HS Football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 4
We have some memorable games and achievements from last week to recount and a whole lot of exciting things to look forward to this weekend in North Jersey football, such as the three NJ.com Top 20 battles Saturday afternoon in Oradell, Montvale and West Orange. In this region of the...
Here are early confirmed recruiting visitors for Rutgers’ game vs. Iowa on Saturday
Some of Rutgers’ top high school football recruits are headed to campus on Saturday to watch the Scarlet Knights host the Iowa Hawkeyes at SHI Stadium at 7 p.m. Don Bosco (Ramsey, N.J.) four-star defensive lineman Jordan Thomas, the top-ranked junior in the NJ.com Top 50, will watch Saturday’s game from the stands after trying to lead his team to victory in Oradell against the Bergen Catholic Crusaders – the state’s top high school football team – just hours before kickoff.
N.J.’s Top 2 football recruits clash in Saturday’s Bergen-Bosco heated rivalry
Bergen-Bosco is the biggest football rivalry in New Jersey and that has a lot to do with the gaudy amount of talent that takes the field in this game each year. The NJ.com Top 50 is a list of New Jersey’s top 50 high school football recruits regardless of their grade. Each week, I will pick the game that will host the most Top 50 talent on the field and break it down from a recruiting perspective.
N.J.’s toughest coaches have to soften their approach. But is it a good thing?
The pack of toned, fidgety boys gathered every March 1 at Mountain Lakes High School in Morris County, prepared to be pushed to their physical and mental limits. But before they could cradle a ball, loft a pass, or finish a single drill, the teenagers first had to prove they had the fortitude to earn a spot on the school’s famed, high-octane lacrosse team. It meant finishing a five-mile run in brisk time — or faster than the best time their avid runner and head coach, Tim Flynn, had ran five miles that year.
‘I’m ready to beat him up’: N.J.’s Shakur Stevenson hypes homecoming for Friday night’s title fight
It’s almost time to put up or shut up. Newark, N.J. native Shakur Stevenson (18-0, 9 KOs) will have his pre-fight weigh-in on Thursday, one day before defending his WBC/WBO/Ring Magazine junior lightweight title against Robson Conceição (17-1, 8 KOs). On Wednesday, the 2016 Olympic silver medalist...
Mets slugger exits game with injury, remains optimistic
It’s September, and that means the many months of baseball are catching up to these athletes. Brandon Nimmo is the latest to feel the effects of late-regular season play. The New York Mets outfielder left Wednesday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning with left quad tightness.
Young Linden football standout dies of apparent head trauma from Sept. 9 game
Tragedy struck in Union County for the second time in two weeks when Linden sophomore Xavier McClain died Wednesday from an apparent head injury sustained in a Big Central Conference game against Woodbridge Sept. 9. That fatal injury was suffered only one day after Rahway senior Ali Muhamad died in...
Memorial over Bayonne - Boys soccer recap
Jesus Garcia, Davis Diaz and Kevin Moreno scored a goal apiece in Memorial’s 3-2 victory over Bayonne in West New York. Pedro Romano made four saves for Memorial (6-0). Anthony Ward and Jose Lainez each had a goal for Bayonne (2-3) and Brandon Drago made eight saves. The N.J....
Large brawl after N.J. HS football game leaves 2 brothers injured
A 17-year-old and a 19-year-old were attacked and beaten in a McDonald’s parking lot during a large brawl following a high school football game in Elizabeth on Friday night, authorities said. The fight, portions of which were recorded by a bystander, shows the Elizabeth High School student and his...
Yankees’ Aaron Judge on the verge of history: What it’s like in Yankee Stadium bleachers waiting for No. 62
NEW YORK — Everyone in jam-packed Section 235 of the left-field bleachers stood and cheered every time rapper Pop Smoke’s “Hello” blared from the Yankee Stadium sound system. That’s Aaron Judge’s walk-up song, and he pranced to the plate five times during Wednesday night’s 14-2 Yankees win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, like a hungry tiger ready to hunt down his next meal.
What channel is the Yankees game on tonight? | FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Aaron Judge’s home run chase vs. Red Sox on Thursday
The New York Yankees, led by right fielder Aaron Judge, who is closing in on Roger Maris’ AL home run record, face the Boston Red Sox in a regular season game on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 (9/22/22) at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York. Fans can watch the...
Palisades Park over Bogota - Boys soccer recap
Josh Quiroa scored twice while Daniel Kim and Rudy Monroy each added a goal as Palisades Park won on the road, 4-0, over Bogota. Palisades Park (3-3) led 3-0 at halftime while Alejandro Barragan saved two shots to receive the shutout. Bogota is now 1-3-1. The N.J. High School Sports...
Yankees’ Aaron Judge stuck on 60 home runs, loses grip on Triple Crown (PHOTOS)
Aaron Judge is human, after all. The New York Yankees slugger failed to hit a home run Wednesday, leaving him stuck at an MLB-best 60 for the season. Judge will resume his quest to tie Roger Maris’ club and American League record on Thursday when the Boston Red Sox visit Yankee Stadium.
Pirates pitcher hilariously claims he wasn’t pitching around Yankees’ Aaron Judge
NEW YORK — Eric Stout talked around his walk to Aaron Judge as effectively as he pitched around the Yankees’ home run hero. Stout swore he didn’t give Judge an unintentional intentional walk when he threw four consecutive balls nowhere near the strike zone Judge sitting on 60 home runs in the eighth inning of the Yankees’ 14-2 win over the Pirates on Wednesday night.
Mets lose to Brewers but don’t lose any ground to Braves in NL East standings
Even when they lose, the Mets win. New York saw its six-game winning streak snapped Wednesday in a 6-0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. But the Atlanta Braves had their five-game winning streak snapped Wednesday in a 3-2 loss to the Washington Nationals. So the Mets ended the day exactly...
As Aaron Judge chases No. 61, Yankees fans come armed with a glove and a dream | Politi
NEW YORK — There is no more optimistic fan in all of sports than a kid with a baseball glove. Anthony Grullon, 12, and Jaycke Mata, 13, were wearing theirs as they stood on the steps that lead down to Section 134 at Yankee Stadium. This, in case you don’t have a seating chart handy, is located just behind the left-field wall.
Yankees’ Aaron Judge having greatest season by a hitter in MLB history, insiders say
Aaron Judge is fun to watch. Proof? Yankee Stadium was sold out for a Wednesday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. More proof? Judge is leading the majors in home runs (60), RBI (128), and is tied for best American League batting average...
Yankees-Red Sox weather forecast: Rain, thunderstorms, wind threaten Aaron Judge’s home run chase
The Boston Red Sox might not be able to stop Aaron Judge. But Mother Nature, well, that could be a different story. The New York Yankees are scheduled to open a four-game series with their blood rivals Thursday at Yankee Stadium. But the forecast isn’t looking great. BUY YANKEES...
Yankees demote rookie to make room for Scott Effross
NEW YORK — See you later, Greg Weissert. Welcome back, Scott Effross. The Yankees plan to activate Effross off the injured list before Thursday’s game against the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Effross has been dealing with a right shoulder...
Mets set MLB record the hard way
The New York Mets made history on Monday when they clinched their first playoff appearance since the 2016 season. On Wednesday, the Mets again entered the record book, but they probably wish they hadn’t. The Mets set a major league record with 106 hit batters this season when outfielder...
