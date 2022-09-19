ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Cops investigating fan who allegedly struck Kyler Murray

By Field Level Media
The Greeneville Sun
The Greeneville Sun
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NBTfk_0i1qYFsk00

Las Vegas police are investigating allegations that a fan struck Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray in the aftermath of the Cardinals' stunning 29-23 overtime victory over the Raiders on Sunday.

Several social media videos show a fan reaching out with a flat hand and striking Murray in the face as he celebrated the game-winning fumble return touchdown with Cardinals fans in attendance.

"The Raiders are aware of the incident and are cooperating with the Las Vegas Metro Police Department on its investigation," the Raiders said in a statement to USA Today.

Murray immediately confronted the fan who hit him before removing himself from the area.

The Cardinals forced overtime and the Raiders had the ball when a big hit on Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow dislodged the ball. The Cardinals' Byron Murphy Jr. scooped and scored to end the game, setting off the raucous celebration.

Murray threw for 277 yards and a touchdown in guiding the Cardinals to 16 fourth-quarter points to force OT.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Kyler Murray Has Surprising Message For Fan Who Hit Him

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was pretty fired up after catching a hand to the face from a Raiders fan following Sunday's game (and understandably so). But after some time passed, it appears cooler heads have prevailed; with the two-time Pro Bowler not sounding overly upset over the situation. “No hard...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troubling Kyler Murray Fan Video

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was not able to celebrate yesterday's walk-off win in Las Vegas without incident. This afternoon, a report from the Associated Press said that Las Vegas authorities were looking into allegations that a fan struck Murray near the end zone following Arizona's 29-23 victory at Allegiant Stadium.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Greeneville Sun

The Greeneville Sun

188
Followers
1K+
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

The Greeneville Sun has been “Greene County’s hometown newspaper” since 1879. Part of Adams Publishing Group, the newspaper has won many awards for news stories, advertising, photos, videos, and websites from the Tennessee Press Association, Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors, Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives, and National Newspaper Association.

 https://www.greenevillesun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy