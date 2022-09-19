Hannah Tung is a Chicago mom who, along with her husband Freddy, is committed to keeping their adventures going even after kids. They have backpacked the Alps with a baby and sailed the canals of Venice with a 9-month-old. Their four kids have hiked into the heart of Icelandic glaciers and watched the Eiffel Tower sparkle at dusk. Hannah is always up for an adventure and finds great joy in encouraging other parents to do the same on her Instagram page @outoftowntravel.

