Allendale, NJ

NJ.com

Here are early confirmed recruiting visitors for Rutgers’ game vs. Iowa on Saturday

Some of Rutgers’ top high school football recruits are headed to campus on Saturday to watch the Scarlet Knights host the Iowa Hawkeyes at SHI Stadium at 7 p.m. Don Bosco (Ramsey, N.J.) four-star defensive lineman Jordan Thomas, the top-ranked junior in the NJ.com Top 50, will watch Saturday’s game from the stands after trying to lead his team to victory in Oradell against the Bergen Catholic Crusaders – the state’s top high school football team – just hours before kickoff.
IOWA CITY, IA
NJ.com

N.J.’s Top 2 football recruits clash in Saturday’s Bergen-Bosco heated rivalry

Bergen-Bosco is the biggest football rivalry in New Jersey and that has a lot to do with the gaudy amount of talent that takes the field in this game each year. The NJ.com Top 50 is a list of New Jersey’s top 50 high school football recruits regardless of their grade. Each week, I will pick the game that will host the most Top 50 talent on the field and break it down from a recruiting perspective.
ORADELL, NJ
NJ.com

N.J.’s toughest coaches have to soften their approach. But is it a good thing?

The pack of toned, fidgety boys gathered every March 1 at Mountain Lakes High School in Morris County, prepared to be pushed to their physical and mental limits. But before they could cradle a ball, loft a pass, or finish a single drill, the teenagers first had to prove they had the fortitude to earn a spot on the school’s famed, high-octane lacrosse team. It meant finishing a five-mile run in brisk time — or faster than the best time their avid runner and head coach, Tim Flynn, had ran five miles that year.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Mets slugger exits game with injury, remains optimistic

It’s September, and that means the many months of baseball are catching up to these athletes. Brandon Nimmo is the latest to feel the effects of late-regular season play. The New York Mets outfielder left Wednesday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning with left quad tightness.
QUEENS, NY
NJ.com

Memorial over Bayonne - Boys soccer recap

Jesus Garcia, Davis Diaz and Kevin Moreno scored a goal apiece in Memorial’s 3-2 victory over Bayonne in West New York. Pedro Romano made four saves for Memorial (6-0). Anthony Ward and Jose Lainez each had a goal for Bayonne (2-3) and Brandon Drago made eight saves. The N.J....
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

Yankees’ Aaron Judge on the verge of history: What it’s like in Yankee Stadium bleachers waiting for No. 62

NEW YORK — Everyone in jam-packed Section 235 of the left-field bleachers stood and cheered every time rapper Pop Smoke’s “Hello” blared from the Yankee Stadium sound system. That’s Aaron Judge’s walk-up song, and he pranced to the plate five times during Wednesday night’s 14-2 Yankees win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, like a hungry tiger ready to hunt down his next meal.
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

Palisades Park over Bogota - Boys soccer recap

Josh Quiroa scored twice while Daniel Kim and Rudy Monroy each added a goal as Palisades Park won on the road, 4-0, over Bogota. Palisades Park (3-3) led 3-0 at halftime while Alejandro Barragan saved two shots to receive the shutout. Bogota is now 1-3-1. The N.J. High School Sports...
PALISADES PARK, NJ
NJ.com

Pirates pitcher hilariously claims he wasn’t pitching around Yankees’ Aaron Judge

NEW YORK — Eric Stout talked around his walk to Aaron Judge as effectively as he pitched around the Yankees’ home run hero. Stout swore he didn’t give Judge an unintentional intentional walk when he threw four consecutive balls nowhere near the strike zone Judge sitting on 60 home runs in the eighth inning of the Yankees’ 14-2 win over the Pirates on Wednesday night.
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

Yankees demote rookie to make room for Scott Effross

NEW YORK — See you later, Greg Weissert. Welcome back, Scott Effross. The Yankees plan to activate Effross off the injured list before Thursday’s game against the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Effross has been dealing with a right shoulder...
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

Mets set MLB record the hard way

The New York Mets made history on Monday when they clinched their first playoff appearance since the 2016 season. On Wednesday, the Mets again entered the record book, but they probably wish they hadn’t. The Mets set a major league record with 106 hit batters this season when outfielder...
QUEENS, NY
