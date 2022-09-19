Read full article on original website
Matthijs de Ligt sticks the knife into struggling Juventus by claiming there is 'less ambition' to win the Champions League at his former club than Bayern Munich... as he insists joining German giants was a step up in 'squad quality'
Matthijs de Ligt has stuck the knife into former club Juventus by taking a swipe at what he claims is a lack of ambition to win the Champions League at the club. The 23-year-old made 117 appearances for the Serie A giants in three seasons before sealing a £68million move to Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window.
PSG star Sergio Ramos is 'extremely disappointed' to miss out on Spain's Nations League squad against Switzerland and Portugal... but the centre-back hopes to reclaim Luis Enrique's favour before the World Cup
PSG defender Sergio Ramos is reportedly 'extremely disappointed' to have missed out on Luis Enrique's Nations League squad, as Spain prepare to take on Switzerland and Portugal during the international break. The Spanish boss left out the likes of Liverpool playmaker Thiago Alcantara and Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati in favour...
Former Barcelona defender Rafael Marquez tips former Liverpool striker Fernando Torres for a managerial career... as he claims Spain's World Cup winning star 'has great abilities' after impressing him on a coaching course
Former Barcelona defender Rafael Marquez has tipped Fernando Torres to have a career in management. The former Liverpool and Chelsea striker is currently in charge of Atletico Madrid's U19 team. Marquez - who manages Barcelona Athletic, the Catalan giant's 'B' team - said that Torres along with another former Liverpool...
Atletico Madrid CEO Miguel Angel Gil condemns 'unacceptable' racist chants aimed at Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr during LaLiga clash and insists the 'minority' of fans who directed abuse do not reflect 'the image of the club'
Atletico Madrid CEO Manuel Angel Gil has condemned the racist abuse shown towards Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr on Sunday night. Gil claims that the chants came from a 'minority' who 'embarrass' the club and that it's an unfair reflection on 'the behaviour and sentiment of the vast majority'. The home...
‘My road is not over’ – Cristiano Ronaldo targets Euro 2024 as Man Utd star accepts Portugal’s top scorer award
CRISTIANO RONALDO has revealed his ambition to fire Portugal to Euro 2024 glory while receiving a top award for his nation. The 37-year-old forward has found himself relegated to Manchester United’s bench under Erik ten Hag for the majority of their Premier League campaign. After failing to secure a...
REVEALED: Lionel Messi's eye-watering demands to renew his Barcelona deal in 2020 included an executive box at the Nou Camp for his AND Luis Suarez's family, a private plane to fly him back to Argentina and a signing-on bonus of £8.7MILLION
Lionel Messi's eye-watering demands to stay at Barcelona in 2020 have been revealed in a significant leak. The veteran superstar left the Spanish giants in summer 2021 after 21 years at the club, joining Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer when his contract expired. And according to revelations from El...
Cristiano Ronaldo called ‘El Bicho’ by Man Utd team-mates but nickname dates back to Real Madrid playing days
MANCHESTER UNITED star Cristiano Ronaldo is called "El Bicho" by his team-mates. The nickname means "the Bug" in Spanish and Lisandro Martinez recently used it when commenting on one of Ronaldo's Instagram posts. However, the 37-year-old being called this dates back long before he returned for a second spell at...
Italy legend Fabio Cannavaro set to land first European management job with Serie B side Benevento
ITALIAN hero Fabio Cannavaro is ready to step back into management at Serie B side Benevento. The 2006 World Cup-winning skipper has been looking to get back in the dugout since leaving Chinese outfit Guangzhou Evergrande. The Ballon d'Or winner, 49, lifted both the Chinese Super League title and the...
Transfer rumours: Boehly angry at Chelsea's Tchouameni miss; Busquets to leave Barcelona
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Aurelien Tchouameni, Rafael Leao, Jude Bellingham, Youri Tielemans and more.
Dybala breaks silence on leaving Juventus and says Roma fans are more passionate
Paulo Dybala spent seven years at Juventus before he left the Bianconeri at the end of last season. It seemed certain he would stay at the club for a decade after he agreed to a new deal with the Bianconeri. However, the club changed the agreement and then completely withdrew...
Gareth Bale hails 'incredible' LAFC fans for making him 'feel at home straight away' since his move to MLS in cheeky dig at Real Madrid - as the forward insists their support has given him a lift ahead of Wales duty
Gareth Bale has praised Los Angeles supporters for making him feel welcome - in a sly dig at former club Real Madrid. The Welsh winger joined the MLS side in June on a free transfer after his contract with the Spanish giants expired, with a view to staying match fit with regular game time ahead of the winter World Cup in Qatar.
Pavel Nedved pushing for a Premier League coach to replace Allegri
Pavel Nedved is one of the key men behind the scenes at Juventus as the club’s vice president. The former Bianconeri player gives his recommendations on club decisions, even though Andrea Agnelli remains the man in charge of the final decisions. The Czech native didn’t want Max Allegri to...
'I think the path is shorter from Barca than from Bayern': Robert Lewandowski sets sights on finally claiming the Ballon d'Or after fine start at the Nou Camp
Robert Lewandowski believes he will finally be able to win the Ballon d'Or now he's with Barcelona. The Polish striker has twice been unlucky to miss out on the prestigious award. He was the clear favourite in 2020 before France football made the decision cancel it due to the Covid-19...
Gareth Bale takes dig at Real Madrid as he thanks LAFC fans for ‘support’ and ‘making me feel at home’
GARETH BALE says it feels nice to be loved again after the traumatic end to his nine year stay at Real Madrid. And the Wales superstar hopes the regular football he is now getting with Los Angeles FC will put him in great shape to face England at the World Cup.
Loaned-out Chelsea misfit hits out at former Blues manager for “constantly contradicting himself”
Chelsea misfit Michy Batshuayi has hit out at former Blues manager Antonio Conte over what he feels were broken promises made to him when he first joined the club. The Belgium international moved from Marseille to Chelsea in the summer of 2016, and he insists he’d been told by Conte that he’d be playing regularly in a front two alongside Diego Costa.
“He’s an extraordinary player” Varane sends a message of support to Pogba
Raphael Varane has sent a message of support to Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba as the midfielder struggles with injury and off-field problems. Pogba has been plagued by injury since the summer, and he has not made his competitive debut for Juventus since he moved to the club at the end of last season.
Antonio Conte 'open to a SHOCK return to Juventus' if the Italian giants sack Max Allegri, with the Tottenham boss yet to extend his contract in north London beyond the end of this season
Antonio Conte has been linked with a sensational return to Juventus should the club sack under-fire boss Max Allegri. Pressure has increased on Allgeri after Juve suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to bottom of the table Monza at the weekend. The Italian side have also lost both of their opening games in the Champions League.
In-form Neymar eyes Pelé’s record as Brazil’s record scorer
Here’s some great news for Brazil: Neymar is winning everyone over this season with his goals and attitude for Paris Saint-Germain. He’s also been injury-free after years of being plagued by ankle, hamstring and foot injuries. Even though Neymar suffered a small cut in his right knee and...
Mauricio Pochettino 'is NOT interested in replacing Lucien Favre at Nice with the former Tottenham and PSG boss seeking a top job in the Premier League, LaLiga or Serie A next'
Mauricio Pochettino does not want to become Nice's next manager and has set his sights on landing a top job in England, Spain or Italy, according to reports. Reports emerged earlier this week that the Ligue 1 club were considering sacking Favre after a disappointing start to the season that has seen the side lose four of their opening eight games, and wanted to replace him with Pochettino.
