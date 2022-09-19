ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockrivercurrent.com

Rockford golf icons battle late-stage cancer together

ROCKFORD — When Mike Johnson received the good news in 2014 from his doctor that his first cancer – multiple myeloma – was in remission, he was driving to a PGA golf show in Orlando, Florida, with his good friend Lloyd McWilliams. The 18-hour drive was going...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

How a Rockford artist’s work is connecting people across the globe

ROCKFORD — Artist Roland Poska had often referred to Bob Schlehuber as “the stupidest man in the world.”. It was Poska’s highest form of flattery. For Poska, a world-renowned artist from Rockford who was a pioneer in the medium of papermaking, only stupid people could change the world. Smart people would say such a goal was impossible.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

Happy handshakes and dances help students feel loved at this Rockford elementary school

ROCKFORD — Kaiden Hodgin starts his day at McIntosh Elementary School with a decision to make. Before he can enter Emma Clark’s third grade classroom, he must choose how he and his teacher greet each other. Stuck to the door of the classroom are cartoon illustrations of choices such as fist bump, wave, thumbs up, dance move, foot bump and hug. Hodgin and other students simply tap their choice and Clark abides.
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coronado, CA
Local
Illinois Government
Local
California Government
City
Rockford, IL
Rockford, IL
Government
Coronado, CA
Government
rockrivercurrent.com

State of Harlem schools: District has closed the gap on graduation rates, but its leader wants more

LOVES PARK — Over the past five years, the Harlem School District has closed the gap between its graduation rate and the state average. In 2016, 74.1% of Harlem students were graduating compared to the state average of 85.5%. Last year, Harlem’s rate stood at 83.1% compared to the state’s 86.6% average, reducing the gap from 9.5 percentage points to 3.5.
LOVES PARK, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

COVID testing site closing at College of Medicne, moving to west Rockford

ROCKFORD — The SHIELD Illinois community COVID-19 testing site at the University of Illinois College of Medicine Rockford, 1601 Parkview Ave., will close Friday and be replaced by a new testing site on the city’s west side. Providence Baptist Church, 2209 Clifton Ave., will offer free PCR testing...
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Art#Havingfun#Performance Info#Business Industry#Linus Business#Hagney Architects#Schmeling Construction
rockrivercurrent.com

Rockford clergy members show support for ending cash bail in Illinois

ROCKFORD — Clergy members joined with Democratic state Rep. Maurice West on Monday to voice their support for the end of cash bail in Illinois. The SAFE-T Act, which abolishes cash bail in Illinois starting Jan. 1, has become a boiling political talking point in the runup to the November election. Critics of the act have said it will result in the release of hundreds of dangerous criminals, hinder police officers’ ability to do their job and put the public in danger.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy