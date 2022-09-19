Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Firefighters investigating deadly home fire in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan firefighters are investigating a fatal home fire in the area of 400 block of Pierce Street. Authorities tell KBTX that one man died in the fire. The preliminary investigation does not indicate foul play. Bryan Fire Chief Richard Giusti says they responded to the house...
KBTX.com
Fire crew and resident look back at Sunday apartment fire
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A woman and her two young children found themselves trapped in a fire Sunday afternoon on the second floor of an apartment building. When the call came in, first responders sprang into action. College Station Police began notifying others in the building they need to leave, including resident Adrianer Young.
KBTX.com
Long road to recovery: Mother, son severely injured after car collision in Normangee
NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - One woman is in critical condition following the car crash that occurred on Sept. 16 in the south area of Normangee. The collision happened between two vehicles on Highway 39 at FM 1452. The Texas Department of Public Safety said the crash involved a 2017 Hyundai SUV and a 2015 Toyota SUV. The Hyundai was filled with Normangee ISD students. DPS said the driver of the Hyundai was attempting to turn off of Highway 39 onto FM 1452 when they pulled in front of the Toyota, resulting in the collision.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MOTORISTS IGNORE FIRE HOSE AS FIREFIGHTERS FIGHT MAJOR FIRE IN MAGNOLIA
Firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire in the 31500 block of Sugar Bend. The commercial building required almost 2000 feet of hos on the ground. Motorists in the area are in too much of a hurry and driving over the fire hose. The scene is just off FM 1774.
KBTX.com
Authorities searching for 6-year-old Navasota boy
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 6-year-old boy who went missing on Friday, Sept. 16. Authorities say they need help locating him to “verify his welfare.”. Brody Lee Mack was last seen in the 11000 block of Highway 105 East in...
KBTX.com
Pickup truck fire slows traffic on I-45 in Madison County
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A pickup truck fire slowed traffic Sunday afternoon on Interstate 45 in Madison County. Video taken by people passing by shows the pickup fully engulfed and a person standing near the vehicle. The fire is affecting traffic in both the north and southbound lanes of I-45...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
NEW CANEY HOMICIDE SUSPECTS IN CUSTODY
This evening in the Mead area of Oklahoma the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, U.S Marshals, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police, located and arrested Stephen Roger Edwards, who was wanted out of Montgomery County Texas for Murder. Also located with him was Nicole Crisp who was wanted for Bond Forfeiture Possession of CDS out of Texas.
KBTX.com
Caldwell man killed in weekend crash near Lake Somerville
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash that happened Sunday on Park Road 57, near the Birch Creek Unit State Park in Burleson County. The preliminary crash investigation by DPS indicates on Sept. 18, 2022, at approximately 5:55 a.m., a 2002...
KBTX.com
Construction on Texas Avenue and SH 21 expected to wrap up around January
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Construction on Highway 21 and Texas Avenue has been going on since this past spring and now drivers are wanting answers on when they can expect this construction to end. Right now we are in the first of three phases of construction. The City of Bryan...
kwhi.com
IOLA STUDENT KILLED IN ROLLOVER CRASH
An Iola ISD student was killed in a one-vehicle rollover accident Wednesday night. DPS reports around 8:15 p.m., a 1997 GMC Yukon was traveling southbound on FM 39, approximately one mile north of Iola, when the vehicle went off the roadway, over-corrected and began to overturn. The driver and backseat passenger were ejected.
KBTX.com
Bryan man killed in Burleson County crash on FM 60
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on Farm-to-Market 60, approximately three miles northeast of Somerville at the Davidson Creek Bridge. Troopers say on Saturday night just before 11 p.m., a 2003 Ford F150 was traveling eastbound on FM 60 and...
kwhi.com
ONE DEAD, ONE HOSPITALIZED AFTER CRASH NEAR LAKE SOMERVILLE
A Caldwell man was killed and a passenger was seriously hurt after a one-vehicle crash Sunday morning close to Lake Somerville. The accident occurred just before 6 a.m. on Park Road 57, near the Birch Creek Unit State Park. According to DPS, a 2002 Ford Mustang was traveling southbound when...
Sheriff: 2 East Texans missing since last week
TRINITY COUNT, Texas (KETK) – Sheriff Woody Wallace issued a missing person alert on Tuesday for 60-year-old Karen Sue Waters and 56-year-old James Waters. According to officials, James Waters was last seen leaving work on Sept. 14 around 5 p.m. and failed to report the rest of the week. Karen Waters was last seen by […]
KBTX.com
Brazos County family sounding the alarm about the dangers of fentanyl
BRYAN/COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -A Brazos County family is on a mission to save lives and raise awareness of the dangers of fentanyl and other dangerous opioids. Chari Alberts and her daughter Kylie Fitzgerald have created a Facebook group called Fentanyl Awareness- Brazos County. The group was created after the death of Koby Fitzgerald who died on April 5th, due to fentanyl poisoning.
KBTX.com
TxDOT says it’s still working to improve traffic light timing on FM 2818
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Transportation says it is still working to improve the flow of traffic on a congested portion of FM 2818 that remains under construction. That work is happening between University Drive and Wellborn Road, and changes to the highway in the past...
KBTX.com
Birds in equipment cause power outage affecting 5,000 in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Neighborhoods between George Bush Drive, Anderson Street and FM 2818 experienced a power outage Monday afternoon. According to the College Station Utilities Outage map, over 5,000 customers were affected. CSU says birds got into equipment at the Dowling Road Substation, causing the outage. Crews are...
KBTX.com
College Station gas leak temporarily closed road
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A natural gas leak was reported near Arrington Road and Green Prairie Monday afternoon. College Station firefighters and ATMOS Energy crews responded to the scene. Greens Prairie Road was closed for about an hour, but it has since reopened. Crews have not confirmed what the...
Watch | Surveillance video captures burglary at Groesbeck convenience store
GROESBECK, Texas — Groesbeck police were looking for three people who forced their way into a convenience store to steal cash from an ATM. Surveillance video released by the police department shows the suspects come in the store after breaking a glass panel on the front door. It happened...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
HOUSE FIRE IN LOST LAKE
Shortly before 9 pm, a house fire was reported in the 17200 block of Creekwood in Lost Lake Subdivision. An original report was a male had not exited the house which appeared abandon. East Montgomery County Fire units arrived on the scene first to find a one-story wood frame house fully involved and power lines on the ground arching. Caney Creek, Needham, and Porter assisted. As the fire was brought under control the male who was thought to be inside was located by neighbors.
UPDATE: 26-year-old man shot twice by College Station officer
A 26-year-old College Station man was shot twice by a single officer responding to several 911 calls of the man being violent towards his family, said police.
