NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Las Vegas Raiders

First look: Kansas City Chiefs at Indianapolis Colts odds and lines
The Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) get back on the road to face the Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff (CBS). Below, we look at Chiefs vs. Colts odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. The Chiefs...
CBS Sports
Patriots, Raiders trade: New England sends offensive tackle Justin Herron to Vegas, per report
The cross-pollination between Josh McDaniels' Raiders and Bill Belichick's Patriots has a new chapter. This time, the two clubs have struck a deal on a trade that will second offensive tackle Justin Herron to Las Vegas, which also involves the teams flipping draft picks, according to the NFL Network. As it relates to the specific pick swap, SI.com reports that the Patriots get a 2024 sixth-round selection, while the Raiders get a 2024 seventh-rounder along with Herron.
NFL readers Q&A: Fans' concerns on Chargers' Justin Herbert, Rams' Matthew Stafford
Fans wonder whether the Chargers were being cavalier playing an injured Justin Herbert and whether the Rams' Matthew Stafford still can throw long.
Yardbarker
Atlanta Falcons Fall to Los Angeles Rams
Watching the Atlanta Falcons lose at the Los Angeles Rams 27-31 Sunday afternoon just made me think to myself… “What else is new.” The Falcons were not expected to win this game on the west coast, and they weren’t even suppose to compete according to a few sports media outlets. But this is the NFL and anything can happen. The game started as last week ended for the Falcons, with the opposing team scoring when they please.
Yardbarker
Patriots trade Justin Herron to Raiders in middle of Bill Belichick presser
The New England Patriots have had an interesting start to the 2022 season. Things certainly got more interesting today when Bill Belichick pulled off a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders in the middle of his press conference today. While the deal wasn’t made by Belichick while he was at...
Popculture
New England Patriots Trade Veteran Player to Las Vegas Raiders Two Weeks Into Season
The New England Patriots made a trade with the Las Vegas two weeks into the season. On Wednesday, the Raiders announced they have acquired veteran offensive lineman Justin Herron and a 2024 seventh-round draft pick in a trade with the Patriots. As part of the trade terms, the Raiders will send a 2024 sixth-round pick to the Patriots.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 3: Roll with the Raiders and Chiefs, other best bets
How was that for the second week of NFL football!?. It looked like March Madness on the gridiron with all the comebacks and buzzer beaters from last week. Baltimore and Oakland blew huge fourth-quarter leads, the Cowboys won a close one without Dak and the New York Giants are 2-0. Are you ready for some football? At this point, does the question even need to be asked?
NFL World Reacts To Raiders, Patriots Trade News
The Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots agreed to a trade on Wednesday afternoon. The Patriots sent offensive tackle Justin Herron to the Raiders while also flipping 2024 picks with them. Herron was picked by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He started 10...
Broncos listed as 6th-worst team in NFL power rankings
After defeating the Houston Texans (0-0-1) 16-9 in Week 2, the Denver Broncos (1-1) are now ranked 27th in Nate Davis’ latest NFL power rankings for USA TODAY Sports. That’s down four spots from their 23rd overall ranking last week. Here is Davis’ commentary with Denver’s rank this...
Yardbarker
Cardinals Defeat Raiders 29-23 In Overtime
The Arizona Cardinals came back from 20 points down Sunday afternoon to defeat the Las Vegas Raiders 29-23. The Cardinals move to 1-1 whereas the Raiders fall to 0-2. Let’s take a deeper dive into this matchup and what it may mean for both of these teams in the future.
Las Vegas Raiders Revealed First Injury Report of Week 3
The Las Vegas Raiders first injury report for week three adds another player to navigate through concussion protocol.
AthlonSports.com
New Video Shows NFL Star Quarterback Getting Hit In Face By Fan
A disturbing moment occurred at the Cardinals vs. Raiders game at Allegiant Stadium Sunday afternoon. Kyler Murray led the Arizona Cardinals to an incredible 30-23 comeback win against the Raiders in Week 2. Naturally, Murray went to celebrate with a few fans after the game. While celebrating, a fan appears...
