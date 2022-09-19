HCSO: Ex husband beat woman so badly she required helicopter transport to JCMC

A Bulls Gap man accused of beating his ex-wife so badly she had to be flown to the Johnson City Medical Center for treatment was arraigned last week on aggravated assault and felony gun charges.

The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office also discovered that Marshall Shields, 42, has been wanted in Mississippi since 2016 for absconding from his supervised probation on a 5 year sentence for aggravated domestic assault.

Shields was arrested on Sept. 13 on a HCSO warrant stemming from an Aug. 3 assault that occurred at a residence on Gulley Road in Bulls Gap.

Deputy Ricky Begley stated in his report that upon responding to a domestic assault complaint on Aug. 3 around 1 p.m. he located the female victim in the master bedroom laying in a bed unable to move.

The victim stated that she had been unconscious for an unknown period of time prior to calling 911. She didn’t know when the assault occurred, and the last thing she remembered as laying in the floor while Shields was “stomping on her face”.

“(The victim) stated that Mr. Shields had woke her up beating her while she was in bed,” Begley stated in his report. “(The victim) further stated that Mr. Shields had been at the residence for approximately three days and that they were arguing over the 2-day-old puppies, which he took from the residence when he left.”

The victim’s daughter stated Shields had threatened to kill her multiple times over the dogs. Neighbors stated they heard screaming the previous night between 7-7:30 p.m.

Begley returned to the residence on Aug. 13 and located a firearm in a dresser drawer which was alleged to have been used by Shields during the Aug. 3 assault.

Begley stated in his report that the victim told him Shields held the gun to her head and told her “she was going to die today”.

Aside from the aggravated assault charge and the fugitive warrant, Shield was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony.

Shields is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on the new Hawkins County charges on Aug. 26.