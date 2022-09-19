ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, SC

NC man pleads guilty to Beaufort crimes, including armed robbery

A North Carolina man who attempted to rob two northern Beaufort County businesses has been sent to prison. Ronnie Dean Maynor, 42, pleaded guilty as charged to armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle and two counts of possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Beaufort County Courthouse.
Downtown Neighborhood Association shares concerns about crime with law enforcement

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah's Downtown Neighborhood Association (DNA) invited Chatham County law enforcement officials to address public safety concerns at Tuesday's association meeting. Savannah’s interim police chief Lenny Gunther, Chatham County Sherriff John T Wilcher, and Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones were all in attendance to...
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office experiencing staff shortage

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Like many law enforcement agencies, the Effingham County Sheriff’s office is also dealing with staff vacancies. Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie says he has only half the jail officers and deputies he needs here at Effingham County Sheriff’s Office limiting some of their efforts. “It’s difficult....
Downtown Neighborhood Association hosts public safety discussion

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A consistent rise in violent crime. That’s one of the concerns the Downtown Neighborhood Association brought to Savannah’s top dogs in law enforcement tonight. The latest data from Savannah Police shows a 9% rise in violent crime from this year to last. That’s for...
Former Alderman Tony Thomas arrested on theft charges

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Former Savannah Alderman Tony Thomas was arrested on Tuesday on felony theft charges. Police arrested Thomas at 11:15 a.m. and charged the 55-year-old alderman with felony theft by taking. He was booked into the Chatham County Jail and posted $2400 bond the same day. According to the police report, Thomas was […]
Colleton County deputies seize drugs worth more than $500k

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said two men are behind bars and $500,000 worth of drugs are off the street, after a traffic stop. Police arrested Salvador Sain, 22 and Ayon Orlando Jr., 21, around midnight on Sept. 14 on Interstate 95. CCSO found six kilos of cocaine, two […]
Deputies investigate Beaufort County shooting

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said two men were injured in a shooting on Hilton Head Island Tuesday night. Deputies said they responded to the area of Muddy Creek Road and Bryant Road just after 8 p.m. after calls about gunshots in the area.
Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia calling for community help

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah resident receives recognition for her hard work to end hunger in Coastal Georgia. America’s Second Harvest Food Bank of Coastal Georgia hosted a luncheon to pay tribute to its volunteers. Savannah’s volunteer of the year, Kate Fox-Marrs received special recognition. Second Harvest...
K9s receiving new protective vests in Bryan County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - K9s at the Bryan County Sheriff office are set to receive new protective vests thanks to a local non profit. Deputies at the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office say the new vests will include crucial supplies like Narcan and medical kits. The new bullet proof vests...
Deputies seize $500K in drugs in Colleton Co, 2 arrested

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies arrested two men Sunday on several drug traffic charges in Colleton County.  In September, Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and SLED’s Narcotic Unit teamed up to conduct traffic stops on I-95 with the intent to stop the flow of illegal drugs.  According to CCSO, detectives and SLED made a traffic […]
Memorial Health hosting safety event for senior drivers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Memorial Health leaders say minor car adjustments for older drivers can make a life-changing difference. Memorial is partnering with AAA and the health department to host a CarFit event for seniors this Friday. Older drivers will pull up here near the Ronald McDonald House and experts...
