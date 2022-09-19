ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Arthur, LA

Comments / 0

Related
KPLC TV

Lake Arthur repairs aging water pipe; town remains under boil advisory

Lake Arthur, LA (KPLC) - The entire town of Lake Arthur is under a boil order after the water system was shut down today for repairs. “I’m not the smartest person, but I got a family and I’d like for them to go and drink water without me paying attention, and know that it’s safe because you can’t always keep an eye on kids,” said local resident Scott Boudreaux.
LAKE ARTHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Oberlin worker injured while repairing water main

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Senator Bill Cassidy pushes for federal murder charges for Fentanyl overdoses against drug dealers.
OBERLIN, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
City
Lake Arthur, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
KPLC TV

Kinder boil advisory lifted

KPLC, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory for parts of Kinder has been lifted, according to Southwest Allen Parish Water District 2. The boil advisory was for all customers along Fossett Rd. in Kinder.
KINDER, LA
KPLC TV

FEMA awards $29 million to SWLA for hurricane recovery

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - FEMA is awarding an additional $59 million in public assistance reimbursements for disaster recovery in Louisiana, including $29.3 million for recovery from Hurricane Laura. The reimbursements include the following:. $3,189,029 to Allen Parish for debris removal operations as a result of Hurricane Laura. $3,654,302 to...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Service#City Planning#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
KPLC TV

Lake Charles church builds multipurpose facility to help homeless

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Lockdowns lifted at Washington-Marion, LaGrange, Molo. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Donut King owner explains why she...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Oberlin under boil advisory

Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - The Town of Oberlin is under a boil advisory after a water main break, town officials said. The town was without water for a while after the main broke.
OBERLIN, LA
107 JAMZ

Ever Wonder Why There Are Pistols On The Bridge In Lake Charles?

When bridge designers from back in the day put ornate decorations on bridges like trumpets, flowers, or pine cones they did so, I imagine, because they wanted travelers to enjoy the scenery. Louisiana bridge designers like N.E. Lant crafted fine iron works of art along the rails of bridges to pay homage to the regions for which they built. A perfect example is the World War II Memorial Bridge that sits between Lake Charles and Westlake, LA.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KPLC TV

Authorities: False alarms being reported at schools statewide

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - False reports of active shooters are being reported at some schools in Louisiana, authorities say. Fake reports were made at DeRidder High, Leesville High, David Thibodaux Stem Academy in Lafayette, Neville High School in Monroe, Merryville High, Mansfield High, Jennings High, Lake Arthur High, Abbeville High, Gueydan High, Berwick Jr. High, Berwick High, Westgate High, New Iberia High, Delcambre High and Rayne High School.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Drivers Asked to Avoid the Intersection of North Beglis Parkway and East Burton Street in Sulphur on September 21 Due to Oversized Load

Drivers Asked to Avoid the Intersection of North Beglis Parkway and East Burton Street in Sulphur on September 21 Due to Oversized Load. Sulphur, Louisiana – The Sulphur Police Department has reported that an oversized load is scheduled to be moving through Sulphur around 1:00 pm today, Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The load will be traveling south on Highway 27 (North Beglis Parkway) and turning onto East Burton. This will result in the intersection of North Beglis Parkway and East Burton Street being blocked for an extended amount of time because traffic lights will need to be removed for the load to pass.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Motorcyclist dies following crash on Maplewood Dr.

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A motorcyclist has died following a vehicle crash in Sulphur, according to the Sulphur Police Department. The crash happened on Maplewood Drive near PT’s Coffee yesterday morning, Sept. 21, 2022. Authorities say a motorcycle being driven by Hunter Mayon was traveling season on Maplewood Dr....
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 21, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 21, 2022. Alfred Caroline Davis, 57, Vinton: First offense DWI; improper turning at an intersection; driver must be licensed; careless operation; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle. Raymond Patrick Villery, 57, Lake Charles: Threatening a public...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Old Lake Charles BWW Gets Its New Restaurant Sign

Back in May, we ran across a liquor permit on the door of the old Lake Charles Buffalo Wild Wings. The permit listed the name of the new place as the Nogal Mexican Cuisine and Bar based out of Deville, Louisiana. With over 15 Mexican-style restaurants, and growing, residents are asking "Do we really need another one?" The sign is now up on the old BWW location, so ready or not, here it comes.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy