Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police seek information in Lancaster County cold case

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster County are seeking information regarding the 1984 disappearance of a 25-year-old woman. Mary Ann Bagenstose was last seen at her home on West Willow Street and last heard from on June 5, 1984. She told her mother over the phone her estranged husband would be picking her up to look at a car he was considering buying for her.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Emu on the loose in York County

NORTH HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the North Hopewell Township Police Department, an emu is on the loose. The North Hopewell Township Police Department made a post to their Facebook this morning saying another emu is on the loose. Emus may look harmless, but the police department advices you stay away from the emu if you come across it. They can be very dangerous and cause serious injury to humans or animals.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York Police hold monthly community forum on crime

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York City Police Department hosted their monthly community forum, where residents can discuss crime directly with the department, on Monday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. The event allows people to ask the police department how crime is being reduced in their neighborhoods. Because of...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Police investigating Lancaster County pedestrian hit and run

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County are investigating a serious pedestrian hit-and-run accident. At 8:20 p.m. East Lampeter Township Police responded to the 2800 block of Lincoln Highway East for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Police found a man being treated by EMS for serious injuries.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Midstate family worries about Puerto Rican relatives after Hurricane Fiona

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Hurricane Fiona left her mark on Puerto Rico. In many parts of the island, the cleanup is well underway but it will likely be slow and difficult. At Jibarito restaurant in Lancaster, all eyes are on the island. Melissa Hernandez owns this popular Puerto Rican restaurant in the city and has family back home. She says the situation is bad and could be for days.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

End-of-life care home expanding in York County

THOMASVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — York County’s only home for end-of-life care is expanding. Pappus House broke ground on its new, larger home in Thomasville, York County. It will have eight private bedrooms, each with private bathrooms, expanding its capacity and mission of compassionate end-of-life care. “We help our...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Mosquito spraying scheduled for Manchester Township

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Mosquito Disease Control Program is planning to spray for adult mosquitoes in Manchester Township on Wednesday, Sept. 21. The spraying will begin just after dusk, according to a release from the York County Board of Commissioners. Residential and recreational areas in the township will be treated for adult mosquitoes.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
abc27.com

PP&L crews repairing Lancaster electric pole, outages possible

LANCASTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — There is a possibility of power outages in the City of Lancaster on Wednesday, Sept. 21, as PP&L and Lancaster Township Fire Department crews service a damaged electrical pole in the 700 block of Fairview Ave, Lancaster Township. The power grid affected by the...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

50Plus Expo returns to Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The 50Plus Expo was back in Lancaster on Wednesday bringing businesses and the community together for the one-day event. There were about 90 exhibitors and sponsors. Everything from housing to healthcare, the goal is to get everyone in the 50-plus community up-to-date information. They were...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

