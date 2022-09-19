Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
The McDonald's Celebration of Gospel Tour Comes to North CarolinaVeronica Charnell MediaRaleigh, NC
This Epic Adventure Park in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenNorristown, PA
Mexico's 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake was Experienced by a Mount Laurel, NJ NativeBridget MulroyMount Laurel, NJ
What to Eat & Drink at Morgan's Pier Fall Fest on the Delaware River WaterfrontMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
5 things that stood out in the Vikings' loss to the Eagles
Kirk Cousins dropped to 2-10 in his career on Monday Night Football.
Eagles star Darius Slay’s stern message to Justin Jefferson after 2-interception game vs. Vikings
Darius Slay is not denying that Justin Jefferson is one of the best receivers in the NFL today, but the Philadelphia Eagles cornerback wants to remind the Minnesota Vikings star that he’s one of the best in his position, too. After helping the Eagles take down the Vikings on...
Yardbarker
Takeaways From The Vikings Week 2 Loss
The Vikings week 1 win is starting to look like a fluke after their week 2 loss to the Eagles 24-7 on Monday night. Minnesota found every way to shoot themselves in the foot whenever an opportunity came their way. Turning the ball over three times the Vikings just couldn’t get out of their own way. It was tough for Viking fans to see Kevin O’Connell and co. struggle in their second game. With that I’m going to give my takeaways from the Vikings loss and show you there is no need to worry.
Yardbarker
Eagles troll Kirk Cousins with famous quote after win against Vikings
The Philadelphia Eagles cruised against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night, and the team’s Twitter account had some fun during the win. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had a bad game and went 27/46 for 221 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions. The second interception came late in the third...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Buccaneers sign Cole Beasley to practice squad
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed wide receiver Cole Beasley to their practice squad on Tuesday, ahead of Week 3's game against the Green Bay Packers. Beasley joins the Buccaneers practice squad amid a plethora of injuries to Tampa's starting wide receivers, and a potential suspension for Mike Evans. It remains to be seen if Beasley will be called up to the roster for Week 3, but if he is, he could immediately see targets with the Buccaneers incredibly shorthanded on offense.
Patriots Make Practice Squad Moves at Tight End
New England has added a promising wide receiver-turned-tight end to it practice squad ahead of the home opener against the Baltimore Ravens.
NFL・
Patriots Trade, Deadline, Practice Squad Signing: What Do Moves Mean For Roster?
On a busy Wednesday, New England traded an offensive lineman, welcomed back a defensive lineman to the 53-man roster and saw a couple of practice-squad transactions.
NFL・
Why Lions Need to Worry about Vikings' Justin Jefferson
Read more on why the Detroit Lions should worry about Justin Jefferson in their Week 3 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.
RELATED PEOPLE
Eagles 2022 Week 2 Snap Counts vs. Vikings
Here is a closer look at both sides of the ball and what the snap counts may have revealed
thecomeback.com
Football world reacts to high school receiver’s insane catch
One of the more beautiful things about sports is that a highlight play doesn’t always have to come from the professional leagues – anyone can make an incredible play at any given time. And thanks to cell phone cameras, when it happens, the whole world can see it.
Vikings Coach Kevin O'Connell on Loss to Eagles: 'I Put This One on Me'
O'Connell made it clear he wanted all the blame for the Vikings' disappointing loss to fall on his shoulders.
Kirk Cousins, Vikings get rocked on Monday night in Philly
Kirk Cousins threw three interceptions and fumbled -- all on consecutive possessions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Football: All 6 NJ.com writers predict winners in every Week 4 game
A monster-sized three days of New Jersey high school football is upon us!. The games scheduled Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be the most impactful to date.
Texans Sign Jimmy Morrissey From Practice Squad
Follow along with TexansDaily.com for all the latest news, notes, and transactions on the Houston Texans
Vikings-Lions Injury Report: Harrison Smith, Andrew Booth Jr. Get DNPs
The Vikings could be under-manned in the secondary on Sunday against the Lions.
Yardbarker
Why the Eagles are the Best Team in The NFC
What a Monday Night it was for the Eagles! They took control of that game from the beginning and never looked back. They absolutely dominated the Vikings in every phase. It is their 1st 2-0 start since 2004 and below I will tell you why I think the Eagles are the best team in the NFC, and have a real chance at getting to the Super Bowl this season!
NJ.com
NJ
210K+
Followers
123K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0