What is a super-Earth planet and will we ever be able to live on one?

By Jona Jaupi
 2 days ago
NASA has been vocal about its plans to explore nearby super-Earths with its new James Webb Space Telescope.

In fact, there are two super-Earths of special interest to Nasa named 55 Cancri e and LHS 3844 b.

NASA has been vocal about its plans to explore nearby super-Earths with its new James Webb Space Telescope. Credit: Getty

What is a super-Earth?

Super-Earths are a class of outer-solar system planets and can be made up of gas, rock, or a combination of both.

They have a mass higher than Earth's but substantially lower than Uranus' and Neptune's, which are 14.5 and 17 times Earth's, respectively.

These types of planets are of interest to researchers because they don't exist in our solar system and can provide new insights.

Specifically, they can "help us learn what the early Earth might have been like when it was hot like these planets are today," Laura Kreidberg of the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy said.

However, Nasa noted that the term is a reference only to an exoplanet’s size and does not suggest these planets are necessarily similar to Earth.

"The true nature of these planets remains shrouded in uncertainty because we have nothing like them in our own solar system – and yet, they are common among planets found so far in our galaxy," the US space agency said on its website.

To date, Nasa has discovered dozens of super-Earths, some of which it calls "strange planets...that have no analog in our solar system."

For example, 55 Cancri e is a hellishly hot planet covered in lava oceans.

It orbits its Sun-like star called Copernicus at a distance of just 1.5 million miles.

That proximity has led to the planet's "molten surface [which] is completely uninhabitable," Nasa said in a statement.

"With surface temperatures far above the melting point of typical rock-forming minerals, the dayside of the planet is thought to be covered in oceans of lava."

Could humans ever live on a super-Earth?

For humans to theoretically ever live on a super-Earth, many factors would need to be present.

For starters, said planet would need to be within the habitable zone in its respective solar system.

Nasa defines the 'Habitable Zone' as the distance from a star at which liquid water could exist on orbiting planets' surfaces.

Even then, that's not enough to necessarily make a planet livable or support life.

For instance, super-Earth Ross 508 b is near its 'Habitable Zone', but it is unlikely to support life as we know it, per Science Alert.

Because Earth is our only template, scientists are still not sure what life could look like on foreign exoplanets.

"Life on other planets might be like nothing on Earth – it could be life as we don't know it," Nasa said in a statement.

And even if scientists do locate a habitable super-Earth that could support life, there are still other factors that could make living there difficult.

WhatIfShow explained further: "To live on a super-Earth would require super strength."

"If Earth were 10 times larger, gravity would be 10 times stronger. This is based on the formula of Surface Area = Mass/Radius squared."

"A short jog on a super-Earth would feel like running a marathon!"

