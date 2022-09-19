Read full article on original website
evansvilleliving.com
This Weekend: Sept. 22-25
Residents and visitors alike have plenty of opportunities to enjoy a good time while giving back to the community this weekend. From flying in a World War II aircraft to playing a round of golf for charity, taking in an evening show, or jumping into a block party to give back to those in need, there is no shortage of activities.
Beautiful Akita Waits in Southern Indiana Shelter for a Loving Foster
Imagine this next line as if it were being read by Sam Elliot, or somebody else with a really cool voice - "There's a STORM a-comin' to It Takes a Village in Evansville." That probably sounded better in my head. Actually, a STORM is already at It Takes a Village...
14news.com
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - We have new information on a deadly shooting that happened last month in Evansville. Authorities say a man is facing a murder charge. The victim’s girlfriend is now speaking out. The world bid a final farewell to her majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. The monarch is now laid...
14news.com
Princeton to hold escort for WNBA champion Jackie Young
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Princeton Mayor Greg Wright says they are holding an escort in honor of Jackie Young and the Las Vegas Aces winning the WNBA Championship. It’s set for Saturday at 4:00 p.m., and Jackie Young will be home for the event. But first, Tuesday night, there...
14news.com
Ivie Duncan set to be discharged from hospital
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ivie Duncan, also known as “Baby Ivie” is set to be discharged from the hospital Thursday, according to her mom. She was back in the hospital last week with health complications. Her mom posted to Facebook saying Ivie got a blood transfusion and an...
14news.com
Mater Dei to take on Sunrise School Spirit
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunrise School Spirit takes over Mater Dei early Friday morning. The Wildcats made their Sunrise School Spirit debut back in 2016 and they are ready to make a difference again this year!. Right now, Hopkins County Central is in the lead with more than 14,000 pounds...
14news.com
Santa Claus, Indiana makes ‘Today Show’ top 20 list
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - Here in the Tri-State, we all know the premier Christmas destination is Santa Claus, Indiana. Now, the whole country knows with a little recognition from the “Today Show.”. The show released its top twenty Christmas getaways, and the Christmas-themed town made the list. The...
Evansville & Boonville Among the 10 Most Dangerous Cities in Indiana for 2022
A recent study was conducted ranking the ten most dangerous cities in Indiana for 2022, and you might be surprised by this list. When you think of Indiana overall, you don't really associate it with crime. Sure, criminal acts happen all of the time, but that's not typically the stereotype that goes with Indiana. I mean Indiana isn't even one of the top ten most dangerous states in the country. That being said, the website RoadSnacks.net recently broke down the most dangerous cities in each state, and the results for Indiana might surprise you.
Poseville, Indiana Man Competing in the USA Mullet Championships
You can help one Poseville man be named the best mullet in the United States. Over the past couple of years, the mullet has made a comeback. So many men are proudly displaying the “business in the front, party in the back” look. Perhaps we can credit its resurgence in popularity to Morgan Wallen?
Indiana Trail Cam Captures Strange and Haunting Image in Backyard – What Is It?
I'm often sent videos and photos of strange things. Someone will take a photo or video of something and then when they get home, they see something in the image or footage they didn't see when they took it. Then, they send it to me, to see what I think, or, write about it to see what you think.
Indiana’s Haunted Purple Head Bridge Legend Will Make You Shiver with Fear
Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
14news.com
UE men’s basketball inches closer to start of Ragland era
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Nearly a month away from the start of another college basketball season, the University of Evansville men’s basketball team is ready to begin a new era under first-year head coach David Ragland. The Purple Aces have a challenging road ahead for Ragland’s first season at...
14news.com
Evansville Wartime Museum celebrating Warbird Event; 4 vintage planes arriving
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Wartime Museum will be celebrating another Warbird Event with the arrival of four vintage planes. They say that a B-29 Super-fortress, a B-24 Liberator, a P-T-17 Boeing Stearman and President Eisenhower’s 1955 twin engine Air Force One will all be arriving at the museum on Petersburg Road.
wevv.com
Emge's Deli & Diner to close Wednesday
An Evansville Deli & Diner will be closing their doors for good this week. Owners of Emge's say after 46 years, the time has come to say goodbye. According to their release, owners say they weren't able to recover from the pandemic, and as a small business in this economy, they haven't been able to tread water any longer.
14news.com
Ky. League of Cities packs meals for seniors at Owensboro Convention Center
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s National Hunger Awareness Month, and Kentucky League of Cities officials are raising awareness. The group packaged more than 500 boxes of food for seniors Thursday morning in Owensboro. Officials say all of them will go to seniors in the area. The Commissioner of Kentucky...
14news.com
Owensboro resident celebrates 104th birthday
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro man celebrated a special birthday on Monday, his 104th. James Wimsatt says he received some special gifts on his 104th birthday, including a letter from President Joe Biden. Wimsatt says he also got letters from Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, and U.S. Representative Brett Guthrie.
14news.com
Best Small Town in Indiana for a Weekend Getaway
Indiana is a state that's full of surprises. From white sand beaches to German villages and some of the most charming small towns in the country, if you're looking to plan an incredible weekend adventure Indiana has tons of options.
14news.com
Coroner names person killed in Henderson crash
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a crash involving a semi Thursday in Henderson. It happened around 11:30 a.m. near the weigh station along southbound Highway 41, north of the Twin Bridges. A car and and an SUV were also involved. The Henderson County Coroner says 74-year-old Thomas...
14news.com
Evansville Christian School makes giant pink ribbon in support of teacher
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Students and staff at Evansville Christian School took time to support one of their teachers battling breast cancer. Last week, dozens of them wore pink and met out on the field to form a giant, pink, human ribbon. It was done as an encouragement to Mrs....
