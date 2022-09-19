ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

KPLC TV

FEMA awards $29 million to SWLA for hurricane recovery

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - FEMA is awarding an additional $59 million in public assistance reimbursements for disaster recovery in Louisiana, including $29.3 million for recovery from Hurricane Laura. The reimbursements include the following:. $3,189,029 to Allen Parish for debris removal operations as a result of Hurricane Laura. $3,654,302 to...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Authorities: False alarms being reported at schools statewide

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - False reports of active shooters are being reported at some schools in Louisiana, authorities say. Fake reports were made at DeRidder High, Leesville High, David Thibodaux Stem Academy in Lafayette, Neville High School in Monroe, Merryville High, Mansfield High, Jennings High, Lake Arthur High, Abbeville High, Gueydan High, Berwick Jr. High, Berwick High and Rayne High School.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Heart of Louisiana: 1811 Kid Ory House

LAPLACE, La. (WVUE) - A more than 200-year-old house in LaPlace has an amazingly diverse history. The 1811 House is the birthplace of an early jazz legend, trombonist Kid Ory. But it’s also the place where enslaved people earlier rebelled to gain their freedom on the grounds of the Andry Plantation.
LAPLACE, LA
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Wednesday Forecast

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hotter days ahead but a cool front is in our sights next week. KPLC / KVHP FOX29 / ABC SWLA News Now - KPLC First Alert Forecast. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Louisiana unemployment rate lower than national average

BATON ROUGE, La. (KPLC) - The State of Louisiana has announced that its unemployment rate is now lower than the national average, according to the Governor’s Office. Louisiana has set a record for the lowest unemployment rate in state history for three months in a row and is currently sitting at 3.5%. This is below the U.S. average of 3.7%.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summer weather for Southwest Louisiana

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Summer is returning to the area for the week ahead. An upper-level high-pressure system is starting to establish itself across the Southern US as of Monday afternoon. It will strengthen over the next couple of days, leading to a warming trend into the week. High temperatures will start to climb into the mid-90′s Tuesday into Wednesday, before they look to increase into the upper-90′s for the area by Thursday into Friday. Low temperatures Monday into Tuesday will be closer to normal in the low 70′s, but we will also have some mugginess to deal with. The high-pressure system will ensure a lack of shower and storm activity takes place as well. Unfortunately, this will also mean heat indices come back into play. With highs in the 90′s and dew points in the upper 60′s to low 70′s, that will mean it will feel like close to, or at, triple digits by later in the week. As we head closer to the weekend, the high pressure may start weakening a little bit, which may allow slightly better chance for rain. With that being said, temperatures should still stick around 90 with low rain chances remaining.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Special medical marijuana task force created at Louisiana State Capitol

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Lawmakers at the Louisiana State Capitol have created a special medical marijuana task force. The goal is to study similar programs in states that surround Louisiana. Specifically, lawmakers hope to learn about ways to prevent employment discrimination against medical marijuana patients. There is also a...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Missing hiker found dead in Nevada

MOUNT CHARLESTON, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) – A 75-year-old man who went missing while hiking in Nevada was found dead this weekend, according to his family and search groups. Rock Stanley was last seen Aug. 23 around 5 a.m. hiking at Mount Charleston. His family said Stanley was an experienced hiker.
NEVADA STATE
KPLC TV

Senior citizen grant now available for non-profit organizations

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Mae’s Mission has created a new grant aimed at helping senior citizens in Southwest Louisiana. Mae’s Mission is a non-profit organization that was founded in 2019 to financially assist other charities and non-profits across our region. However, the COVID outbreak delayed many of its fundraising efforts.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Man wins $3M lottery prize 3 years after his brother won $1M

STERLING, Va. (Gray News) – A man in Virginia is celebrating after a big win playing a lottery scratcher game – but it’s not the first time his family has seen good fortune. In 2019, Terry Mudd won $1 million playing a Virginia Lottery scratcher game. Not...
VIRGINIA STATE

