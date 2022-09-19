ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Tonight on Channel 9: Minnesota Vikings take on Philadelphia Eagles

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com
 2 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Are you ready for some football?

The Minnesota Vikings (1-0) will take on the Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) on Monday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Vikings opened their season with a 23-7 win over NFC North rival Green Bay behind Justin Jefferson.

Philadelphia (1-0) held on to beat Detroit, 38-35.

But how will tonight’s matchup shape up? Watch Channel 9 at 8:30 p.m. Monday to find out.

