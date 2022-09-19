Read full article on original website
why do these kids walk around with guns stuck in their pants. why didn't they just fight instead of one killing the other.
wtva.com
Motorcyclist arrested after Wednesday afternoon chase in Lowndes County
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A motorcyclist from Caledonia was arrested on Wednesday following a high-speed chase. The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office identified the motorcyclist as Tristin Saraiva, 23. The chase began at approximately 1:04 p.m. near Highway 45 and Land Road. According to a sheriff’s office news release, a...
wtva.com
Booneville shooting suspect captured seven months later
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Marshals captured a suspect wanted in connection with a January shooting. Booneville Police Chief Michael Ramey said marshals arrested Sentrale Friar on Wednesday in Alcorn County. Police sought Friar for the Jan. 26 shooting at the August Circle Apartments in Booneville. He’s the third arrest made...
wcbi.com
Lowndes County chase ends after driver crashes into deputies car
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 23-year-old Caledonia man on multiple charges, after a brief pursuit in which the suspect intentionally rammed a deputy with his motorcycle. The man arrested was identified as Tristin Manuel Saraiva. The...
wtva.com
Water Valley woman arrested for Oxford bank robbery
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Law enforcement in Water Valley arrested an Oxford bank robbery suspect. The robbery was reported Tuesday at a bank in the 1900 block of University Avenue. Police did not identify the bank. Police said the suspect, 60-year-old Karen Bell of Water Valley, left the bank with...
Sheriff: DNA evidence may link suspect to Panola County death threat
PANOLA COUNTY, Miss.– The Panola County Sheriff says DNA evidence may be the key to arresting the person responsible for sending a death threat letter to a county supervisor in August. John Thomas has been Panola County District 3 Supervisor for 11 years with few complaints until he received the letter at the Panola County […]
wtva.com
No injuries reported in wreck south of Burnsville
LEEDY, Miss. (WTVA) - A dump truck overturned Thursday morning in Tishomingo County. The wreck happened near Highway 365 and County Road 160, which is south of Burnsville. Mississippi Highway Patrol Staff Sgt. Bryan McGee said troopers have not reported any injuries. A lane of traffic was temporarily blocked.
wcbi.com
West Point police search for missing man
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police continue to search for a missing man. 32-year-old Cortez Pratt was last seen on North Jackson Street this past Sunday. Pratt was wearing blue shorts and a t-shirt, along with flip-flops. He is about five foot, 11 inches, and weighs 220...
wtva.com
Partial lockdown at Tupelo HS lifted after receiving 'digital threat'
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo High School shared the following information about a threat late Thursday morning. "Tupelo High School has been placed on a partial lockdown due to a digital threat. It went into effect at 11:46 a.m."
wtva.com
Panola County man charged with abusing 911 calls
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A man from Panola County is accused of abusing 911 calls. According to an Oxford Police Department news release, 23-year-old Thomas Lee Jr. was arrested following months of police receiving false reports about people being injured or in dangerous situations. The Pope native received a $10,00...
wtva.com
Mantee family escaped house fire
WTVA's reporter Jake White checks out a home in Mantee Mississippi that has been destroyed following a fire early Tuesday morning. A family managed to escape from a house fire early Tuesday morning in Webster County.
Court says Mississippi cop drove recklessly in striking pedestrian at high speed
Mississippi’s top appeals court has determined a police officer recklessly disregarded the safety of pedestrians in 2018 when he drove over the speed limit and crashed into a car. The Mississippi Court of Appeals issued the 5-4 ruling Tuesday, overturning a judge’s finding in favor of the Oxford officer...
panolian.com
Monument will honor fallen Panola officers
Employees of Herron Landscape were busy last week preparing an area in front of the Batesville Courthouse that will soon hold the Panola County Law Enforcement Memorial, a monument dedicated to the memory of the four officers killed in the line of duty in the county. Sheriff Shane Phelps said...
Dog owner faces second manslaughter indictment after Red Bay woman dies from injuries
An Alabama dog owner is facing a second manslaughter indictment and Emily's Law violation after the death of a Red Bay woman following a dog attack.
actionnews5.com
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mississippi police officer saves infant unable to breathe
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Body cam footage shows the moment a Mississippi police officer rushed to aid a worried family on the side of the road after an infant began having trouble breathing. On Sept. 15, Oxford Police Department received a call about an infant not breathing. Officer Ortiz arrived...
wtva.com
Lockdown at Tupelo High School lifted
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo High School was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure Wednesday morning following a bomb threat. According to the school district, the lockdown happened at approximately 8:00. Students and staff were evacuated. School administrators and Tupelo Police are searching the grounds.
Oxford police save choking baby, department says
OXFORD, Miss. — An Oxford Police officer recently saved a baby who was choking. On Sept. 14, OPD received a 911 call about an infant not being able to breathe. Officer Ortiz quickly arrived, took the child, and saw that it appeared to be choking, officials said. She flipped...
wtva.com
Porch camera caught moment when tree crashed into homes in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A tree fell onto two homes Monday evening in Tupelo and a porch camera captured the moment. The homes, which are on Woodlawn Street, suffered serious damage. One home suffered damage to its roof and porch. The second home suffered fire damage after the tree pulled...
wcbi.com
Fund set up to benefit family of store clerk killed in robbery
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Support is pouring in for the family of a store clerk killed in an armed robbery in Tupelo earlier this month. Parmvir Singh, 33, was shot and killed September 13th at the Chevron Station on Cliff Gookin Boulevard. The Tupelo Sikh Center has launched a...
wtva.com
Tupelo Airport to bring in third-party to audit safety measures
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Airport Authority Board voted Tuesday afternoon to audit the airport's security measures. This means a third-party will review safety measures at the Tupelo Regional Airport. Airport Director Joseph Wheeler said the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) conducts an annual inspection and the airport has received...
wtva.com
Tennessee firefighters exposed to fentanyl; Corinth paramedics provided emergency aid
JACKSON, Tenn. (WTVA) - For two Tennessee firefighters, paramedics from Corinth were in the right place at the right time on Sept. 2. They saved the lives of two Jackson firefighters who needed emergency help after being exposed to fentanyl. WTVA reporter Bronson Woodruff spoke with the paramedics and other...
