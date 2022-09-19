Read full article on original website
IU basketball recruiting: Hoosiers offer 2025 guard Meleek Thomas
Indiana offered one of the top guards in the class of 2025 on Wednesday. Pittsburgh, Pa. combo guard Meleek Thomas announced he was offered by IU after speaking with the coaches. “After talking to the staff I am blessed to receive a Division 1 offer from Indiana University,” Thomas said...
IU sends full staff to see 2024 5-star center Flory Bidunga on Wednesday
Indiana made another statement move on Wednesday when head coach Mike Woodson and all three assistants went to Kokomo H.S. (Kokomo, Ind.) to visit class of 2024 5-star center Flory Bidunga. National Rivals analyst Travis Graf reported the news. The 6-foot-10 Bidunga was recently rated a 5-star and placed in...
IU basketball recruiting: Class of 2025 names to know — 6-foot-11 center Malachi Moreno
It’s no secret Indiana needs to replenish its frontcourt, and while he’s still a few years away from college, 6-foot-11 Malachi Moreno is a player the IU staff has had eyes on for a while. A center in the class of 2025, Moreno attends Great Crossing H.S. in...
Adaptable Myles Jackson making quick impact for IU football
Myles Jackson is used to relocating and adapting. While growing up in the southeast, Jackson and his family moved 11 times. Most of them came while he was in elementary and middle school — he spent all four high school years at Mill Creek High in Hoschton, Georgia. The family mostly migrated within Georgia, along with multiple moves to South Carolina.
Watch: IU football coordinators Bell and Wilt recap week three, preview Cincinnati
Watch as IU football offensive coordinator Walt Bell, and defensive coordinator Chad Wilt took a final look back at the week three win over Western Kentucky, and shared thoughts about their personnel and week four against Cincinnati. Indiana (3-0) and Cincinnati (2-1) kick off at 3:30 p.m. Eastern at Nippert...
Watch: IU football coach Tom Allen Monday Q&A — Cincinnati week
Watch as IU football head coach Tom Allen met with the media on Monday as the Hoosiers get ready for their first road test of the season. The sixth year head coach took a final look back at the 33-30 win over Western Kentucky and previewed a Saturday meeting with Cincinnati.
IU men’s basketball tickets available during holiday break home games
The Indiana University men’s basketball program will play five home games during the Holidays and tickets to those games are available through a Mini-Series package offered by the IU Athletics Ticket Office the school announced on Monday. Over the Thanksgiving break, the second and third games of the Hoosier...
Watch IU football’s Connor Bazelak: Monday morning QB — Cincinnati week
Watch as IU football quarterback Connor Bazelak met with the media on Monday to take a final look back at the win over Western Kentucky and preview this week’s game against Cincinnati. On the season, Bazelak is 77-of-136 throwing (56.6 percent) for 891 yards with five touchdowns and two...
Platinum selling rapper G Herbo To Perform at Hoosier Hysteria
Homecoming Weekend already includes Hoosier Hysteria and a football game against Michigan. IU has now added live entertainment to the slate for what should be a high profile weekend on the Bloomington campus. Chicago native and platinum selling rapper G Herbo will perform following the conclusion of team activities at...
