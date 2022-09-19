Read full article on original website
Grizzly Bear And Young Bison Fight It Out In Yellowstone National Park
Yellowstone National Park is home to absolutely incredible sights, from beautiful mountain landscapes to erupting geysers, while supporting an ecosystem of some of nature’s coolest animals. And while we sometimes like to pretend those animals cohabitate and get along like Winnie The Pooh, the reality is very, very different.
Arizona woman who went missing in Utah’s Zion National Park found dead
An Arizona hiker who went missing after she was swept away by floodwaters in Utah’s Zion National Park over the weekend has been found dead, officials confirmed Tuesday. Jetal Agnihotri, 29, of Tucson, Arizona, was discovered Monday in the Virgin River, about 6 miles south of the area where she was swept away by floodwaters.
The Latter-day Saint ghost town that keeps emerging from Lake Mead
The severe drought conditions around Lake Mead have revealed the ghost town of St. Thomas.
Watch: Montana Wedding Ceremony Interrupted by Grizzly Bear Killing and Eating a Moose Calf
A wedding ceremony that took place in Montana’s Glacier National Park earlier this month was interrupted when a grizzly bear charged out of the brush to attack and kill a moose calf. The wedding’s videographer, Stanton Giles, caught the encounter on film and uploaded the video to YouTube, where it’s received more that 320,000 views in the last 12 days.
Jeep recovered after tumble off cliff that killed tour driver, 2 Arizona women
A 2022 Jeep Gladiator was lifted by a heavy duty tow truck from the canyon floor back to Camp Bird Road on Tuesday afternoon, the day after it slid from the road in an accident that killed its local driver and two women from Arizona who were on a commercial tour.
'It's not responsible': Phoenix area residents tear up lawns in face of historic drought
With Western states facing deep cuts to their water supplies on the Colorado River, residents of Metro Phoenix are making the tough decision to tear out their lawns. But would getting rid of every blade of grass do anything to solve the crisis on the Colorado River?. Here & Now's...
The Saguaro Cactus Was Never Meant to Burn
This article was originally published in bioGraphic. The cacti arrive in buckets and cardboard boxes, in truck beds and plastic cups. Some are prickly green knobs smaller than a fist; others are saguaros a few feet tall—miniature versions of the columnar cacti that live in southern Arizona, southeastern California, and parts of northern Mexico. Volunteers slip on elbow-length leather gloves buffered with Kevlar and lined with fleece, then wrap the saguaros in chunks of carpet and haul them onto a wildfire-blackened hillside in Arizona’s Sonoran Desert. Saguaros can grow for more than a century and reach 45 feet or more in height. Some of these cacti are already so large they demand two people to lift them.
Rare and Eerie Footage Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night At Yellowstone National Park
Yellowstone National Park might just be the most incredible place in the entire United States. No matter what time of day you go, what time of year… you’re always bound to see something incredible. Whether it’s bear, elk, wolves, or bison, you’re getting a front row seat to the best that American wildlife has to offer.
Arizona tribes struggling to access water
Garnett Querta slips on his work gloves as he shifts the big rig he’s driving into park. Within seconds, he unrolls a fire hose and opens a hydrant, sending water flowing into one of the plastic tanks on the truck’s flat bed. His timer is set for 5...
Montana Euthanizes Two Grizzly Bears After Repeated Raids on Grain Sheds
Two grizzly bears were recently euthanized in Montana after several conflicts in the upper Blackfoot Valley. Over the past two months, there have been over 10 incidents involving the bears in the area. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) reported that the incidents began in mid-July when the bears raided three gran sheds in the Ovando and Woodworth areas. FWP then worked with property owners to install an electric fence.
WATCH: Child at Rocky Mountain National Park Walks Right Up to a Moose
Yellowstone National Park has become infamous for attracting a multitude of “tourons,” a creative combination of “tourist” and “moron.” However, the below clip actually comes from Rocky Mountain National Park. The footage shows a young girl, filmed by her mother, walking right up to a female moose. Check it out.
Two Montana Poachers Convicted of Killing Trophy Bull Elk
Recently, officials in Montana announced that two poachers have been sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy bull elk. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks shared that the two men have been fined and received hunting suspensions as well. Montana FWP released details about each man’s case after being...
Grizzly Bear Chases Down Bull Elk For Fight To The Death In The Yellowstone River
I’m a huge fan of nature shows like Planet Earth, Our Planet and more, but sometimes, the harsh reality of nature is a little too much to stomach. A lot of people who don’t know any better thing hunting is a cruel endeavor, but the truth is, it’s far more brutal to let nature take its course.
Phoenix Won't Limit Water Use Because California Would Take Saved Gallons
Instead, some Arizona cities are paying residents to kill their grass and replace it with gravel or drought-resistant plants.
Yellowstone Wolf Pack Surrounds Grizzly Bear In “Once In A Lifetime” Footage
Every year, millions and millions of people visit Yellowstone National Park, but not everybody gets a show like this. Captured by Yellowstone Adam Brubaker of Tied to Nature, the video picks up in the Hayden Valley area of Yellowstone with a couple of wolves from Wapiti Lake Pack and a curious grizzly bear.
Doofus Attempts To Feed Bison Near Entrance Of Yellowstone, Almost Gets His Face Smashed In
And here we go again. Yellowstone National Park moron part 50,678. I mean seriously, we should start handing out medals to these idiots. With all of the incidents stemming from humans getting way too close to the wildlife, will these people ever learn? It’s like they haven’t been on the internet… It feels like a broken record at this point, and it doesn’t matter how many warnings these national parks give out about staying at least 25 yards away from […] The post Doofus Attempts To Feed Bison Near Entrance Of Yellowstone, Almost Gets His Face Smashed In first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Bull Elk Is Surrounded And Mauled By Hungry Wolf Pack At Yellowstone National Park
The brutality of nature at its finest. Considering an elk’s diet mainly consists of grass, leaves, twigs, and other shrubbery, the elk typically doesn’t pose much of a threat to a wolf, let alone a pack of them. An elk can only defend itself for so long before...
Look At This Million Dollar Wyoming Ranch With A Saloon Style Bar
Ok, this place is REALLY cool. It's currently run as a Bed and Breakfast, and man, would this be an ideal place to kick back for a week? I can just imagine the fresh air and the relaxation just seeping through. I found this ranch on Zillow it is located around Fort Laramie.
Heavy storms expected across Arizona through Thursday. Here's what to know
There is a chance of heavy storms through Thursday across Arizona, the National Weather Service said. Light showers across the Valley on Tuesday morning set the stage for what could be an eventful few days. "A few stronger storms later today and again Wednesday could produce locally heavy rainfall and...
Arizona Weather: Tropical storm Madeline may trigger flash floods
The impending danger of the tropical storm Madeline has already increased moisture in Arizona, and may trigger serious flash floods in the coming days. As it approaches from the western coast of Mexico, it is anticipated that Madeline will clash with the remnants of Tropical Storm Lester - bringing an influx of precipitation to the state.
