NC man pleads guilty to Beaufort crimes, including armed robbery
A North Carolina man who attempted to rob two northern Beaufort County businesses has been sent to prison. Ronnie Dean Maynor, 42, pleaded guilty as charged to armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle and two counts of possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Beaufort County Courthouse.
Impact of Influence: The Murdaugh Family Murders, Alex’s Drug Connections
The new episode of my true crime podcast dropped. In this episode of Impact of Influence: The Murdaugh Family Murders, we discuss a NY Post article that brings more attention to Alex Murdaugh and possible drug connections. Plus, we talk about the arrests of 2 men the prosecutor says are tied to Alex. Rumors of […]
Downtown Neighborhood Association shares concerns about crime with law enforcement
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah's Downtown Neighborhood Association (DNA) invited Chatham County law enforcement officials to address public safety concerns at Tuesday's association meeting. Savannah’s interim police chief Lenny Gunther, Chatham County Sherriff John T Wilcher, and Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones were all in attendance to...
Beaufort County Sheriff warns of scams after woman scammed out of $800k
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A Beaufort County woman thought she was in trouble with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) it turned out she was the victim of a scam. $800,000 from one Beaufort County woman and $500,000 a year in other successful scams in the Lowcountry, according to Beaufort County investigators. From romance […]
Low Country traffic stop results in major drug bust
A Mexican national and a man from the West Coast are facing charges after a major drug bust in the Low Country. The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office says, a traffic stop late last week resulted in the seizure of half a million dollars worth of drugs.
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office experiencing staff shortage
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Like many law enforcement agencies, the Effingham County Sheriff’s office is also dealing with staff vacancies. Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie says he has only half the jail officers and deputies he needs here at Effingham County Sheriff’s Office limiting some of their efforts. “It’s difficult....
Downtown Neighborhood Association hosts public safety discussion
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A consistent rise in violent crime. That’s one of the concerns the Downtown Neighborhood Association brought to Savannah’s top dogs in law enforcement tonight. The latest data from Savannah Police shows a 9% rise in violent crime from this year to last. That’s for...
Former Alderman Tony Thomas arrested on theft charges
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Former Savannah Alderman Tony Thomas was arrested on Tuesday on felony theft charges. Police arrested Thomas at 11:15 a.m. and charged the 55-year-old alderman with felony theft by taking. He was booked into the Chatham County Jail and posted $2400 bond the same day. According to the police report, Thomas was […]
Colleton County deputies seize drugs worth more than $500k
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said two men are behind bars and $500,000 worth of drugs are off the street, after a traffic stop. Police arrested Salvador Sain, 22 and Ayon Orlando Jr., 21, around midnight on Sept. 14 on Interstate 95. CCSO found six kilos of cocaine, two […]
Deputies investigate Beaufort County shooting
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said two men were injured in a shooting on Hilton Head Island Tuesday night. Deputies said they responded to the area of Muddy Creek Road and Bryant Road just after 8 p.m. after calls about gunshots in the area.
Richmond Hill Pharmacy and patients of more than 30 years impacted by insurance cutting providers
New TRICARE changes, the universal insurance for active military members and veterans, are forcing Richmond Hill Pharmacy patients of more than 30 years to find new providers. Thomas Willoughby and his wife have just about a month to find a new pharmacy. “We moved here in 1988,” said Willoughby. “So...
Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia calling for community help
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah resident receives recognition for her hard work to end hunger in Coastal Georgia. America’s Second Harvest Food Bank of Coastal Georgia hosted a luncheon to pay tribute to its volunteers. Savannah’s volunteer of the year, Kate Fox-Marrs received special recognition. Second Harvest...
South Carolina Women Lose $840K & $130K to Scammers Posing as FBI & CIA Agents
Two women from Beaufort County, SC become victims to a scam with fake agents that is targeting many Americans. Woman looking at her phonePhoto by Becca Tapert on Unsplash. Beaufort County, SC Woman Loses $864K in Scam with a ‘Fake FBI’ agent.
K9s receiving new protective vests in Bryan County
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - K9s at the Bryan County Sheriff office are set to receive new protective vests thanks to a local non profit. Deputies at the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office say the new vests will include crucial supplies like Narcan and medical kits. The new bullet proof vests...
Detention deputy remotely unlocked cell doors to allow assault of inmate, officials say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - A former detention deputy is facing a charge of misconduct after officials said she remotely unlocked cell doors to enable inmates to assault another inmate in a different cell. Shannon Burden was fired Thursday by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and arrested by the South...
Deputies seize $500K in drugs in Colleton Co, 2 arrested
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies arrested two men Sunday on several drug traffic charges in Colleton County. In September, Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and SLED’s Narcotic Unit teamed up to conduct traffic stops on I-95 with the intent to stop the flow of illegal drugs. According to CCSO, detectives and SLED made a traffic […]
Death penalty possibility removed by district attorney in 2016 Tatemville shooting case
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Four accused gang members indicted for murder no longer face the death penalty as the case moves toward trial. WTOC Investigates has confirmed Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones has withdrawn the death penalty notice in the case. The murder case goes back to...
Memorial Health hosting safety event for senior drivers
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Memorial Health leaders say minor car adjustments for older drivers can make a life-changing difference. Memorial is partnering with AAA and the health department to host a CarFit event for seniors this Friday. Older drivers will pull up here near the Ronald McDonald House and experts...
Chatham County hosting free rabies vaccine and microchip event for dogs
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - With the tropics heating up for hurricane season, one part of hurricane preparedness is getting your pets ready. There is a lot of chaos if we do get hit by a storm and have to evacuate, so if your dog gets lost, the county wants to make sure they are healthy and find their way back home.
FDA warns of viral Nyquil chicken food trend: ‘challenge sounds silly and unappetizing’
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Having chicken for dinner? If so, sear it, fry it or braise it but do not cook it in NyQuil, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) warns. The cautioning comes after a recent social media challenge that encourages viewers to cook chicken in NyQuil (acetaminophen, dextromethorphan, and doxylamine) or another […]
