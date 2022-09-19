ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Ozark, MO

lakeexpo.com

PHOTOS: September Weekend Boating Fun On Lake Of The Ozarks

Whether it was the Waves & Wheels Fun Run, or just to enjoy a September day in the sunshine, boaters hit the Lake last weekend, under clear skies. Check out photos of weekend boaters, below. (photos by Lake Shots Photography -- to buy high-res photos of you or your family,...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
KIX 105.7

A $10 Million Dollar Lake House Tony Montana Would Love [Photos]

The headline lies a little bit. This epic home in Lake of the Ozarks that Tony Montana would love only costs $9,999,999 according to the listing on Zillow, not $10 million dollars. Yet, if you're paying that much for a luxury lair fit for a movie drug kingpin, or a wealthy Missouri family, you're probably not going to be suckered into buying it because it's listed for under $10 million dollars.
MISSOURI STATE
lakeexpo.com

The Future Of Ha Ha Tonka Park? Missouri Asks For Community Input

Want a say in the future of Ha Ha Tonka State Park? Missouri State Parks is planning recreational opportunities, infrastructure and amenities, and they're asking the public for input. A 30-day comment period began Sept. 21, with a survey available online. Click here. This survey kick-starts the park’s conceptual development...
MISSOURI STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri

What's one thing that you could eat every day? If your answer is a good pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known to serve pizza so good that will make you think you have teleported all the way to Italy.
MISSOURI STATE
lakeexpo.com

PHOTOS: Choppers, Cruisers, Crotch Rockets & Trikes At Lake Of The Ozarks Bikefest

Bikefest brings motorcycle enthusiasts and motorcycles of all shapes and sizes to Lake of the Ozarks every September. This one was no different, and the Lake of the Ozarks rumbled through the weekend with the sounds of thousands of bikers cruising. Check out photos below. Photos by Brad Glidewell Photography...
CARS
lakeexpo.com

Aloha C. LeMaster (November 7, 1936 - September 13, 2022)

Aloha C. LeMaster, age 85, of Iberia, Missouri passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Lake Regional Health System in Osage Beach, Missouri. Aloha was born November 7, 1936 in Normal, Illinois, the daughter of Milvern and Lena (Shepherd) Peak. On August 22, 1954, Aloha was united in marriage to...
IBERIA, MO
lakeexpo.com

Guenther Wilhelm von Hoff (March 23, 1948 - September 17, 2022)

Guenther Wilhelm von Hoff, son of Wilhelm Wagner von Hoff and Margot Wagner von Hoff was born, March 23, 1948 in Marktoberdorf, Germany. He departed this life, September 17, 2022, at the Lake of the Ozarks at the age of seventy-four. He was preceded in passing by his beloved wife...
OBITUARIES
KYTV

When to expect the peak of fall foliage in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Even though it hasn’t felt like it, the first official day of fall arrives September 22, meaning shorter days and beautiful hues of yellow, orange, and red leaves are on the way. Some trees, like maple and black walnut, have already started their transition. “Typically...
MISSOURI STATE
KTTS

Walmart Remodeling 41 Stores in Missouri

(KTTS News) – Walmart is investing $240 million to update 41 Missouri stores across the state. The store renovations will expand shopping options by offering pick-up, delivery, and express deliveries. Stores will also update paint, lighting, mother’s rooms for nursing mothers, and more. Springfield will have four stores...
MISSOURI STATE
lakeexpo.com

William L. Hedgpeth Jr. (February 27, 1928 - September 19, 2022)

Obituary of William L. Hedgpeth, Jr. Senior Chief Petty Officer William L. Hedgpeth, Jr., age 94, of Iberia, passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022, at Lake Regional Health System in Osage Beach. He was born in Campbell, MO on February 27, 1928, son of the late William Louis Hedgpeth Sr. and Margaret Elizabeth (Hartwell) Hedgpeth. On November 8, 1950, he was married to Barbara Nell Cargal, (now divorced). On July 8, 1981, in Chula Vista, California, he was united in marriage to Eunice V. Wilson nee Barr, who preceded him in death on June 29, 2002.
IBERIA, MO
lakeexpo.com

Osage Beach To Build Sidewalk Along Hwy 42 Connecting Peanick Park, High School

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — From Lowe’s to Osage High School: Osage Beach is planning the construction of a new stretch of sidewalk, along a popular stretch of highway. The City of Osage Beach Board of Aldermen last week voted to proceed with the planned sidewalk, largely funded by a state grant. Stretching 4,488 feet (0.85 mile), the sidewalk will run from Columbia Ave. to School of the Osage Dr., also connecting with Peanick Park in the middle.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Tractor trailer crashes below I-44 to dry creek bed

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 8 a.m. Tuesday reports west of Mount Vernon along I-44 a tractor trailer went through the guardrail to a dry creek bed below the interstate. | GAS TANKER CRASHES AT SPRINGFIELD AND BURNS ALONG I-44 SPRINGFIELD POLICE REPORT Traffic was at a standstill eastbound for a period of time as guardrail jutted out into...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

What is a “Fish Kill”? Bolivar’s loss of aquatic life

BOLIVAR, Mo. – The city of Bolivar announced the lake at the Dunnegan Memorial Park is experiencing a “fish kill”, an event that results in the loss of aquatic life due to fluctuations in the natural environment. What is a fish kill? According to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), a fish kill is the […]
BOLIVAR, MO

