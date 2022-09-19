Read full article on original website
Authorities searching for missing Putnam County woman
The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 46-year-old woman from Baxter, Tennessee.
WTVCFOX
Police offering hefty reward for help in Rhea County theft investigation of stolen safe
RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — Police are offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who can help in a theft investigation in Rhea County involving a stolen safe, according to the Dayton Police Department. Both Dayton PD and the Rhea County Sheriff's Office are involved in the investigation. DPD says last...
wvlt.tv
Husband, wife arrested in car theft ring after manhunt, Roane Co. sheriff says
ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A four-day manhunt ended in a husband and wife being arrested and charged in an alleged car theft ring, according to the Roane County Sheriff’s Office. A large-scale manhunt that spanned over four counties by multiple agencies on Tuesday, Sept. 20 resulted in Christopher...
WDEF
VIDEO: Brainerd student exchanges blows with SRO at Rec Center
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Police have released video of the arrest of a student at the Brainerd Rec Center on Wednesday afternoon (This is not the East Ridge case). Police say the SRO responded to a fight at the Rec Center and located the suspect. He says he was trying...
WTVCFOX
'Whoever did this stole from the kids:' Booster club burglarized in Red Bank Thursday
RED BANK, Tenn. — Someone made off with more than $20,000 in equipment from the Red Bank Booster Club overnight Thursday, and Red Bank Police are now investigating, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. We spoke with Booster Club President Andy Winters late Thursday morning. He says items...
WDEF
Driver killed in morning crash in northern Hamilton County
GEORGETOWN, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Sheriff’s Office has released some information about a fatal wreck this morning on the north end of the Hamilton County. A single vehicle crashed around 7:30 AM on Highway 60 near B & K Ranch Road in the Georgetown area. First responders found...
mymix1041.com
$10,000 Reward Offered For Return of Stolen Safe
From Local 3 News: A large safe was stolen last week from a Dayton business, and both the Dayton Police Department as well as the Rhea County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help. The safe was stolen Wednesday, September 14 from Sharpe’s Cabinets. A $10,000...
WTVC
Viral video: Affidavit reveals new details in East Ridge student's arrest by SRO
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. An affidavit we obtained reveals more details in an arrest caught on video where a Hamilton County SRO pulled an East Ridge student by his hair while trying to take him into custody. The affidavit says the school's gym coach contacted the SRO, Tyler...
newstalk941.com
PCSO Seeking Public Assistance On Missing Baxter Woman
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office seeking public assistance in locating a missing Baxter woman. Sheriff Eddie Farris said 46-year-old Lori Ann Hicks was reported missing by family Tuesday but was last seen in the county on September 2nd. “48 hours is a pretty good standard before we start sending...
WDEF
Sheriff and Attorney respond to controversial East Ridge arrest video
EAST RIDGE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Both the Sheriff and an attorney for the officer are asking the public to wait for the whole story on a controversial new arrest video in East Ridge. The videos getting passed around show an officer dragging a student by the head down a...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga Clergy asking to meet with HCSO, want SRO in East Ridge High arrest removed
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. The Chattanooga Clergy for Justice is asking HCSO for the immediate removal of an SRO at East Ridge High School involved in a recent arrest incident. They are also asking to meet with HCSO and a DOJ representative to discuss changes to the departments...
WDEF
Afternoon bank robbery on Gunbarrel Road
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are looking for a bank robber who struck this afternoon in the Hamilton Place area. Police say a man held a clerk at gunpoint in the 1600 block of Gunbarrel Road before 3:30 PM. The robber got away before police arrived. No one was...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga police looking for suspect who robbed business Tuesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say they are looking for someone who robbed a business with a gun Tuesday. Police say the suspect held a clerk at gunpoint and then left before police arrived. Officers are reviewing the surveillance video. No other details were provided at this time. They...
Disturbing details revealed in Manchester infant’s death as murder trial begins
A Manchester man accused of killing his five-week-old baby claims the infant’s death was an accident. Testimony began Tuesday for the young father facing first-degree murder in his son’s death.
eastridgenewsonline.com
East Ridge High School Arrest Incident
The following statement is from Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett. “On Tuesday, September 20, one of our Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputies (SRD) assigned to East Ridge High School was called to the school’s gymnasium for the report of a disorder between an 18 year old student, Tauris Sledge, and a member of the school’s staff.
WTVC
Man struck, killed by vehicle in Cleveland Tuesday night
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — A man walking across the street in Cleveland was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday night, according to Cleveland Police. Spokeswoman Sgt. Evie West says the accident happened at about 8:30 on Keith Street near Hackberry Drive NW. The man was struck by a northbound...
WDEF
Arrest of East Ridge High Student Raises Controversy
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF)- An arrest of a student at East Ridge High School on Tuesday was shared on social media and went viral causing controversy in the community. A 16 second video inside of the school’s gym shows a Hamilton County SRO, Tyler Mcrae, arresting a 18 year old student, Tarius Sledge, by first pulling his hair, then pulling his backpack and throwing the student up a set of stairs on the bleachers of the gym. Mr. Sledge is audibly heard saying that he was not resisting arrest.
WTVCFOX
Camper fire kills man in northwest Georgia, victim still unidentified
FANNIN COUNTY, Ga. — A camper fire killed a man in Fannin County, Georgia last week, and state officials say they still don't know the victim's identity. The fire happened in the arly morning hours of September 14th in Morganton, on the east side of Blue Ridge Lake. Insurance...
wrganews.com
FCPD updates shooting that occurred in Shannon last week
A Calhoun man was denied bond and remains in Floyd County Jail on charges related to a shooting that occurred last week in rural Shannon near the county line. Rocky James Fair, 31, of Calhoun was arrested on a warrant that charges him with aggravated battery for shooting his stepfather, 55-year-old Raymond Gene Johnson, Jr.
WTVCFOX
Wreck in Apison leads to woman's arrest Tuesday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An accident in Hamilton County led to the arrest of the driver Tuesday morning, according to Chattanooga Police. The accident happened a little after 7:30 a.m. at the 8000 block of Apison Pike. No one was hurt. But police discovered the still-unidentified driver had several active...
