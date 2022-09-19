ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Around the NFL: Tua and Lamar Light Up the Scoreboard, Kyler’s Comeback, Saving Joe Burrow, Mike Evans Suspended, More

bleachernation.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Joe Burrow makes big change after rough start to season

The Cincinnati Bengals look like they might be experiencing a bit of an AFC Championship hangover, and Joe Burrow is doing everything he can to refocus after the rough start. Burrow was asked on Wednesday if he has any thoughts on the way people have reacted on social media to the Bengals’ 0-2 start. The star quarterback said that is not an issue for him because he does not have Instagram and Twitter right now.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy