ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madisonville, TX

Comments / 1

Related
KBTX.com

Firefighters investigating deadly home fire in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan firefighters are investigating a fatal home fire in the area of 400 block of Pierce Street. Authorities tell KBTX that one man died in the fire. The preliminary investigation does not indicate foul play. Bryan Fire Chief Richard Giusti says they responded to the house...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Fire crew and resident look back at Sunday apartment fire

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A woman and her two young children found themselves trapped in a fire Sunday afternoon on the second floor of an apartment building. When the call came in, first responders sprang into action. College Station Police began notifying others in the building they need to leave, including resident Adrianer Young.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Long road to recovery: Mother, son severely injured after car collision in Normangee

NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - One woman is in critical condition following the car crash that occurred on Sept. 16 in the south area of Normangee. The collision happened between two vehicles on Highway 39 at FM 1452. The Texas Department of Public Safety said the crash involved a 2017 Hyundai SUV and a 2015 Toyota SUV. The Hyundai was filled with Normangee ISD students. DPS said the driver of the Hyundai was attempting to turn off of Highway 39 onto FM 1452 when they pulled in front of the Toyota, resulting in the collision.
NORMANGEE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Madison County, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Madisonville, TX
Madison County, TX
Crime & Safety
Madisonville, TX
Accidents
Madisonville, TX
Crime & Safety
KBTX.com

Authorities searching for 6-year-old Navasota boy

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 6-year-old boy who went missing on Friday, Sept. 16. Authorities say they need help locating him to “verify his welfare.”. Brody Lee Mack was last seen in the 11000 block of Highway 105 East in...
NAVASOTA, TX
KBTX.com

Pickup truck fire slows traffic on I-45 in Madison County

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A pickup truck fire slowed traffic Sunday afternoon on Interstate 45 in Madison County. Video taken by people passing by shows the pickup fully engulfed and a person standing near the vehicle. The fire is affecting traffic in both the north and southbound lanes of I-45...
MADISON COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

NEW CANEY HOMICIDE SUSPECTS IN CUSTODY

This evening in the Mead area of Oklahoma the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, U.S Marshals, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police, located and arrested Stephen Roger Edwards, who was wanted out of Montgomery County Texas for Murder. Also located with him was Nicole Crisp who was wanted for Bond Forfeiture Possession of CDS out of Texas.
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
KBTX.com

Caldwell man killed in weekend crash near Lake Somerville

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash that happened Sunday on Park Road 57, near the Birch Creek Unit State Park in Burleson County. The preliminary crash investigation by DPS indicates on Sept. 18, 2022, at approximately 5:55 a.m., a 2002...
BURLESON COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#18 Wheeler#Mile Marker#Accident
kwhi.com

IOLA STUDENT KILLED IN ROLLOVER CRASH

An Iola ISD student was killed in a one-vehicle rollover accident Wednesday night. DPS reports around 8:15 p.m., a 1997 GMC Yukon was traveling southbound on FM 39, approximately one mile north of Iola, when the vehicle went off the roadway, over-corrected and began to overturn. The driver and backseat passenger were ejected.
IOLA, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan man killed in Burleson County crash on FM 60

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on Farm-to-Market 60, approximately three miles northeast of Somerville at the Davidson Creek Bridge. Troopers say on Saturday night just before 11 p.m., a 2003 Ford F150 was traveling eastbound on FM 60 and...
BURLESON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

ONE DEAD, ONE HOSPITALIZED AFTER CRASH NEAR LAKE SOMERVILLE

A Caldwell man was killed and a passenger was seriously hurt after a one-vehicle crash Sunday morning close to Lake Somerville. The accident occurred just before 6 a.m. on Park Road 57, near the Birch Creek Unit State Park. According to DPS, a 2002 Ford Mustang was traveling southbound when...
SOMERVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KETK / FOX51 News

Sheriff: 2 East Texans missing since last week

TRINITY COUNT, Texas (KETK) – Sheriff Woody Wallace issued a missing person alert on Tuesday for 60-year-old Karen Sue Waters and 56-year-old James Waters. According to officials, James Waters was last seen leaving work on Sept. 14 around 5 p.m. and failed to report the rest of the week. Karen Waters was last seen by […]
TRINITY COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos County family sounding the alarm about the dangers of fentanyl

BRYAN/COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -A Brazos County family is on a mission to save lives and raise awareness of the dangers of fentanyl and other dangerous opioids. Chari Alberts and her daughter Kylie Fitzgerald have created a Facebook group called Fentanyl Awareness- Brazos County. The group was created after the death of Koby Fitzgerald who died on April 5th, due to fentanyl poisoning.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

College Station gas leak temporarily closed road

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A natural gas leak was reported near Arrington Road and Green Prairie Monday afternoon. College Station firefighters and ATMOS Energy crews responded to the scene. Greens Prairie Road was closed for about an hour, but it has since reopened. Crews have not confirmed what the...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

HOUSE FIRE IN LOST LAKE

Shortly before 9 pm, a house fire was reported in the 17200 block of Creekwood in Lost Lake Subdivision. An original report was a male had not exited the house which appeared abandon. East Montgomery County Fire units arrived on the scene first to find a one-story wood frame house fully involved and power lines on the ground arching. Caney Creek, Needham, and Porter assisted. As the fire was brought under control the male who was thought to be inside was located by neighbors.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy