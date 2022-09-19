You have to love a place that feels like a destination but takes just minutes to reach from the heart of Santa Fe. The popular Tesuque Village Market is one of those spots. It sits on a corner in what the locals call greater downtown Tesuque, where the only other businesses are a gallery and another restaurant. The market’s a rustic charmer, a bright and funky mix of Southwestern and Mexican style, that feels like a little vacation break. You might see a horse “parked” out front, or some great vintage truck, and probably guys selling ristras or wood carvings. The bathrooms here may be the only ones around with a sign asking that you not graffiti the Mary and Baby Jesus wallpaper.

SANTA FE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO