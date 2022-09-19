Neocean wanted to see what happened when you combined a catamaran with a jet bike. The answer looks like a whole lot of fun. The French company recently launched an electric personal watercraft series called the Overboat F, according to New Atlas. The unique vehicle, which comes in two sizes, features an electric drive and three hydrofoils that allow it to effortlessly speed across the water in silence. The Overboat F is basically a jet bike on top of a catamaran-like base. It has two poly-fiberglass hulls that are connected by a central seating area which has room for one or two...

