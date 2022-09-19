ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Baltimore Sun

Judge rules prosecutors can’t mention previous investigations of Marilyn Mosby at her criminal trial

A federal judge barred prosecutors Wednesday from mentioning any of the previous investigations into Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby at her perjury and mortgage fraud trial later this month, making it harder for the government to introduce Mosby’s previous comments about her side businesses. U.S. District Court Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby said during the first of two pretrial hearings ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Celebrities react to Serial podcast subject Adnan Syed’s release from prison

A judge has overturned the murder conviction of Adnan Syed, whose legal case was the subject of the hit podcast series Serial. On Monday 19 September, the 41-year-old was released after 23 years behind bars.Follow live updates around the case here. Syed was convicted in 2000 of first-degree murder, robbery, kidnapping and the imprisonment of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee. Prosecutors had recently requested Syed’s release on the basis that “the state no longer has confidence in the integrity of the conviction”, after an investigation cast doubts about the validity of cellphone tower data and uncovered two alternate...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Adnan Syed: What we know about two alternate suspects in 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee

Adnan Syed walked out of court a free man on Monday, after an almost year-long investigation uncovered new evidence about the possible involvement of two alternative suspects in the 1999 slaying of student Hae Min Lee.Lee, 18, vanished without a trace back on 13 January 1999 after leaving Woodlawn High School in Baltimore, Maryland, where she was a senior.Her body was found around one month later buried in a park in Baltimore. She had been strangled.Syed, Lee’s former boyfriend who was 17 at the time, was arrested and charged with her murder. In 2000, he was convicted of...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marilyn Mosby
AFP

US judge tosses murder conviction of man featured on 'Serial' podcast

A US judge on Monday threw out the conviction of a man who has served over 20 years in prison for his ex-girlfriend's murder -- a case that received worldwide attention thanks to the hit podcast "Serial." Syed's case earned worldwide attention when it was taken up by "Serial," a weekly podcast that saw a US journalist revisit his conviction and cast doubt on his guilt.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Adnan Syed family friend jokes he’s not looking to ‘hook up’ with ‘thirsty’ ladies after conviction overturned

A family friend of Adnan Syed has joked that the 41-year-old is not “looking to hook up” with the influx of “thirsty” ladies who have reached out following his bombshell release from prison.“I keep getting asked this question and I’m only answering it once because first of all this is not my role in his life, but also people get a grip,” tweeted Rabia Chaudry on Wednesday morning.“Adnan is not looking to hook up or meet any of the very thirsty, er I mean interested, ladies reaching out.”Ms Chaudry, an attorney and family friend, included a GIF of actor...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serial#Dna#Murder#Sentencing#Violent Crime
Axios

Mumia Abu-Jamal's records find new home at Brown University

A trove of writings from Mumia Abu-Jamal, whose controversial conviction for the fatal shooting of a Philly cop in 1981 sparked a worldwide "Free Mumia'' movement, now has a home at Brown University. Driving the news: Abu-Jamal's records will anchor a new collection at the university's John Hay Library called...
COLLEGES
The Guardian

True crime makes us believe we are certain about people like Adnan Syed. We should be ashamed

I know for certain whether Adnan Syed was guilty. Syed, who has just had his conviction overturned after serving almost 23 years for the 1999 murder of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee, once said that only he and her murderer could be 100% certain whether Syed was innocent – but nope, sorry, I know. I’ve listened to Serial – the 2014 podcast that popularised Syed’s case – twice. I’ve spent countless hours on Reddit forums dedicated to everything the podcast missed. I’ve spotted telling remarks made in telling tones. I have read the doodled diary extracts of a strangled teenage girl. I know whether Syed is a murderer. Get rid of judges, juries and executioners: replace them with me.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy