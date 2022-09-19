Read full article on original website
Related
Man who voted for Trump twice has surprising opinion about Biden's move
CNN reporter Miguel Marquez visited President Joe Biden’s hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, and spoke to working-class voters about Biden’s plan to forgive some student loan debt.
CNN analyst suggests Biden waiting on Trump announcement before deciding to run for re-election
CNN chief political analyst Gloria Borger said Monday that President Biden was waiting on an announcement from former President Donald Trump to commit to running for re-election in 2024. While discussing Biden's interview with CBS News' Scott Pelley on "60 Minutes," CNN's Ana Cabrera noted that the president raised eyebrows...
See late night reactions to President Biden claiming pandemic over
Late night hosts unleashed numerous jokes after President Joe Biden announced the Covid-19 pandemic had ended during a “60 Minutes” interview.
President Biden on running for re-election in 2024 | 60 Minutes
“My intention, as I said to begin with, is that I would run again. But it’s just an intention. But is it a firm decision that I run again? That remains to be seen,” President Biden tells Scott Pelley on whether he will run in 2024. https://cbsn.ws/3Sa5rLT.
Comments / 0