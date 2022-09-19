Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rockrivercurrent.com
Rockford golf icons battle late-stage cancer together
ROCKFORD — When Mike Johnson received the good news in 2014 from his doctor that his first cancer – multiple myeloma – was in remission, he was driving to a PGA golf show in Orlando, Florida, with his good friend Lloyd McWilliams. The 18-hour drive was going...
rockrivercurrent.com
How a Rockford artist’s work is connecting people across the globe
ROCKFORD — Artist Roland Poska had often referred to Bob Schlehuber as “the stupidest man in the world.”. It was Poska’s highest form of flattery. For Poska, a world-renowned artist from Rockford who was a pioneer in the medium of papermaking, only stupid people could change the world. Smart people would say such a goal was impossible.
rockrivercurrent.com
Tour De North End returns for 11th year to highlight Rockford businesses and gather cyclists
ROCKFORD — The Tour De North End bike festival returns this Saturday featuring various local businesses, live music and prizes for cyclists. This is the 11th year for the annual event, which highlights the city’s North End neighborhood and draws guests to more than 15 participating businesses. Cyclists...
rockrivercurrent.com
Happy handshakes and dances help students feel loved at this Rockford elementary school
ROCKFORD — Kaiden Hodgin starts his day at McIntosh Elementary School with a decision to make. Before he can enter Emma Clark’s third grade classroom, he must choose how he and his teacher greet each other. Stuck to the door of the classroom are cartoon illustrations of choices such as fist bump, wave, thumbs up, dance move, foot bump and hug. Hodgin and other students simply tap their choice and Clark abides.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rockrivercurrent.com
New name, expanded menu as Fuego Nuevo Grill prepares to move into its new Rockford home
ROCKFORD — Fuego Nuevo Grill is preparing to change locations and names as the restaurant works toward opening its new location in November. Owner Jose Chavez plans to focus on the authenticity of the cuisine and expanding its menu as he ventures to the new spot, which will be called Chavez Mexican Restaurante.
rockrivercurrent.com
State of Harlem schools: District has closed the gap on graduation rates, but its leader wants more
LOVES PARK — Over the past five years, the Harlem School District has closed the gap between its graduation rate and the state average. In 2016, 74.1% of Harlem students were graduating compared to the state average of 85.5%. Last year, Harlem’s rate stood at 83.1% compared to the state’s 86.6% average, reducing the gap from 9.5 percentage points to 3.5.
rockrivercurrent.com
On the 40th anniversary of Banned Books Week, some Rockford schools embrace what’s challenged
ROCKFORD — Inside the library at Kennedy Middle School, librarian Brooke Imbach has curated a selection of books designed to reflect the interests and needs of the students she serves. That effort leads to a diverse selection of roughly 8,000 titles on everything from sports to science fiction and...
rockrivercurrent.com
COVID testing site closing at College of Medicne, moving to west Rockford
ROCKFORD — The SHIELD Illinois community COVID-19 testing site at the University of Illinois College of Medicine Rockford, 1601 Parkview Ave., will close Friday and be replaced by a new testing site on the city’s west side. Providence Baptist Church, 2209 Clifton Ave., will offer free PCR testing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
rockrivercurrent.com
Rockford Public Schools is making school cool with $159.6M air conditioning upgrade plan
ROCKFORD — Who said school can’t be cool?. Rockford Public Schools are in the process of a $159.6 million project to bring air conditioning to 31 schools over three years. The work is being done in phases with the first phase focused on the schools with the greatest need.
rockrivercurrent.com
Gas prices in Rockford decline for 14th week straight, longest streak since 2015
ROCKFORD — Gas prices in the city and across the country continue to decline, hitting the longest downward streak in seven years. Still, the cost of a gallon of gas here is about 39 cents higher than this time a year ago. According to GasBuddy’s survey of 139 stations...
rockrivercurrent.com
Rockford clergy members show support for ending cash bail in Illinois
ROCKFORD — Clergy members joined with Democratic state Rep. Maurice West on Monday to voice their support for the end of cash bail in Illinois. The SAFE-T Act, which abolishes cash bail in Illinois starting Jan. 1, has become a boiling political talking point in the runup to the November election. Critics of the act have said it will result in the release of hundreds of dangerous criminals, hinder police officers’ ability to do their job and put the public in danger.
Comments / 0