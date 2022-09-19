And here we go again. Yellowstone National Park moron part 50,678. I mean seriously, we should start handing out medals to these idiots. With all of the incidents stemming from humans getting way too close to the wildlife, will these people ever learn? It’s like they haven’t been on the internet… It feels like a broken record at this point, and it doesn’t matter how many warnings these national parks give out about staying at least 25 yards away from […] The post Doofus Attempts To Feed Bison Near Entrance Of Yellowstone, Almost Gets His Face Smashed In first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

6 DAYS AGO