Score Predictions for West Virginia at Virginia Tech
The Mountaineers Now staff makes their pick for Thursday night's game.
247Sports
Oklahoma football: Former Sooners star Brian Bosworth raves about Brent Venables
Over the weekend, the Oklahoma Sooners renewed their rivalry with the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Lincoln, playing there for the first time since 2009. The game resulted in a blowout win for Oklahoma, who won by a score of 49-14. The Sooners are now up to No. 6 in this week’s...
247Sports
Texas vs. Texas Tech: Steve Sarkisian updates Quinn Ewers' injury status, previews Red Raiders
Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian sounded pleased with the progress of Quinn Ewers, his injured starting quarterback, this week — and he expects the Longhorns to have a full deck offensively when they take on Texas Tech this weekend in their Big 12 opener. Texas rebounded from its 20-19 loss to Alabama with a 41-20 win over UTSA, and Sarkisian says the slate is now wiped clean at the start of conference play.
BREAKING: Four-star running back Kendrick Raphael decommits from Iowa
Iowa lost a key piece to the 2023 class on Wednesday as Naples (Fla.) four-star running back Kendrick Raphael announced his decommitment from Iowa. Raphael posted the following statement on Twitter. Raphael committed to Iowa in June following his official visit to Iowa City. He originally chose the Hawkeyes over...
247Sports
USC vs. Oregon State: Lincoln Riley wary of challenging Beavers offense on the road
No. 7 USC is off to a great start and has lived up to expectations so far under coach Lincoln Riley. But the Trojans are about to get their biggest test of the season so far Saturday at Oregon State in what has the potential to be a trickier matchup than many might expect. The Beavers quietly went 7-6 last season and are off to a 3-0 start with wins over Boise State and Fresno State as they push for a spot in the top 25.
Milt Wagner: Louisville preparing to surprise
Louisville great Milt Wagner, the director of player development and alumni relations for men’s basketball program, was at Slugger Field on Wednesday evening to join women’s basketball associate head coach Shay Robinson in throwing out the game’s first pitch. The school’s basketball programs will be back at...
Everything North Carolina coach Mack Brown said about Notre Dame football
North Carolina coach Mack Brown is a conflicted man a few days ahead of his team’s matchup against Notre Dame. On one hand, he said it shouldn’t be as hard for his players to learn a defensive system and execute it on the field as the Tar Heels have made it seem since he took over as head coach in 2019. On the other hand, Brown said it’s simply a sign of the times in college football.
Florida QB Anthony Richardson's recent struggles examined by ex-Gators coach Dan Mullen
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson took the world by storm when he led the Gators to an upset of then-No. 7 Utah Week 1, but he has struggled since. Richardson has just 28 rushing yards the past two weeks after going for 106 and three scores on the ground in Florida’s opening game. After completing 70.8% of his passes against Utah, he completed 40.8% against Kentucky and 55.6% against USF. He has thrown zero touchdowns and four interceptions on the year. Ex-Florida coach Dan Mullen, who coached Richardson from 2020-21, shared some thoughts on Richardson’s down performances the last two weeks.
Georgia football commit Peyton Woodring nails 54-yard field goal
Back in June, Georgia picked a commitment from Lafayette (La.) Ascension Episcopal kicker Peyton Woodring. Woodring showed why he is ranked the No. 1 kicker in the country on 247Sports last week as he nailed a 54-yard field goal. Check it out in the video below. Through three games, Woodring says he is 3-of-3 on field goal attempts, 12-of-14 on kickoffs going for touchbacks, and 5-of-5 on PAT.
Tennessee’s depth chart for Florida game
Off to its first 3-0 start since 2016, Tennessee is set for a pivotal matchup to open SEC play when the 11th-ranked Vols host Florida on Saturday at Neyland Stadium (3:30 p.m., CBS). The No. 20 Gators have started 2-1 in their first season under head coach Billy Napier having followed up an exciting win against then-No. 7 Utah with a loss to Kentucky and an escape against South Florida – all in Gainesville as this will be Florida’s first road game of the season. Tennessee earlier this week unveiled its unofficial depth chart part of the game-notes package produced by the sports information department for Saturday’s game.
Michigan RB commit continues climb up 247Sports Composite rankings
After a very, very strong start to his senior season, Michigan 2023 four-star running back commitment Cole Cabana continued his climb up the 247Sports Composite rankings, moving up 34 spots to 161st overall in the country regardless of position. The Dexter (MI) native is now the sixth-ranked running back in the cycle.
Smith headed back to Starkville?
Mississippi State will host Bowling Green this weekend. The Bulldogs are a considerable favorite in the game. There should be plenty of offensive firepower for State. Following road trips to Arizona and LSU, the weekend provides the Bulldogs a chance to play in front of their home crowd for just the second time this season. That said, with two home games against Southeastern Conference opponents on the horizon, attendance may be a little iffy come 11 AM Saturday morning.
College Football World Reacts To Major Transfer News
A top wide receiver in college football won't be declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, USC receiver Gary Bryant Jr. is going to redshirt. He's also going to strongly consider transferring and will have a lot of interest if he does enter the portal. Bryant...
NFL・
Toledo commit D'Juan Waller receiving Power 5 interest after a strong start to his senior season
Every fall there are several prospects across the country who go from G5 prospects to P5 prospects based on how they play during their senior season and Youngstown (Ohio) Chaney safety D'Juan Waller looks like one of those prospects this fall. The 6-foot-3 and 190-pound safety prospect is currently committed...
USC gets ‘big-time football player’ and even ‘better person and better teammate’ in Lakeridge (Oregon) standout Joey Olsen
By René Ferrán | Photos by Naji Saker Joey Olsen woke up last Wednesday morning and just felt it was time. Time to announce a decision that the Lakeridge junior wide receiver had weighed for several months, discussing with family, friends and Pacers coach Spencer Phillips. Time to let ...
Former Irish LB Rocky Boiman Assesses North Carolina
Boiman was impressed with North Carolina red-shirt freshman QB-Drake Maye against the Panthers. Maye has weapons galore, including the expected return of WR-Josh Downs. But new DC-Gene Chizik has had difficulty getting the Tar Heels defense to play with consistency.
Wake Forest Football coach Dave Clawson pre-Clemson press conference Q&A
Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson chatted with the local and regional media Tuesday afternoon as his No. 16 Demon Deacons get set to host No. 5 Clemson Saturday at noon. Here's.
Five things to know about the Rutgers Scarlet Knights ahead of Iowa's Big Ten opener
Big Ten play kicks off for Iowa on Saturday as the Hawkeyes will go to New Jersey to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Iowa is off to a 2-1 start to the 2022 season with wins over South Dakota State and Nevada and the loss to Iowa State. Rutgers is 3-0 with wins over Boston College, Wagner, and Temple. The wins on the road against Boston College and Temple came by a total of three points.
Late Kick: Clemson will overwhelm Wake Forest in week 4
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate previews the week 4 matchup between Clemson and Wake Forest.
Top College Football Wide Receiver Is Considering Transfer
USC wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. might resume his college football career elsewhere. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Bryant will strongly consider transferring. If so, he'll be highly sought after. It was announced on Tuesday that Bryant is expected to redshirt this season. The junior wideout has just...
247Sports
