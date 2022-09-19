Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Register for the True Blue 5K
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s homecoming week at Georgia Southern and while everyone gears up for the big game, you can kick off the weekend with an annual tradition. Each year, homecoming weekend at Georgia Southern kicks off with hundreds lacing up their running shoes for a good cause.
wtoc.com
Top Teacher: Amanda Sanders
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Amanda Sanders Kindergarten class at Sand Hill Elementary is working on their numbers and counting. “Kindergarten is probably my most favorite grade to teach because they come in with just the basics and we build on that. We get to watch them have big a-ha moments. and watch them discover new things.”
Ten Bulloch County educators receive total of $2,500 in Extra Yard for Teachers grants
Ten Bulloch County Schools educators will receive a total of $2,500 in Extra Yard for Teachers grants thanks to the College Football Playoff Foundation and Georgia Southern Athletics. Each teacher will receive a $250 classroom improvement grant to fund the project outlined in their competitive grant application. The application was...
wtoc.com
Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia calling for community help
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah resident receives recognition for her hard work to end hunger in Coastal Georgia. America’s Second Harvest Food Bank of Coastal Georgia hosted a luncheon to pay tribute to its volunteers. Savannah’s volunteer of the year, Kate Fox-Marrs received special recognition. Second Harvest...
Savannah Tribune
Gwendolyn Williams Earns Ph.D. in Counselor Education and Supervision
Gwendolyn Renee Williams is a 1988 graduate of Savannah High School, a 1992 graduate of Savannah State (College) University, a 2005 graduate of Armstrong Atlantic State University, and a 2010 graduate of South University. On May 31st, 2022, Gwendolyn successfully defended her dissertation entitled “Understanding Supervisee Psychological Contract Fulfillment, Licensure Status, Years in the Filed, and Satisfaction with Supervision.” On June 30th, 2022, Gwendolyn earned her Ph.D. in Counselor Education and Supervision from Capella University. Dr. Williams is a Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC). She is a Military & Family Life Counselor and serves military families connected to the Ft. Stewart military base in Hinesville, Georgia. Dr. Williams is a member of the American Counseling Association, Association of Counselor Educators and Supervisors, Chi Sigma Iota, National Society of Leadership and Success, and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.
wtoc.com
INTERVIEW: Event for girls interested in aviation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Calling all young girls interested in aviation. There’s a free hands-on event happening this weekend geared towards you reaching your dreams. Gabriela Fimbres, the Regional Student Recruitment Conselor at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, joined Afternoon Break.
wtoc.com
Memorial Health hosting safety event for senior drivers
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Memorial Health leaders say minor car adjustments for older drivers can make a life-changing difference. Memorial is partnering with AAA and the health department to host a CarFit event for seniors this Friday. Older drivers will pull up here near the Ronald McDonald House and experts...
wtoc.com
Hometown Hero: Willie DeLoach
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Willie DeLoach doesn’t just take care of everything participants need at the Savannah Adult Daycare Program. He’s the reason most of them are there. “There are a lot of words you could use, but I’m just going to say a kind gentleman,” Ronnie Mungin said.
wtoc.com
Out of the Darkness Walk
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - September is National Suicide Prevention Month and while the goal is to raise awareness, you have a chance to get involved this weekend. Savannah’s “Out of the Darkness Walk” is coming up Saturday at Lake Mayer Park.
wtoc.com
Tips, links for National Voter Registration Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The November Election is just seven weeks away and that is why local organizations are reminding you to get your voter registration done. If you live in Georgia and want to vote in the November election, voter registration has to be complete by Oct. 11, no matter if you do it in person, online or by mail.
wtoc.com
America’s Second Harvest Food Bank of Coastal Georgia honoring Savannah resident
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One Savannah resident getting recognized for her hard work to end hunger in Coastal Georgia. America’s Second Harvest Food Bank of Coastal Georgia hosted a luncheon to pay tribute to its volunteers. Savannah’s volunteer of the year, Kate Fox-Marrs received special recognition. Mary Jane...
Savannah Tribune
Chatham Retired Educators Association News
The Chatham Retired Educators Association (Chatham REA) kicked off the 2022-2023 year at its first meeting on Monday, September 13, 2021, at the Southwest Chatham Public Library. The meeting was also available on Zoom. The new Chatham REA Officers for 2022-2023 are: President-Mrs. Annette Mitchell, President-Elect, Mrs. Carrie R. Howard,...
wtoc.com
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger stopped in Glennville
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger stopped in Glennville Wednesday. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger spoke to the Glennville Rotary Club Wednesday, emphasizing the importance of restoring voter confidence before the November election. Raffensperger took questions from Rotary club members all with a main message Georgians are...
connectsavannah.com
Savannah Rep presents megachurch drama ‘THE CHRISTIANS’
The Savannah Repertory Theatre is bringing Lucas Hnath’s “The Christians” in partnership with Asbury Memorial Theatre to Savannah. The play, which concerns influence and faith in a megachurch, will be led by Nathan Houseman in the role of Pastor Paul, who has built his church from a modest storefront to a large congregation and is about to preach a sermon that will shake the foundations of his church’s beliefs.
wtoc.com
New Rincon City manager hired
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Growth is on the mind of the City of Rincon’s newest city leader. Rincon welcomed a new city manager on Monday. “It’s going to be an excellent journey and adventure here.”. Jonathan Lynn is starting that new journey as Rincon’s city manager. His...
wtoc.com
Liberty County Schools new transportation director hired
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - School districts across America facing bus driver shortages, and communities in the Coastal Empire are no exception. Making that situation more difficult for Liberty County Schools, they started this year without a transportation director. But now, they’ve filled that role and the woman who filled it,...
wtoc.com
17th annual Buddy Walk with the Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Buddy Walk is a celebration of its own and it returns to Forsyth Park for a 17th year on Oct. 1. Candy Bogardus is this year’s co-chair, and she joined Morning Break with a look ahead and some big news for the Buddy Walk.
thegeorgeanne.com
The Fight Against Food Insecurity in Savannah
Food insecurity has no face. Whether low income, no income, college student or a family of 5, anyone can experience this silent phenomenon defined as a lack of consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life. “Most of our clients do have jobs. They go to work every...
wtoc.com
Cardiologist talks cholesterol education
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - September is National Cholesterol Education Month which is intended to spread awareness about the dangers of high cholesterol and its connection to heart disease. Dr. John Spellman is a cardiologist at Memorial Health, he joined Morning Break with a look at warning signs and new treatments...
eatitandlikeit.com
Molly MacPherson’s announces closure of Downtown Savannah location
It’s an overused cliché for sure, but in this case the it is actually the perfect way to sum up the news we got a few days ago that a longstanding Downtown Savannah pub would be closing their doors. For good, ending an 18 year run on Congress Street downtown.
