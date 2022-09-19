ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

Comments / 1

Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Council Chairperson Sarah Salem guilty of DWI

POUGHKEEPSIE – A jury of four men and two women found City of Poughkeepsie Common Council Chairperson Sarah Salem guilty of DWI and the violation of passing a steady red light for her role in an accident that occurred on February 26, 2020. The jury delivered their verdict in court just after noon on Tuesday.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Brooklyn men charged with applying for gun permits in Sullivan County

MONTICELLO – Two Brooklyn men have been arrested by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office on a felony charge of offering a false instrument for filing. It is alleged that Dovid Leifer, 24, and Emanuel Friedman, 34, used an address in the Town of Fallsburg, where they did not live, to apply for a full carry pistol permit.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Salem resigns from council after DWI conviction

POUGHKEEPSIE – Common Council Chairperson Sarah Salem of Poughkeepsie has submitted her resignation just hours after being convicted of a misdemeanor DWI on Tuesday. The jury convicted her of DWI after a long-delayed trial on Tuesday afternoon. Salem was arrested after failing a field sobriety test on February 26,...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salem, NY
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
Government
Mid-Hudson News Network

Traffic stop leads to arrests of five on weapons charges

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – A vehicle and traffic stop on Interstate 84 in the Town of Newburgh at around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, September 16 led to the arrests of five persons on illegal gun possession and other charges. State Police pulled over the 2015 BMW-328i with a fraudulent...
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

3 Officers Arrested in One Week; Is the Hudson Valley Going Bad?

After three separate arrests of law enforcement officers in just one week, many people in the Hudson Valley are wondering what's going on. Police officers, first responders and other law enforcement workers have a tough enough job without having to deal with people thinking they're up to no good. Whenever a member of law enforcement winds up getting in trouble they're referred to as a "bad apple." While it's true that the large majority of our local officers are dedicated to serving the community, having three high-profile arrests happen in one week doesn't look good.
MONTGOMERY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Gun Violence in Hudson Valley ‘Stretched to Daylight Hours’

Two men have pleaded guilty to their daytime shootout in the Hudson Valley. Lavelle Stackhouse, 25, of Newburgh, was sentenced in Orange County Court to 22 years in state prison in connection with a shooting of a man in the middle of the day on William Street, in the City of Newburgh, on September 8, 2021, according to Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler.
NEWBURGH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwi#Print Poughkeepsie#Common Council
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh man sentenced in daytime shootout

GOSHEN – A 25-year-old Newburgh man has been sentenced in Orange County Court to 22 years in state prison in connection with a daytime shooting of a man on William Street in the City of Newburgh on September 8, 2021. Lavelle Stackhouse was convicted this past June after a...
NEWBURGH, NY
CBS New York

Funeral held for Westchester County highway worker

SHRUB OAK, N.Y. -- A funeral was held Tuesday for a Westchester County highway worker who was killed on the job.Coworkers attended the service in Shrub Oak for 28-year-old Jake Arcara, with tower ladders flying the American flag in his honor.Acara was struck by a vehicle last week while he was working on London Road.Authorities say an 88-year-old driver caused the crash. It's still under investigation.Arcara was engaged and planned to get married in September 2023.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh man sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for murder of college student

GOSHEN – Cornelius Stubbs, 51, of Newburgh, was sentenced in Orange County Court on Tuesday to two consecutive 25-year-to-life terms in state prison in connection with the killing September 2019 of 21-year-old college student Chelsea Debidin of Walden who was visiting her boyfriend at his New Windsor apartment. Debidin’s...
NEWBURGH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fishkill Correctional officer indicted for selling drugs

NEW YORK – Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Jr. has announced the indictment of Alex Toro, 47, a state corrections officer at the Fishkill Correctional Facility, for selling cocaine out of his apartment in East Harlem. Toro is charged with four counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Illegal gun recovered with stolen vehicle

TOWN OF SOUTHEAST – State Police and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office have arrested three people in connection with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of stolen property following a pursuit on Interstate 684 in the Town of Bedford that ended at exit 9W for Interstate 84 in the Town of Southeast.
WATERBURY, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Retired Judge Patsalos dies

NEWBURGH – Retired Orange County Court Judge Pano Patsalos died on Saturday, September 17 at age 93. The Newburgh native his Doctor of Law degree in 1957 following his service in the Army during the Korean conflict. Patsalos served in private practice and as a Newburgh Town Justice, ultimately...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Senate candidates square off at business breakfast

POUGHKEEPSIE – Mayor Rob Rolison and his Democratic opponent for the State Senate’s 39th District, Julie Shiroishi, had a brief debate at the Dutchess County Regional Chamber of Commerce breakfast in Poughkeepsie on Wednesday morning. Rolison, a Republican who has been the mayor of Poughkeepsie since 2016, told...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy