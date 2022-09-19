ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

evansvilleliving.com

This Weekend: Sept. 22-25

Residents and visitors alike have plenty of opportunities to enjoy a good time while giving back to the community this weekend. From flying in a World War II aircraft to playing a round of golf for charity, taking in an evening show, or jumping into a block party to give back to those in need, there is no shortage of activities.
14news.com

Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - We have new information on a deadly shooting that happened last month in Evansville. Authorities say a man is facing a murder charge. The victim’s girlfriend is now speaking out. The world bid a final farewell to her majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. The monarch is now laid...
14news.com

Princeton to hold escort for WNBA champion Jackie Young

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Princeton Mayor Greg Wright says they are holding an escort in honor of Jackie Young and the Las Vegas Aces winning the WNBA Championship. It’s set for Saturday at 4:00 p.m., and Jackie Young will be home for the event. But first, Tuesday night, there...
14news.com

Ivie Duncan set to be discharged from hospital

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ivie Duncan, also known as “Baby Ivie” is set to be discharged from the hospital Thursday, according to her mom. She was back in the hospital last week with health complications. Her mom posted to Facebook saying Ivie got a blood transfusion and an...
14news.com

Mater Dei to take on Sunrise School Spirit

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunrise School Spirit takes over Mater Dei early Friday morning. The Wildcats made their Sunrise School Spirit debut back in 2016 and they are ready to make a difference again this year!. Right now, Hopkins County Central is in the lead with more than 14,000 pounds...
14news.com

Santa Claus, Indiana makes ‘Today Show’ top 20 list

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - Here in the Tri-State, we all know the premier Christmas destination is Santa Claus, Indiana. Now, the whole country knows with a little recognition from the “Today Show.”. The show released its top twenty Christmas getaways, and the Christmas-themed town made the list. The...
99.5 WKDQ

Evansville & Boonville Among the 10 Most Dangerous Cities in Indiana for 2022

A recent study was conducted ranking the ten most dangerous cities in Indiana for 2022, and you might be surprised by this list. When you think of Indiana overall, you don't really associate it with crime. Sure, criminal acts happen all of the time, but that's not typically the stereotype that goes with Indiana. I mean Indiana isn't even one of the top ten most dangerous states in the country. That being said, the website RoadSnacks.net recently broke down the most dangerous cities in each state, and the results for Indiana might surprise you.
14news.com

UE men’s basketball inches closer to start of Ragland era

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Nearly a month away from the start of another college basketball season, the University of Evansville men’s basketball team is ready to begin a new era under first-year head coach David Ragland. The Purple Aces have a challenging road ahead for Ragland’s first season at...
14news.com

Evansville Wartime Museum celebrating Warbird Event; 4 vintage planes arriving

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Wartime Museum will be celebrating another Warbird Event with the arrival of four vintage planes. They say that a B-29 Super-fortress, a B-24 Liberator, a P-T-17 Boeing Stearman and President Eisenhower’s 1955 twin engine Air Force One will all be arriving at the museum on Petersburg Road.
wevv.com

Emge's Deli & Diner to close Wednesday

An Evansville Deli & Diner will be closing their doors for good this week. Owners of Emge's say after 46 years, the time has come to say goodbye. According to their release, owners say they weren't able to recover from the pandemic, and as a small business in this economy, they haven't been able to tread water any longer.
14news.com

Owensboro resident celebrates 104th birthday

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro man celebrated a special birthday on Monday, his 104th. James Wimsatt says he received some special gifts on his 104th birthday, including a letter from President Joe Biden. Wimsatt says he also got letters from Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, and U.S. Representative Brett Guthrie.
14news.com

Emge’s Deli and Diner officially closing after 46 years

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Emge’s Deli and Diner are saying their final goodbyes after 46 years in business. The news of the closing comes after Emge’s moved from the downtown area to the north side. [Related Story: Emge’s Deli closes downtown location, moving to north side]...
14news.com

Coroner names person killed in Henderson crash

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a crash involving a semi Thursday in Henderson. It happened around 11:30 a.m. near the weigh station along southbound Highway 41, north of the Twin Bridges. A car and and an SUV were also involved. The Henderson County Coroner says 74-year-old Thomas...
