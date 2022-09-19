ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Vikings week 1 win is starting to look like a fluke after their week 2 loss to the Eagles 24-7 on Monday night. Minnesota found every way to shoot themselves in the foot whenever an opportunity came their way. Turning the ball over three times the Vikings just couldn’t get out of their own way. It was tough for Viking fans to see Kevin O’Connell and co. struggle in their second game. With that I’m going to give my takeaways from the Vikings loss and show you there is no need to worry.
Buccaneers sign Cole Beasley to practice squad

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed wide receiver Cole Beasley to their practice squad on Tuesday, ahead of Week 3's game against the Green Bay Packers. Beasley joins the Buccaneers practice squad amid a plethora of injuries to Tampa's starting wide receivers, and a potential suspension for Mike Evans. It remains to be seen if Beasley will be called up to the roster for Week 3, but if he is, he could immediately see targets with the Buccaneers incredibly shorthanded on offense.
Football world reacts to high school receiver’s insane catch

One of the more beautiful things about sports is that a highlight play doesn’t always have to come from the professional leagues – anyone can make an incredible play at any given time. And thanks to cell phone cameras, when it happens, the whole world can see it.
Why the Eagles are the Best Team in The NFC

What a Monday Night it was for the Eagles! They took control of that game from the beginning and never looked back. They absolutely dominated the Vikings in every phase. It is their 1st 2-0 start since 2004 and below I will tell you why I think the Eagles are the best team in the NFC, and have a real chance at getting to the Super Bowl this season!
