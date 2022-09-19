ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

clarksvillenow.com

Florence Mary Bailey

Florence Bailey, age 88, of Clarksville, TN passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022, surrounded by her family, at AHC Clarksville. Florence was born August 17, 1934 in Knoxville, TN, to the late Porter Cecil Burnett and Lula Karr Burnett. She is also preceded in death by her loving husband, Samuel R. Bailey; brother, Harry Burnett; sister, Marie Burnett.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Hessie Marie Dennis (Page)

Ms. Hessie Marie Dennis, age 92, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Tennova Healthcare Clarksville. She was born July 22, 1930 in Bumpus Mills, TN, daughter of the late Elijah Page, Sr. and Sennie Elizabeth Jenkins Page. Ms. Dennis was a member of the Park Lane...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Mattie Tanner

Mattie Tanner, age 84, of Clarksville, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022. Visitation Thursday, September 22, 2022, 12:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. with the family present 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Celebration of Life 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 23, 2022, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, 930 Mt. Pisgah Rd., Clarksville, TN. Interment at Mt. Pisgah Church Cemetery.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Christopher Blake Williams

Christopher Blake Williams, 27, employee of Ruby Tuesday in Clarksville, died Friday, September 16, 2022 at his residence in Clarksville. The family will visit with friends Friday from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Madison Street United Methodist Church in Clarksville with a memorial service to follow. A graveside service will be conducted Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Potts Cemetery in the Santa Fe Community with his uncle, Landon White, officiating. The family will visit with friends Saturday from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at Highland Church of Christ in Columbia. Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors are assisting the family with arrangements and condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Clarksville, TN
Obituaries
City
Clarksville, TN
City
Memphis, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
clarksvillenow.com

Matthew Dale Potter

Matthew Dale Potter, age 40, of Cunningham, TN passed away tragically in a motorcycle accident on Friday, September 16, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Lone Oak Baptist Church 3685 HWY 48, Cunningham TN 37052 with Rev. David Mackens officiating. Burial will follow at Lone Oak Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Lone Oak Baptist Church and again on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at the church.
CUNNINGHAM, TN
clarksvillenow.com

William Clark Gates, Sr.

William Clark Gates, Sr., lovingly referred to as Bill, age 87, of Bowling Green, KY passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, at Ahava Healthcare in Clarksville, TN. He was born on June 29, 1935, in New Albany, IN to the late William Wyatt Gates and Sarah Carletta Maly. William loved taking cruises and vacationing all over the world. He also liked to play golf. William loved life and made the most of it. William honorably served his country in the United States Navy.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Richard St. Pierre

Richard St. Pierre, age 74, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022 at his home. He was born December 8, 1947, in Lewiston, ME, to the late Theodore Isadore St. Pierre and Edith Arlene Arris. Richard is survived by his wife, Thuan Minh Tran Thi; sons, Levi and...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Anthony Phillips

Anthony Scott Phillips, age 30, of Palmyra passed away August 20, 2022. Services will be held at Slayden Baptist Church at a later date. Anthony entered this life on November 4, 1991, in Montgomery County, TN. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Velera Hutchison Gibson, and James Gibson....
PALMYRA, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Timothy Paul Watkins

Timothy Paul Watkins, age 37, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on September 17, 2022. He was born in Clarksville on March 7, 1985 to Buford and Barbara Shelby Watkins who preceded him in death. Timothy enjoyed spending time with family and watching TV. Timothy is survived by his brother, Thomas...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Building plaques help tell history of downtown Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Anyone taking a stroll downtown may soon notice something new: plaques along the sides of buildings that tell the history of the city. David Smith, a photographer who is with the Clarksville Arts and Heritage Development Council, said he happened upon the idea when he took a trip to Sylva, North Carolina.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Retired APSU music professor Sharon Mabry publishes first novel

CLARKSVILLE, TN – In “The Postmaster’s Daughter,” Sharon Mabry’s haunting and suspenseful first novel, a young woman is murdered shortly before her wedding day. This tragedy takes place in the late 1930s, deep in the hills of East Tennessee, and in the years that follow, the traumatic event causes the community’s two most prominent families to slowly unravel.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

APSU Military Alumni chapter dinner to support Gary Linfoot Military Scholarship Endowment

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Austin Peay State University will host the Military Alumni Chapter Dinner at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept 23, in the Morgan University Center Ballroom. A reception will be held prior to the dinner at 5:30 p.m. in the lobby of the ballroom. The University would like to thank Fortera Credit Union for their continued support as the presenting sponsor of the event. Proceeds from the event will go to the CW5 (Ret) Gary Linfoot Military Scholarship Endowment.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Weekend top picks: See antique tractors, modern planes and mind-boggling magic

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – This weekend you can enjoy antique tractors and engines, or modern airplanes, or even mind-boggling magic at events across Clarksville. Antique Tractor & Engine Club Fall Fest: The Montgomery County Antique Tractor & Engine Club will display antique tractors, engines and farm machinery, with activities for children and adults, including rides and demonstrations, all at the John Bartee Ag Center, 1921 Rossview Road. The two-day event will be 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. It’s free, but donations are accepted.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

APSU to host Distinguished Alumni Awards Lunch this month

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Austin Peay State University will host the Distinguished Alumni Awards Lunch at 11:30 a.m. in the Morgan University Center Ballroom on Saturday, Sept. 24, as part of the University’s Homecoming activities. The event will honor the 2022 recipients of the APSU Distinguished Alumni Awards. “Homecoming...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

First-ever Little Miss Mistletoe Pageant coming up at Q108 Clarksville Vintage Fair

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Get your little beauty queens ready to join in the first-ever Little Miss Mistletoe Pageant. Your child can sparkle and shine this November at the Q108 Vintage Fair’s own Christmas-themed pageant, coming up on Saturday, Nov. 5. Children ages 1 to 10 years old will have the chance to win age division prizes as Little Miss Mistletoe.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Taco Johns, Whataburger, Starbucks making plans for more Clarksville locations

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Multiple fast food chains are planting their flags in Clarksville, along with a few other well-known franchises. According to building officials with the City of Clarksville and Montgomery County, plans are in place for three Whataburger locations. Two more Taco John’s locations are planned. In addition, a local Starbucks is set to reopen in the coming months following a lengthy remodel.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Going Local Initiative draws names for two new Clarksville homeowners

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The names of two new homeowners, Shalinda Robertson and Evelyn Ramos, were announced at The Press on Monday morning as part of a lottery for two new homes that will be completed in the summer of 2023. Yolanda Stewart, executive director with Going Local...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

