This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It would have taken a lot for Connecticut's boat industry to match the pandemic sales of 2020 and 2021, but Bob Petzold sees the tide rising still — thanks to a sunny, hot summer that spurred more people to get out on the water. With a beautiful weekend in the offing, Petzold expects big crowds this weekend at the Norwalk Boat Show which kicks off Thursday.

NORWALK, CT ・ 23 HOURS AGO