Chicago Alderwoman States at least 21 or 22 City Council Members Have Resigned Not Just 12Natalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Many Chicago residents to receive up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Is Johnnie's Beef in Arlington Heights as Good as The Original Location in Elmwood Park?Chicago Food KingArlington Heights, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Chicagohenge is happening soon: What is it and when are peak viewing times?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Kid-Friendly Sushi Spots in Chicagoland
Some parents could devour spicy tuna maki every day, but some kids don’t always want to roll with it. So, here are sushi restaurants in the Chicago area that not only serve great sushi, but also unique dining experiences or other options for the non-raw-fish-eating folks. Address: 51 W....
A Chicago Mom Shares Her Experience Finding the Right Preschool
Emily Lorentzen, a Chicago mom of three, didn’t know precisely what she wanted for her oldest child’s first educational experience. She did know that she wanted a nurturing, engaging environment where her daughter could enjoy social time with children her own age. “I was actively looking for a...
Chicagoland Animal Shelters for Families Looking to Adopt
If you’re looking to add a furry friend to your family, Chicago is home to some of the best animal rescue shelters in the country. These shelters work tirelessly to find homes for all types of animals – from dogs and cats to rabbits and Guinea pigs. The organizations will work with you to find the best animal, breed and temperament for your family, with many even providing resources to keep your new pet healthy.
Hidden Health Benefits of Nature — For You and the Environment
We all know that getting outside into nature is good for our minds and our bodies. But did you know that you and your family can also contribute to the health of the environment as well?. Chicagoland families have access to a variety of “Wellness in the Woods” activities offered...
Inclusive Play Places in Chicagoland That Everyone Will Love
Do you want to take your child to an inclusive play place, but you’re not sure where to go? We’ve got you covered. Here are some local places in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs that are accessible and sensory-friendly. Sandlot. Address: 1450 Forest Gate Road, Oak Brook. The...
Family-Friendly Oktoberfests in Chicago and Suburbs
Oktoberfest is known to many as the “beer-drinking festival,” but that’s not all it is. Here in Chicagoland, there are plenty of places to celebrate German culture with the whole family. You’ll be able to enjoy traditional cuisine, hear Polka music and dance the night away. We...
Kids’ Classes for a New Generation
Is your child getting sick of doing the same things after school and on the weekends? Are they looking for something new and exciting? Then, look no further because we’ve got you covered. Today’s little learners have an advantage on their parents because the kids’ class scene is virtually...
Chicago Parents
Building Success for Students With Differing Abilities at Elmhurst University Academy
Thinking about the future can be overwhelming for parents of students who wouldn’t necessarily succeed in a mainstream college or university. It’s especially challenging if you are wondering what a quality college environment looks like for students who learn differently. But colleges that are just right for your teen or young adult do exist — and there are key factors you should consider when making your selection, according to the team behind Elmhurst University’s innovative Elmhurst Learning and Success Academy (ELSA).
Friend Getaways That Can Improve Your Health
Research shows that spending time with friends not only can improve your mood but also your long-term wellbeing. Here are four ideas for weekends to book with your buds. Grand Rapids receives accolades for its exceptional craft beverages and international art competition. Sample ales while experiencing ArtPrize Sept. 15-Oct. 2. Artists exhibit in parks, bars and museums, and the public votes for winners of $450,000 in prizes.
Fall Foraging for Families
Mushroom hunting is a great way for families to spend time outdoors while learning about nature. With their otherworldly variety of colors and forms, mushrooms are fascinating subjects for a photo safari. For those who enjoy foraging and eating wild mushrooms, they have the added benefit of finding something tasty as well.
My Mantra: It’s All Part of the Adventure
Hannah Tung is a Chicago mom who, along with her husband Freddy, is committed to keeping their adventures going even after kids. They have backpacked the Alps with a baby and sailed the canals of Venice with a 9-month-old. Their four kids have hiked into the heart of Icelandic glaciers and watched the Eiffel Tower sparkle at dusk. Hannah is always up for an adventure and finds great joy in encouraging other parents to do the same on her Instagram page @outoftowntravel.
A Concerned Parent’s Guide to Gun Violence and Gun Safety
Find the facts on the latest gun laws, gun violence stats and gun safety tips. Uvalde. Las Vegas. Sandy Hook. Orlando. Parkland. El Paso. Highland Park. Every time there’s a mass shooting to hit national news, it’s hard enough for us parents to process this unfortunate reoccurrence. How do we even begin to explain this tragedy of gun violence to our own children? Again? And again?
School Safety Tips for the New School Year
A new school year brings anxieties for everyone — students, parents and teachers — but concerns about safety shouldn’t be a part of those new semester jitters. For the past three years, safety concerns about COVID-19 have been at the forefront in schools. In 2022, taking a holistic approach to safety is paramount, says the safety and security chief at one of the biggest districts in the country.
My COVID-gen Kid and Her Social Anxiety
My 5-year-old daughter has lived close to half of her existence in quarantine, in a mask, social distancing, sanitizing, nose swabbing and everything else that comes with COVID life. This is her normal everyday as she knows it with no recollection of what pre-pandemic life was like. Before COVID, my...
Building the Bond Between Grandparents and Grandkids
The generation gap may seem wide between grandparents and grandchildren, but there is one thing that all humans have in common: a desire to feel useful. From an eager toddler insisting, “I help you!” to an avid octogenarian gardener identifying issues in the backyard, everyone wants to be of use or help to another.
How an Academic Plan Can Reduce Stress and Increase Student Success
We all know the feeling of having too much to do in too little time. Between sports and AP classes, clubs and extracurricular activities, no one is busier than your high school student. But, with a little effort, your child can navigate a jam-packed school year without becoming overwhelmed. It all starts with an academic plan, says Carla Pedersen, Regional Director with Academic Approach, a test-prep and academic tutoring company in Chicago.
