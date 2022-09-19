Read full article on original website
Related
KPLC TV
Lake Arthur repairs aging water pipe; town remains under boil advisory
Lake Arthur, LA (KPLC) - The entire town of Lake Arthur is under a boil order after the water system was shut down today for repairs. “I’m not the smartest person, but I got a family and I’d like for them to go and drink water without me paying attention, and know that it’s safe because you can’t always keep an eye on kids,” said local resident Scott Boudreaux.
KPLC TV
Oberlin worker injured while repairing water main
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Senator Bill Cassidy pushes for federal murder charges for Fentanyl overdoses against drug dealers.
KPLC TV
Proposal to develop 20 North Lake Charles adjudicated properties into homes fails passage at council meeting
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles City Council voted Wednesday on a proposal by the African American Chamber of Commerce to take 20 adjudicated properties and develop them into homes. The proposal was “An ordinance authorizing the City of Lake Charles to enter into a Cooperative Endeavor Agreement...
City Of Lake Charles, Louisiana Looking For Full-Time Workers
Are you or is someone you know looking for a full-time career with awesome benefits? Then look no further, because the city of Lake Charles is hiring full-time positions. The positions offer benefits including health insurance, retirement, paid holidays, paid annual leave, and paid sick leave. The city is looking...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPLC TV
Kinder boil advisory lifted
KPLC, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory for parts of Kinder has been lifted, according to Southwest Allen Parish Water District 2. The boil advisory was for all customers along Fossett Rd. in Kinder.
KPLC TV
FEMA awards $29 million to SWLA for hurricane recovery
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - FEMA is awarding an additional $59 million in public assistance reimbursements for disaster recovery in Louisiana, including $29.3 million for recovery from Hurricane Laura. The reimbursements include the following:. $3,189,029 to Allen Parish for debris removal operations as a result of Hurricane Laura. $3,654,302 to...
Broussard hotel dealing with water loss for three weeks
For the past three weeks, a Broussard hotel has been dealing with a loss of customers due to a lack of water and water pressure.
Residents of Opelousas have been experiencing brown water issues
Opelousas residents are reaching out to the city for answers about dirty water flowing through their faucets.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPLC TV
Lake Charles church builds multipurpose facility to help homeless
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Lockdowns lifted at Washington-Marion, LaGrange, Molo. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Donut King owner explains why she...
KPLC TV
Oberlin under boil advisory
Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - The Town of Oberlin is under a boil advisory after a water main break, town officials said. The town was without water for a while after the main broke.
Ever Wonder Why There Are Pistols On The Bridge In Lake Charles?
When bridge designers from back in the day put ornate decorations on bridges like trumpets, flowers, or pine cones they did so, I imagine, because they wanted travelers to enjoy the scenery. Louisiana bridge designers like N.E. Lant crafted fine iron works of art along the rails of bridges to pay homage to the regions for which they built. A perfect example is the World War II Memorial Bridge that sits between Lake Charles and Westlake, LA.
Pat’s of Henderson In Lake Charles Announces New Hours
A few weeks ago, we announced that legendary Lake Charles restaurant Pat's Of Henderson has reopened its doors over two years after hurricane Laura damaged the iconic restaurant. The restaurant opened at the beginning of August with limited hours. That was because they renovated the entire restaurant and had to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPLC TV
Washington-Marion cancels homecoming tailgate, citing safety concerns
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Washington-Marion Magnet High School has cancelled Friday’s homecoming tailgating event due to safety concerns. The cancellation comes a day after a fight broke out at the school, leading to three school lockdowns and two arrests. Those who bought tickets to the event can visit...
KPLC TV
Authorities: False alarms being reported at schools statewide
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - False reports of active shooters are being reported at some schools in Louisiana, authorities say. Fake reports were made at DeRidder High, Leesville High, David Thibodaux Stem Academy in Lafayette, Neville High School in Monroe, Merryville High, Mansfield High, Jennings High, Lake Arthur High, Abbeville High, Gueydan High, Berwick Jr. High, Berwick High, Westgate High, New Iberia High, Delcambre High and Rayne High School.
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot days continue this week, but some relief is finally in sight
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Today is the start of Autumn, but only by the calendar, as some of the hottest weather of the week settles in with afternoon highs in the upper 90s. This comes thanks to a strong ridge of high pressure over the region also keeps rain out of the forecast.
COLUMN: Guillory is leading LUS Fiber on a path to insolvency
For the second time in two years, Mayor-President Josh Guillory is ignoring the advice of the experts we pay to guide LUS Fiber. This time that arrogance is putting LUS Fiber on a path to bankruptcy. In the coming year, LUS Fiber is budgeted to spend millions on expansions and...
Drivers Asked to Avoid the Intersection of North Beglis Parkway and East Burton Street in Sulphur on September 21 Due to Oversized Load
Drivers Asked to Avoid the Intersection of North Beglis Parkway and East Burton Street in Sulphur on September 21 Due to Oversized Load. Sulphur, Louisiana – The Sulphur Police Department has reported that an oversized load is scheduled to be moving through Sulphur around 1:00 pm today, Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The load will be traveling south on Highway 27 (North Beglis Parkway) and turning onto East Burton. This will result in the intersection of North Beglis Parkway and East Burton Street being blocked for an extended amount of time because traffic lights will need to be removed for the load to pass.
KPLC TV
Motorcyclist dies following crash on Maplewood Dr.
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A motorcyclist has died following a vehicle crash in Sulphur, according to the Sulphur Police Department. The crash happened on Maplewood Drive near PT’s Coffee yesterday morning, Sept. 21, 2022. Authorities say a motorcycle being driven by Hunter Mayon was traveling season on Maplewood Dr....
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 21, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 21, 2022. Alfred Caroline Davis, 57, Vinton: First offense DWI; improper turning at an intersection; driver must be licensed; careless operation; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle. Raymond Patrick Villery, 57, Lake Charles: Threatening a public...
Old Lake Charles BWW Gets Its New Restaurant Sign
Back in May, we ran across a liquor permit on the door of the old Lake Charles Buffalo Wild Wings. The permit listed the name of the new place as the Nogal Mexican Cuisine and Bar based out of Deville, Louisiana. With over 15 Mexican-style restaurants, and growing, residents are asking "Do we really need another one?" The sign is now up on the old BWW location, so ready or not, here it comes.
Comments / 0