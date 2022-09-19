ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sale Creek, TN

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hamilton County, TN
Sale Creek, TN
Crime & Safety
Hamilton County, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Sale Creek, TN
WDEF

Driver killed in morning crash in northern Hamilton County

GEORGETOWN, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Sheriff’s Office has released some information about a fatal wreck this morning on the north end of the Hamilton County. A single vehicle crashed around 7:30 AM on Highway 60 near B & K Ranch Road in the Georgetown area. First responders found...
GEORGETOWN, TN
mymix1041.com

$10,000 Reward Offered For Return of Stolen Safe

From Local 3 News: A large safe was stolen last week from a Dayton business, and both the Dayton Police Department as well as the Rhea County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help. The safe was stolen Wednesday, September 14 from Sharpe’s Cabinets. A $10,000...
DAYTON, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Child#Tbi
newstalk941.com

PCSO Seeking Public Assistance On Missing Baxter Woman

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office seeking public assistance in locating a missing Baxter woman. Sheriff Eddie Farris said 46-year-old Lori Ann Hicks was reported missing by family Tuesday but was last seen in the county on September 2nd. “48 hours is a pretty good standard before we start sending...
BAXTER, TN
WDEF

Afternoon bank robbery on Gunbarrel Road

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are looking for a bank robber who struck this afternoon in the Hamilton Place area. Police say a man held a clerk at gunpoint in the 1600 block of Gunbarrel Road before 3:30 PM. The robber got away before police arrived. No one was...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WTVCFOX

Chattanooga police looking for suspect who robbed business Tuesday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say they are looking for someone who robbed a business with a gun Tuesday. Police say the suspect held a clerk at gunpoint and then left before police arrived. Officers are reviewing the surveillance video. No other details were provided at this time. They...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

East Ridge High School Arrest Incident

The following statement is from Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett. “On Tuesday, September 20, one of our Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputies (SRD) assigned to East Ridge High School was called to the school’s gymnasium for the report of a disorder between an 18 year old student, Tauris Sledge, and a member of the school’s staff.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Man struck, killed by vehicle in Cleveland Tuesday night

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — A man walking across the street in Cleveland was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday night, according to Cleveland Police. Spokeswoman Sgt. Evie West says the accident happened at about 8:30 on Keith Street near Hackberry Drive NW. The man was struck by a northbound...
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

Arrest of East Ridge High Student Raises Controversy

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF)- An arrest of a student at East Ridge High School on Tuesday was shared on social media and went viral causing controversy in the community. A 16 second video inside of the school’s gym shows a Hamilton County SRO, Tyler Mcrae, arresting a 18 year old student, Tarius Sledge, by first pulling his hair, then pulling his backpack and throwing the student up a set of stairs on the bleachers of the gym. Mr. Sledge is audibly heard saying that he was not resisting arrest.
EAST RIDGE, TN
wrganews.com

FCPD updates shooting that occurred in Shannon last week

A Calhoun man was denied bond and remains in Floyd County Jail on charges related to a shooting that occurred last week in rural Shannon near the county line. Rocky James Fair, 31, of Calhoun was arrested on a warrant that charges him with aggravated battery for shooting his stepfather, 55-year-old Raymond Gene Johnson, Jr.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
WTVCFOX

Wreck in Apison leads to woman's arrest Tuesday morning

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An accident in Hamilton County led to the arrest of the driver Tuesday morning, according to Chattanooga Police. The accident happened a little after 7:30 a.m. at the 8000 block of Apison Pike. No one was hurt. But police discovered the still-unidentified driver had several active...
APISON, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy