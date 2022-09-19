Read full article on original website
Related
rockrivercurrent.com
Hard Rock is set to celebrate the start of construction on its full Rockford casino resort
ROCKFORD — Construction is about to begin on Hard Rock’s full casino resort near the corner of East State Street and Interstate 90. The casino plans to host a private groundbreaking ceremony next Wednesday at the site as it begins moving earth in preparation to build its 180,000-square-foot facility. The groundbreaking will be attended by local business and political leaders and Cheap Trick guitarist Rick Nielsen.
$3.5 Million Illinois Estate Comes With Full Pipe Organ And Other Oddities
Ugly or not, this if probably the only $3 million house on the market in the country that includes a whole church organ in the living room. There are some peculiar things in this house. Let's take a look. Here's one thing you're getting with this house; a butt-load of...
Rockford bridge could close without $14M repairs
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford City Council members are considering their options to pay for renovations to an important bridge used by 6,900 cars every day. Engineering experts say more than $14 million will be needed to perform needed repairs to the 15th Avenue bridge or it will close within the next decade. City engineers […]
rockrivercurrent.com
COVID testing site closing at College of Medicne, moving to west Rockford
ROCKFORD — The SHIELD Illinois community COVID-19 testing site at the University of Illinois College of Medicine Rockford, 1601 Parkview Ave., will close Friday and be replaced by a new testing site on the city’s west side. Providence Baptist Church, 2209 Clifton Ave., will offer free PCR testing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rockrivercurrent.com
Rockford golf icons battle late-stage cancer together
ROCKFORD — When Mike Johnson received the good news in 2014 from his doctor that his first cancer – multiple myeloma – was in remission, he was driving to a PGA golf show in Orlando, Florida, with his good friend Lloyd McWilliams. The 18-hour drive was going...
The One Thing It Took Me Years to Notice About Hobby Lobby Stores in Illinois
For those that don't know, I spend the majority of my time out of the studio making things. Signs, shirts, ornaments, gag presents, wreaths, you name it, I've probably tried to make it. It's a small side hustle for me, but more importantly, I LOVE doing it!. For more years...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Three Ambulances Needed For Auto Accident In Rockford
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
IHSA Football Rankings: Sept. 21, 2022
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the newly released high school football rankings in Illinois for our Rockford area teams from the AP released Wednesday, September 21 through four weeks of the season. Class 7A#10 Honononegah (4-0) Class 6ANo local teams ranked. Belvidere North (3-1) received one vote. Class 5A#4 Sycamore (4-0)#10 Sterling (3-1)Boylan received 5 votes […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Loves Park opens new fire station
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The Loves Park Fire Department opened a new East Side fire station Wednesday. The new station will be located on Rock Valley Parkway behind Carlson Ice Arena, 4150 N Perryville Rd. It is an existing building that was remodeled to fit the needs of the department. The project was funded […]
Mendota Reporter
LaSalle, Ogle county residents asked to collect ash seeds for regional forest health efforts
Got ash? Researchers sure hope you do. Ever since the emerald ash borer arrived outside Detroit in 2002, the invasive pest has been spreading across the country, ravaging ash populations in its wake. The shiny green beetle had reached most of Michigan’s lower peninsula by the mid 2000s, and a decade later had reached nearly all of Ohio, Indiana, northern Illinois, southern Wisconsin and more. Researchers estimate that a mature ash tree can die from a borer attack in about six years, which means some areas in the Midwest have been missing their trees for a while, while others are just starting to watch their ash disappear.
rockrivercurrent.com
How a Rockford artist’s work is connecting people across the globe
ROCKFORD — Artist Roland Poska had often referred to Bob Schlehuber as “the stupidest man in the world.”. It was Poska’s highest form of flattery. For Poska, a world-renowned artist from Rockford who was a pioneer in the medium of papermaking, only stupid people could change the world. Smart people would say such a goal was impossible.
If you live in Rockford you may be eligible for a free Ring doorbell
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County is using its American Rescue Plan funds to give homeowners an added sense of security while helping law enforcement solve crimes. Four county board members chose to use their allocated money to purchase Ring Video Doorbell cameras for eligible residents. One official said that each district has roughly 14,000 […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Another Rollover Accident in Rockford
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
Popular Rockford Cajun Restaurant To Close Its Doors For Good
It's always a sad day when a local restaurant says they're closing their business after so many successful years in town. 815 Cajun made the announcement yesterday. If you've never been to 815 Cajun, they're located at 3053 N Perryville Rd, Rockford. They've been open in Rockford since 2018 and serve some delicious seafood boil!
Could be end of an era for iconic Hebron restaurant
After 53 years in the family, The Dari in Hebron is facing a new era. Martha Johnson and Mary Noonan’s last day running The Dari was Sunday. If the sisters find a buyer for the restaurant before spring 2023, they say they plan to retire.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Ashlee is MISSING, Please Share
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
2022 Halloween Trick or Treat Times for the Rockford Area
Here are the 2022 Halloween Trick or Treating hours for the greater Rockford area. We’re adding times as they are released. If a time is in italics, we’re waiting for confirmation. Halloween Trick or Treating Times. Saturday, October 29, 2022. Roscoe: 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm. Forreston:...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Several emergency personnel were working a scene in Machesney Park
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Hits A Bicyclist in Loves Park
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
Fall Fairs and Festivals in the Stateline
Fall Festivals are one of our favorite things about the autumn season. They are filled with carnival rides, pumpkins, and crisp weather! Here’s a list of fall festivals and fairs in the Stateline and what you can expect if you go!. If you know of any fall festivals or...
Comments / 0