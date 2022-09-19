ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas Wings decline team option with coach Vickie Johnson

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

The Dallas Wings aren't picking up the team option on coach Vickie Johnson's contract, cutting ties after two seasons with the first coach to win a playoff game since the franchise moved to Texas.

Wings president and CEO Greg Bibb said Monday the decision was “the best opportunity to achieve our long-term goals of advancing in the playoffs and ultimately competing for a WNBA championship.”

Johnson was 32-36 in two seasons with a 1-3 playoff record. The postseason victory, in Game 2 of a first-round series against Connecticut, was the first for the franchise since 2009. The Sun reached the WNBA Finals, losing to Las Vegas in four games.

The Wings made the playoffs in Johnson's first season as well but were blown out by Chicago in a first-round game. The league expanded the opening round to a best-of-three format this season.

The 50-year-old Johnson was a two-time All-Star in the WNBA before becoming a coach. She spent seven years as an assistant with the San Antonio Silver Spurs before one season as coach.

When the San Antonio franchise moved to Las Vegas, Johnson stayed with the club as an assistant on Bill Laimbeer's staff.

The Wings franchise just completed its 25th season, the last seven in the Dallas area. The first 12 years were in Detroit, followed by six in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN

Dallas Wings fire coach Vickie Johnson despite playoff berth

The Dallas Wings fired coach Vickie Johnson on Monday, opting to not exercise the team option on her contract. Johnson, 50, went 32-36 in her two seasons in Dallas, making the playoffs both years and losing in the first round. This season, Johnson led the Wings to their best record, 18-18, since the team moved to Dallas in 2016.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
City
San Diego, TX
State
Connecticut State
City
Detroit, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
Dallas, TX
Basketball
State
Oklahoma State
Popculture

NBA Champion Laker's Wife Files for Divorce

The wife of former Los Angeles Lakers player Trevor Ariza is filing for divorce. According to The Blast, Bree Anderson cited "irreconcilable differences" in the legal documents and wants full legal and physical custody of their children. Ariza and Anderson got married in April 2018 and share two children — Tristan and Taylor. The NBA champion also had a son named Tajh from a previous relationship. Anderson is claiming the date of their separation is to be determined.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Dallas Wings part ways with head coach Vickie Johnson after two seasons

The Dallas Wings announced on Monday that they have parted ways with head coach Vickie Johnson after two seasons. Johnson's contract contained a team option for the 2023 season which the Wings decided not to pick up. "While our organization has taken steps forward this season, at this time I...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vickie Johnson
Person
Bill Laimbeer
Sportico

Suns Owner Sarver Announces Intent to Sell NBA, WNBA Teams

Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver has released a statement saying he intends to sell the team as well as the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury in the wake of his recent one-year suspension from the NBA. “I want what’s best for these two organizations, the players, the employees, the fans, the community, my fellow owners, the NBA and the WNBA. This is the best course of action for everyone,” Sarver said in a statement. The NBA suspended Sarver for one year and fined him $10 million last week after an investigation showed Sarver used racist and sexist language, demeaned female employees and...
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Pelicans guard/NBPA president CJ McCollum reacts to Suns owner Robert Sarver’s bombshell decision

Robert Sarver made a monumental decision on Wednesday after he announced his intention to sell his stake in both the Phoenix Suns and the Phoenix Mercury of the WNBA. This comes after the backlash he’s received over his high-profile workplace scandal. This stunning development has garnered a strong reaction from New Orleans Pelicans guard and National Basketball Players Association President CJ McCollum.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Wings#Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
WNBA
Axios

The hot streak that won a WNBA title

There are hot streaks, and then there's the 10-game heater Chelsea Gray just completed to lead the Las Vegas Aces to their first WNBA title and earn Finals MVP honors. By the numbers: Gray averaged 21.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 10 playoff games — up from her regular-season averages of 13.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists.
BASKETBALL
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
52K+
Followers
91K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy