Rockford, IL

rockrivercurrent.com

Hard Rock is set to celebrate the start of construction on its full Rockford casino resort

ROCKFORD — Construction is about to begin on Hard Rock’s full casino resort near the corner of East State Street and Interstate 90. The casino plans to host a private groundbreaking ceremony next Wednesday at the site as it begins moving earth in preparation to build its 180,000-square-foot facility. The groundbreaking will be attended by local business and political leaders and Cheap Trick guitarist Rick Nielsen.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford bridge could close without $14M repairs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford City Council members are considering their options to pay for renovations to an important bridge used by 6,900 cars every day. Engineering experts say more than $14 million will be needed to perform needed repairs to the 15th Avenue bridge or it will close within the next decade. City engineers […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

COVID testing site closing at College of Medicne, moving to west Rockford

ROCKFORD — The SHIELD Illinois community COVID-19 testing site at the University of Illinois College of Medicine Rockford, 1601 Parkview Ave., will close Friday and be replaced by a new testing site on the city’s west side. Providence Baptist Church, 2209 Clifton Ave., will offer free PCR testing...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

Rockford golf icons battle late-stage cancer together

ROCKFORD — When Mike Johnson received the good news in 2014 from his doctor that his first cancer – multiple myeloma – was in remission, he was driving to a PGA golf show in Orlando, Florida, with his good friend Lloyd McWilliams. The 18-hour drive was going...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Three Ambulances Needed For Auto Accident In Rockford

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

IHSA Football Rankings: Sept. 21, 2022

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the newly released high school football rankings in Illinois for our Rockford area teams from the AP released Wednesday, September 21 through four weeks of the season. Class 7A#10 Honononegah (4-0) Class 6ANo local teams ranked. Belvidere North (3-1) received one vote. Class 5A#4 Sycamore (4-0)#10 Sterling (3-1)Boylan received 5 votes […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Loves Park opens new fire station

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The Loves Park Fire Department opened a new East Side fire station Wednesday. The new station will be located on Rock Valley Parkway behind Carlson Ice Arena, 4150 N Perryville Rd. It is an existing building that was remodeled to fit the needs of the department. The project was funded […]
LOVES PARK, IL
Mendota Reporter

LaSalle, Ogle county residents asked to collect ash seeds for regional forest health efforts

Got ash? Researchers sure hope you do. Ever since the emerald ash borer arrived outside Detroit in 2002, the invasive pest has been spreading across the country, ravaging ash populations in its wake. The shiny green beetle had reached most of Michigan’s lower peninsula by the mid 2000s, and a decade later had reached nearly all of Ohio, Indiana, northern Illinois, southern Wisconsin and more. Researchers estimate that a mature ash tree can die from a borer attack in about six years, which means some areas in the Midwest have been missing their trees for a while, while others are just starting to watch their ash disappear.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

How a Rockford artist’s work is connecting people across the globe

ROCKFORD — Artist Roland Poska had often referred to Bob Schlehuber as “the stupidest man in the world.”. It was Poska’s highest form of flattery. For Poska, a world-renowned artist from Rockford who was a pioneer in the medium of papermaking, only stupid people could change the world. Smart people would say such a goal was impossible.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Another Rollover Accident in Rockford

ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Popular Rockford Cajun Restaurant To Close Its Doors For Good

It's always a sad day when a local restaurant says they're closing their business after so many successful years in town. 815 Cajun made the announcement yesterday. If you've never been to 815 Cajun, they're located at 3053 N Perryville Rd, Rockford. They've been open in Rockford since 2018 and serve some delicious seafood boil!
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Ashlee is MISSING, Please Share

rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Several emergency personnel were working a scene in Machesney Park

MACHESNEY PARK, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Hits A Bicyclist in Loves Park

LOVES PARK, IL
StatelineKids

Fall Fairs and Festivals in the Stateline

Fall Festivals are one of our favorite things about the autumn season. They are filled with carnival rides, pumpkins, and crisp weather! Here’s a list of fall festivals and fairs in the Stateline and what you can expect if you go!. If you know of any fall festivals or...
ROSCOE, IL

