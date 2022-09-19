ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebastopol, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

We Tried Chick-Fil-A's Autumn Spice Milkshake. Here's How It Went

While others are busy arguing whether pumpkin spice or apple pie is the best fall flavor, Chick-fil-A has opted to go in an equally-spiced but less controversial direction. Released on September 12th, Chick-fil-A is offering the Autumn Spice Milkshake for a limited time during the fall season. While it's got the same warm baking spices that you'll find in both pumpkin and apple pies, it doesn't have any of the fruity or squashy flavors that spark such heated debates — instead, it focuses on the spices we can all agree on.
FOOD & DRINKS
Food Beast

Garlic Girls Rejoice For Chipotle’s New Garlic Guajillo Steak

When I got word that Chipotle was debuting an all new Garlic Guajillo Steak, my ears perked up as well as my appetite. Off the jump, the promise of tender steak seasoned with the bold and irresistible flavors of garlic and Guajillo peppers was something that piqued my interest enough to go on the hunt for it as soon as it became available.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Sebastopol, CA
Food & Drinks
City
Mountain View, CA
Local
California Restaurants
City
Sebastopol, CA
State
Florida State
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
Sebastopol, CA
Restaurants
City
Sunnyvale, CA
Sebastopol, CA
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin

Comments / 0

Community Policy