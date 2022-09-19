Read full article on original website
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network
Council Chairperson Sarah Salem guilty of DWI
POUGHKEEPSIE – A jury of four men and two women found City of Poughkeepsie Common Council Chairperson Sarah Salem guilty of DWI and the violation of passing a steady red light for her role in an accident that occurred on February 26, 2020. The jury delivered their verdict in court just after noon on Tuesday.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Brooklyn men charged with applying for gun permits in Sullivan County
MONTICELLO – Two Brooklyn men have been arrested by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office on a felony charge of offering a false instrument for filing. It is alleged that Dovid Leifer, 24, and Emanuel Friedman, 34, used an address in the Town of Fallsburg, where they did not live, to apply for a full carry pistol permit.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Salem resigns from council after DWI conviction
POUGHKEEPSIE – Common Council Chairperson Sarah Salem of Poughkeepsie has submitted her resignation just hours after being convicted of a misdemeanor DWI on Tuesday. The jury convicted her of DWI after a long-delayed trial on Tuesday afternoon. Salem was arrested after failing a field sobriety test on February 26,...
Frightening: Man Reportedly Harassing Kids at Poughkeepsie Bus Stop
It's something every parent fears, hearing about a situation in a school, or in this case, at a bus stop, involving our children. One Hudson Valley mom has shared her frightening story about a situation that happened at a Poughkeepsie bus stop before 7 am on Tuesday, September 20th. Man...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mid-Hudson News Network
Traffic stop leads to arrests of five on weapons charges
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – A vehicle and traffic stop on Interstate 84 in the Town of Newburgh at around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, September 16 led to the arrests of five persons on illegal gun possession and other charges. State Police pulled over the 2015 BMW-328i with a fraudulent...
3 Officers Arrested in One Week; Is the Hudson Valley Going Bad?
After three separate arrests of law enforcement officers in just one week, many people in the Hudson Valley are wondering what's going on. Police officers, first responders and other law enforcement workers have a tough enough job without having to deal with people thinking they're up to no good. Whenever a member of law enforcement winds up getting in trouble they're referred to as a "bad apple." While it's true that the large majority of our local officers are dedicated to serving the community, having three high-profile arrests happen in one week doesn't look good.
Gun Violence in Hudson Valley ‘Stretched to Daylight Hours’
Two men have pleaded guilty to their daytime shootout in the Hudson Valley. Lavelle Stackhouse, 25, of Newburgh, was sentenced in Orange County Court to 22 years in state prison in connection with a shooting of a man in the middle of the day on William Street, in the City of Newburgh, on September 8, 2021, according to Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler.
New York Men Sentenced For Murder of Hudson Valley Student
Two men were sentenced following the gruesome death of a young woman in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 51-year-old Cornelius Stubbs and 49-year-old Carlos Rivera were sentenced following the murder of a woman in New Windsor. Newburgh Man Sentenced To Life...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh man sentenced in daytime shootout
GOSHEN – A 25-year-old Newburgh man has been sentenced in Orange County Court to 22 years in state prison in connection with a daytime shooting of a man on William Street in the City of Newburgh on September 8, 2021. Lavelle Stackhouse was convicted this past June after a...
Funeral held for Westchester County highway worker
SHRUB OAK, N.Y. -- A funeral was held Tuesday for a Westchester County highway worker who was killed on the job.Coworkers attended the service in Shrub Oak for 28-year-old Jake Arcara, with tower ladders flying the American flag in his honor.Acara was struck by a vehicle last week while he was working on London Road.Authorities say an 88-year-old driver caused the crash. It's still under investigation.Arcara was engaged and planned to get married in September 2023.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh man sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for murder of college student
GOSHEN – Cornelius Stubbs, 51, of Newburgh, was sentenced in Orange County Court on Tuesday to two consecutive 25-year-to-life terms in state prison in connection with the killing September 2019 of 21-year-old college student Chelsea Debidin of Walden who was visiting her boyfriend at his New Windsor apartment. Debidin’s...
Court upholds prison sentence to ex-Washingtonville HS student who planned Columbine-style shooting
A federal appeals court has upheld a five-year prison sentence given to a former Washingtonville high school student who planned a Columbine-style shooting.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman Accused Of Embezzling Nearly $200K From Company In Darien
A 39-year-old woman was nabbed for allegedly embezzling nearly $200,000 from a Fairfield County company. Daria Opolski, of Norwalk, was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 15 in Darien after turning herself in to police on an active warrant. She was arrested for an incident stemming from August when a victim came...
Newburgh mother calls for an arrest in son's shooting
Charmaine Jackson and her son, 21-year-old Niyal Goins, have spent the last four months patiently waiting for justice – after Goins was shot in the City of Newburgh last May.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fishkill Correctional officer indicted for selling drugs
NEW YORK – Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Jr. has announced the indictment of Alex Toro, 47, a state corrections officer at the Fishkill Correctional Facility, for selling cocaine out of his apartment in East Harlem. Toro is charged with four counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance.
Traffic Stop Leads to Near Drowning at Downing Park, Newburgh PD
Would you rather die or go to jail? Well, someone figured out which choice they would prefer the hard way. A man attempted to evade arrest by diving into the pond in Downing Park in Newburgh when he began to drown. Man Nearly Drowns While Trying to Evade Newburgh Police.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Illegal gun recovered with stolen vehicle
TOWN OF SOUTHEAST – State Police and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office have arrested three people in connection with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of stolen property following a pursuit on Interstate 684 in the Town of Bedford that ended at exit 9W for Interstate 84 in the Town of Southeast.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Retired Judge Patsalos dies
NEWBURGH – Retired Orange County Court Judge Pano Patsalos died on Saturday, September 17 at age 93. The Newburgh native his Doctor of Law degree in 1957 following his service in the Army during the Korean conflict. Patsalos served in private practice and as a Newburgh Town Justice, ultimately...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Senate candidates square off at business breakfast
POUGHKEEPSIE – Mayor Rob Rolison and his Democratic opponent for the State Senate’s 39th District, Julie Shiroishi, had a brief debate at the Dutchess County Regional Chamber of Commerce breakfast in Poughkeepsie on Wednesday morning. Rolison, a Republican who has been the mayor of Poughkeepsie since 2016, told...
Newburgh man sentenced to prison for daytime shootout near William, Hasbrouck streets
A Newburgh man was sentenced Friday to 22 years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision following his conviction earlier this year for attempted murder in a daytime shootout in the city that happened just over a year ago. Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler said the defendant,...
Comments / 1