Got ash? Researchers sure hope you do. Ever since the emerald ash borer arrived outside Detroit in 2002, the invasive pest has been spreading across the country, ravaging ash populations in its wake. The shiny green beetle had reached most of Michigan’s lower peninsula by the mid 2000s, and a decade later had reached nearly all of Ohio, Indiana, northern Illinois, southern Wisconsin and more. Researchers estimate that a mature ash tree can die from a borer attack in about six years, which means some areas in the Midwest have been missing their trees for a while, while others are just starting to watch their ash disappear.

OGLE COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO