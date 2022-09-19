ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball recruiting: Hoosiers offer 2025 guard Meleek Thomas

Indiana offered one of the top guards in the class of 2025 on Wednesday. Pittsburgh, Pa. combo guard Meleek Thomas announced he was offered by IU after speaking with the coaches. “After talking to the staff I am blessed to receive a Division 1 offer from Indiana University,” Thomas said...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU sends full staff to see 2024 5-star center Flory Bidunga on Wednesday

Indiana made another statement move on Wednesday when head coach Mike Woodson and all three assistants went to Kokomo H.S. (Kokomo, Ind.) to visit class of 2024 5-star center Flory Bidunga. National Rivals analyst Travis Graf reported the news. The 6-foot-10 Bidunga was recently rated a 5-star and placed in...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Adaptable Myles Jackson making quick impact for IU football

Myles Jackson is used to relocating and adapting. While growing up in the southeast, Jackson and his family moved 11 times. Most of them came while he was in elementary and middle school — he spent all four high school years at Mill Creek High in Hoschton, Georgia. The family mostly migrated within Georgia, along with multiple moves to South Carolina.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bloomington, IN
College Sports
Bloomington, IN
Sports
City
Bloomington, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana College Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
thedailyhoosier.com

Watch: IU football coach Tom Allen Monday Q&A — Cincinnati week

Watch as IU football head coach Tom Allen met with the media on Monday as the Hoosiers get ready for their first road test of the season. The sixth year head coach took a final look back at the 33-30 win over Western Kentucky and previewed a Saturday meeting with Cincinnati.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU men’s basketball tickets available during holiday break home games

The Indiana University men’s basketball program will play five home games during the Holidays and tickets to those games are available through a Mini-Series package offered by the IU Athletics Ticket Office the school announced on Monday. Over the Thanksgiving break, the second and third games of the Hoosier...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#Football Games#Iu Athletics#The Indianapolis Star#Hoosier Hysteria
thedailyhoosier.com

Platinum selling rapper G Herbo To Perform at Hoosier Hysteria

Homecoming Weekend already includes Hoosier Hysteria and a football game against Michigan. IU has now added live entertainment to the slate for what should be a high profile weekend on the Bloomington campus. Chicago native and platinum selling rapper G Herbo will perform following the conclusion of team activities at...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy