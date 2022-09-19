A single-engine Cessna aircraft almost collided with a Delta Boeing 757 passenger jet over Orlando International Airport in an incident which is currently being investigated by the FAA.Video footage, filmed from within the cabin of the Cessna, shows the pilot’s quick reaction to the situation. He pulled the plane up over the rapidly climbing jet ro avoid a collision which could have seen mass casualties.The two planes managed to avoid each other by about 500 feet, due to the pilot of the Cessna, Malik Clarke, taking “evasive action” to avoid the much larger passenger plane.“I knew that this didn’t...

ORLANDO, FL ・ 15 DAYS AGO