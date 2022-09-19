ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontotoc County, MS

G. S.
2d ago

why do these kids walk around with guns stuck in their pants. why didn't they just fight instead of one killing the other.

wtva.com

Motorcyclist arrested after Wednesday afternoon chase in Lowndes County

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A motorcyclist from Caledonia was arrested on Wednesday following a high-speed chase. The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office identified the motorcyclist as Tristin Saraiva, 23. The chase began at approximately 1:04 p.m. near Highway 45 and Land Road. According to a sheriff’s office news release, a...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Booneville shooting suspect captured seven months later

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Marshals captured a suspect wanted in connection with a January shooting. Booneville Police Chief Michael Ramey said marshals arrested Sentrale Friar on Wednesday in Alcorn County. Police sought Friar for the Jan. 26 shooting at the August Circle Apartments in Booneville. He’s the third arrest made...
BOONEVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Lowndes County chase ends after driver crashes into deputies car

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 23-year-old Caledonia man on multiple charges, after a brief pursuit in which the suspect intentionally rammed a deputy with his motorcycle. The man arrested was identified as Tristin Manuel Saraiva. The...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Water Valley woman arrested for Oxford bank robbery

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Law enforcement in Water Valley arrested an Oxford bank robbery suspect. The robbery was reported Tuesday at a bank in the 1900 block of University Avenue. Police did not identify the bank. Police said the suspect, 60-year-old Karen Bell of Water Valley, left the bank with...
OXFORD, MS
Pontotoc County, MS
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Pontotoc, MS
Pontotoc County, MS
Crime & Safety
wtva.com

No injuries reported in wreck south of Burnsville

LEEDY, Miss. (WTVA) - A dump truck overturned Thursday morning in Tishomingo County. The wreck happened near Highway 365 and County Road 160, which is south of Burnsville. Mississippi Highway Patrol Staff Sgt. Bryan McGee said troopers have not reported any injuries. A lane of traffic was temporarily blocked.
TISHOMINGO COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

West Point police search for missing man

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police continue to search for a missing man. 32-year-old Cortez Pratt was last seen on North Jackson Street this past Sunday. Pratt was wearing blue shorts and a t-shirt, along with flip-flops. He is about five foot, 11 inches, and weighs 220...
WEST POINT, MS
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime
wtva.com

Panola County man charged with abusing 911 calls

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A man from Panola County is accused of abusing 911 calls. According to an Oxford Police Department news release, 23-year-old Thomas Lee Jr. was arrested following months of police receiving false reports about people being injured or in dangerous situations. The Pope native received a $10,00...
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Mantee family escaped house fire

WTVA's reporter Jake White checks out a home in Mantee Mississippi that has been destroyed following a fire early Tuesday morning. A family managed to escape from a house fire early Tuesday morning in Webster County.
MANTEE, MS
panolian.com

Monument will honor fallen Panola officers

Employees of Herron Landscape were busy last week preparing an area in front of the Batesville Courthouse that will soon hold the Panola County Law Enforcement Memorial, a monument dedicated to the memory of the four officers killed in the line of duty in the county. Sheriff Shane Phelps said...
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Lockdown at Tupelo High School lifted

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo High School was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure Wednesday morning following a bomb threat. According to the school district, the lockdown happened at approximately 8:00. Students and staff were evacuated. School administrators and Tupelo Police are searching the grounds.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Porch camera caught moment when tree crashed into homes in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A tree fell onto two homes Monday evening in Tupelo and a porch camera captured the moment. The homes, which are on Woodlawn Street, suffered serious damage. One home suffered damage to its roof and porch. The second home suffered fire damage after the tree pulled...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Fund set up to benefit family of store clerk killed in robbery

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Support is pouring in for the family of a store clerk killed in an armed robbery in Tupelo earlier this month. Parmvir Singh, 33, was shot and killed September 13th at the Chevron Station on Cliff Gookin Boulevard. The Tupelo Sikh Center has launched a...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo Airport to bring in third-party to audit safety measures

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Airport Authority Board voted Tuesday afternoon to audit the airport's security measures. This means a third-party will review safety measures at the Tupelo Regional Airport. Airport Director Joseph Wheeler said the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) conducts an annual inspection and the airport has received...
TUPELO, MS

