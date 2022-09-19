Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Summer is returning to the area for the week ahead. An upper-level high-pressure system is starting to establish itself across the Southern US as of Monday afternoon. It will strengthen over the next couple of days, leading to a warming trend into the week. High temperatures will start to climb into the mid-90′s Tuesday into Wednesday, before they look to increase into the upper-90′s for the area by Thursday into Friday. Low temperatures Monday into Tuesday will be closer to normal in the low 70′s, but we will also have some mugginess to deal with. The high-pressure system will ensure a lack of shower and storm activity takes place as well. Unfortunately, this will also mean heat indices come back into play. With highs in the 90′s and dew points in the upper 60′s to low 70′s, that will mean it will feel like close to, or at, triple digits by later in the week. As we head closer to the weekend, the high pressure may start weakening a little bit, which may allow slightly better chance for rain. With that being said, temperatures should still stick around 90 with low rain chances remaining.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO