Oklahoma State

The Atlantic

The Saguaro Cactus Was Never Meant to Burn

This article was originally published in bioGraphic. The cacti arrive in buckets and cardboard boxes, in truck beds and plastic cups. Some are prickly green knobs smaller than a fist; others are saguaros a few feet tall—miniature versions of the columnar cacti that live in southern Arizona, southeastern California, and parts of northern Mexico. Volunteers slip on elbow-length leather gloves buffered with Kevlar and lined with fleece, then wrap the saguaros in chunks of carpet and haul them onto a wildfire-blackened hillside in Arizona’s Sonoran Desert. Saguaros can grow for more than a century and reach 45 feet or more in height. Some of these cacti are already so large they demand two people to lift them.
ARIZONA STATE
Fox News

Arizona tribes struggling to access water

Garnett Querta slips on his work gloves as he shifts the big rig he’s driving into park. Within seconds, he unrolls a fire hose and opens a hydrant, sending water flowing into one of the plastic tanks on the truck’s flat bed. His timer is set for 5...
ARIZONA STATE
Outsider.com

Montana Euthanizes Two Grizzly Bears After Repeated Raids on Grain Sheds

Two grizzly bears were recently euthanized in Montana after several conflicts in the upper Blackfoot Valley. Over the past two months, there have been over 10 incidents involving the bears in the area. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) reported that the incidents began in mid-July when the bears raided three gran sheds in the Ovando and Woodworth areas. FWP then worked with property owners to install an electric fence.
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

Two Montana Poachers Convicted of Killing Trophy Bull Elk

Recently, officials in Montana announced that two poachers have been sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy bull elk. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks shared that the two men have been fined and received hunting suspensions as well. Montana FWP released details about each man’s case after being...
MONTANA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Doofus Attempts To Feed Bison Near Entrance Of Yellowstone, Almost Gets His Face Smashed In

And here we go again. Yellowstone National Park moron part 50,678. I mean seriously, we should start handing out medals to these idiots. With all of the incidents stemming from humans getting way too close to the wildlife, will these people ever learn? It’s like they haven’t been on the internet… It feels like a broken record at this point, and it doesn’t matter how many warnings these national parks give out about staying at least 25 yards away from […] The post Doofus Attempts To Feed Bison Near Entrance Of Yellowstone, Almost Gets His Face Smashed In first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Brenna Temple

Arizona Weather: Tropical storm Madeline may trigger flash floods

The impending danger of the tropical storm Madeline has already increased moisture in Arizona, and may trigger serious flash floods in the coming days. As it approaches from the western coast of Mexico, it is anticipated that Madeline will clash with the remnants of Tropical Storm Lester - bringing an influx of precipitation to the state.
ARIZONA STATE

