An APD Officer Has Shot a Rock-Throwing Man in Northeast AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The Police Are Conducting a Search for a Suspect with a Gun at Coronado MallDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
BCSO Deputies Fatally Shot a Man in Southwest AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Home Cooked Mexican Restaurant Opening SoonGreyson FAlbuquerque, NM
A Recently Released Video Shows a Los Lunas Prisoner Being Beaten as the Guards Simply WatchDaniella CressmanLos Lunas, NM
KRQE News 13
New things happening for the 50th anniversary of Balloon Fiesta
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 50th anniversary of Balloon Fiesta kicks off on October 1st. Among all the traditions and fan favorites, there are also some new events for guests to enjoy. Something new this year is the Six Sky Boxes for Hospitality. They will be located at the...
Disappearance of Albuquerque Navajo woman to be featured on series
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The story of a missing Native woman from Albuquerque will be featured on a national broadcast. Investigation Discovery will highlight the disappearance of Pepita Redhair on “Disappeared” Wednesday night. Redhair vanished in March 2020 after her mother dropped her off at her boyfriend’s house. Investigators say there is no evidence the boyfriend is […]
Long-vacant Cafe Oaxaca torn down in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The effort to transform an eyesore on Route 66 is moving forward. Crews have demolished the old Cafe Oaxaca at Central and 10th just west of downtown Albuquerque. The sprawling building sat boarded up for nearly two decades. The Downtown Growers Market and Three Sisters Kitchen have teamed up with the non-profit […]
southwestcontemporary.com
2022 Santa Fe Studio Tour: Visit the Heart of Art
The Santa Fe Studio Tour includes eighty-four artists in seventy-one studios throughout the Santa Fe area. The annual Santa Fe Studio Tour showcases the wealth of talent and creativity that make Santa Fe the third largest art market in the United States. Literally, the “heart of art.”. The 2022...
KOAT 7
City of Albuquerque, Balloon Fiesta to recognize couples celebrating their 50th anniversary
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Balloon Fiesta and the City of Albuquerque are teaming up to help 50 couples celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary at the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. The city is asking for couples married in 1972 to register to receive tickets and a parking pass for the...
Daily Lobo
5 and why: 5 fab date ideas in Albuquerque
Time to pull out all the tops to woo that special someone. While it can be difficult for some to think up creative dates worthy of the one they love, University of New Mexico junior Will Kane has you covered as he lists his top five favorite date ideas in the Albuquerque area.
Santa Fe Reporter
Here Comes the Sun
Years ago, back when Santa Fe and Albuquerque bands released albums a little more regularly, or, perhaps, were a little more willing to submit them to SFR for review, local multi-instrumentalist Mustafa Stefan Dill played guitar with a band called Pray For Brain, and I absolutely loved ‘em. As...
Legendary author Rudolfo Anaya on banning books
Ten years ago, Bless Me, Ultima was being pulled from the shelves in Arizona classrooms as Tucson’s Mexican American Studies program was dismantled. I was a reporter at Albuquerque’s now defunct alt-weekly. In our rundown brick office, I pulled out the city’s actual phone book. The big old paper version was already like a thing from a museum, but someone had delivered a bunch of them to our office. My colleagues were using them as booster seats if their chairs were a little broken.
Bosque Brewing helping Duran’s Pharmacy celebrate 80 years of business
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bosque Brewing is helping Duran’s Pharmacy celebrate a major milestone. The popular restaurant and pharmacy is celebrating 80 years in business after Pete Durant started the business in 1942. Bosque Brewing is helping them celebrate with the Duran Ochenta Golden Ale. It’s described as a dry lightly hopped golden ale. The beer […]
Albuquerque health insurance company now home to 120K bees
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque health insurance company is the new home to two colonies of bees. 120,000 bees are now abuzz at the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico headquarters near Ballon Fiesta Park. The bees will collect nectar and help pollinate local flowers and crops in the metro. The honey they produced […]
santafe.com
Tesuque Village Market | Heating It Up
You have to love a place that feels like a destination but takes just minutes to reach from the heart of Santa Fe. The popular Tesuque Village Market is one of those spots. It sits on a corner in what the locals call greater downtown Tesuque, where the only other businesses are a gallery and another restaurant. The market’s a rustic charmer, a bright and funky mix of Southwestern and Mexican style, that feels like a little vacation break. You might see a horse “parked” out front, or some great vintage truck, and probably guys selling ristras or wood carvings. The bathrooms here may be the only ones around with a sign asking that you not graffiti the Mary and Baby Jesus wallpaper.
Harvest Fair at the Albuquerque Garden Center
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Garden Center is hosting the Harvest Craft Fair this year. The fair will be September 23 and 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Albuquerque Garden Center. The fair will feature about 42 crafters and a variety of crafts and fresh grown vegetables. There will food available, fun […]
rrobserver.com
Richmond American building second community in Rio Rancho, more are on the way
RIO RANCHO — Richmond American Homes of New Mexico is building a second community in Rio Rancho. And it’s just the beginning. “We will have additional communities in Rio Rancho late this year and early next year with more in the pipeline after that,” said David Newell, division president, New Mexico. “We are also actively working on projects in other municipalities as well with timelines TBD.”
Albuquerque class shows how to create lowrider designs
The teacher said they get students from the entire nation.
Santa Fe Reporter
I Choo-choo-choose Valentina’s
I don’t often get restaurant recommendations as strong as the one I received from a friend who recently told me that, “When my dad comes to visit, we go to Valentina’s, like, every single night.” But I did indeed hear and heed those words while trying to rustle up dinner the other night, and that is exactly where we went.
rrobserver.com
ABQ doctors to compete in ‘Lego Masters’
Justin Sommer and Austin Willis are trained to make decisions under high stress situations. As pediatrics specialists at Presbyterian Hospital, it’s often required. Yet, as the doctors get down time, each likes to unwind by creating sculptures with Lego. For Willis, his children are the ones he creates Lego...
Benefit concert to support veterans happening in Belen
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Mission 22 is holding a benefit concert September 22 at the Valencia County Fairgrounds. Mission 22 was formed with the goal of ending veteran suicide in America. The group supports veterans and their families thorough outreach events, free treatment programs and more. The concert features Bart Crow as a headliner and special […]
KRQE News 13
‘The Noodle Man’ back in town for special event
He is back in Albuquerque. The star of the Amazon Prime Short, the ‘Noodle Man‘ has traveled all around the country serving stunning Thai food to thousands. Now he is back yet again and partnering with local eateries and music venues. On September 19 he will be at Sister Bar for a takeover in the kitchen with a special musical guest. Sister Bar will be offering specialty drinks for the event. Food service will start at 5 P.M. to 8 P.M. or until he is sold out. The music performance by Red Light Cameras will start at 8 P.M. To learn more, visit https://www.instagram.com/pranompopup/.
KOAT 7
State announces auto theft deterrent program for registered Balloon Fiesta participants
SANTA FE, N.M. — The Office of the Superintendent of Insurance along with other state and local law enforcement agencies will be providing auto theft prevention services at the 50th Balloon Fiesta. The Auto Theft Prevention Authority of the OSI will be launching a GPS monitoring service for registered...
rrobserver.com
Top tips for getting to Balloon Fiesta Park
A balloon fiesta visitor watches balloons inflate on the field while stuck in a line of traffic during a morning mass ascension. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal) There’s no getting around it. Traffic to the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta’s mass ascensions and balloon glows can be a nightmare. And this year’s...
