VI leak by sharing in development gameplay. Over the weekend, Rockstar Games was compromised by a massive network breach that resulted in 90 videos of GTA 6 being leaked online. The footage revealed a bunch of early footage of the highly anticipated game, though it's all fairly rough as it's expected that the gameplay could be from as early as 2019, just months after the launch of Red Dead Redemption 2. While some doubted the footage was real, Rockstar Games released a statement confirming it was authentic and that it would not experience any long-term issues with the development of the new crime game.
The Week

The Week

