Drivers Asked to Avoid the Intersection of North Beglis Parkway and East Burton Street in Sulphur on September 21 Due to Oversized Load. Sulphur, Louisiana – The Sulphur Police Department has reported that an oversized load is scheduled to be moving through Sulphur around 1:00 pm today, Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The load will be traveling south on Highway 27 (North Beglis Parkway) and turning onto East Burton. This will result in the intersection of North Beglis Parkway and East Burton Street being blocked for an extended amount of time because traffic lights will need to be removed for the load to pass.

SULPHUR, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO