ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvey County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

WPD respond to multiple fights at Wichita Southeast, pepper spray used

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police and first responders are responding to a situation at Wichita Southeast High School. USD 259 officials tell KSN there are multiple fights. They say the students did not follow the directions of the school resource officer, security officers and other staff, and as a result the security officer sprayed […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

3 killed in Dickinson County crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people died from their injuries in a Tuesday afternoon crash south of Abilene. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 2006 Dodge Dakota and a semi hauling a trailer were traveling south on K-15 at 1500 Avenue when the pickup’s driver made U-Turn at 1500 Avenue. The highway patrol said the semi hit the pickup which then entered the east ditch and flipped onto its roof. The semi also entered the east ditch and stopped in a field.
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 21

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Cheney, Samuel Eli; 19; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Failure to appear. Failure to...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Harvey County, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Harvey County, KS
Crime & Safety
KWCH.com

Wichita police union responds to deputy chiefs' claims

WPD deputy chiefs seek settlement from city, call on city manager to resign. Deputy chiefs for the Wichita Police Department are calling for Wichita City Manager Bob Layton and Human Resources Director Chris Bezruki to resign. Wichita State AD discusses $40 million plan to renovate Cessna Stadium. Updated: Sep. 19,...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Two men sentenced in shooting of Salina officer

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Saline County district court judge has sentenced two men to more than 20 years in prison for the shooting of a police officer. The crimes happened on Aug. 30, 2020. An officer saw a car run several stop signs north of Salina. He tried to pull the car over, and […]
SALINA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud
KWCH.com

Hays Police arrest suspect in man’s beating death

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Hays Police have arrested a suspect in the apparent beating death of a 54-year-old man on Monday night. Monte J. Wilson, also 54, was arrested for second-degree murder and aggravated battery. He is being held in the Ellis County Jail. Police responded to the scene in...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

City of Wichita receives FEMA grant to hire firefighters

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A federal grant will help the City of Wichita expand its fire department. Wednesday, the city announced reception of a $10.2 million grant from FEMA to hire 42 firefighters. With the funding, Wichita Fire Chief Tammy Snow said the department will place two additional truck companies...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Ramsay’s deputy chiefs demand money and resignations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three deputy chiefs who served under former Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay are demanding almost $2.2 million from the City of Wichita. An attorney representing the deputy chiefs says they also want City Manager Robert Layton and Wichita Human Resources Director Chris Bezruki to resign immediately. Attorney James Thompson sent a […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Customs and Border Patrol warns of telephone scam

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The U.S. Customs and Border Patrol is warning about a telephone scam where someone is impersonating their agents. The calls have been reported across the country, including by a viewer of KSN who reached out and wanted to warn others. The agency has received numerous calls reporting the scam, which usually […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ksal.com

Storm Prompts Several Calls to Sheriff

Saturday’s storm had deputies from the Salina County Sheriff’s Office responding to a number of severe weather events. According to Sheriff Roger Soldan, deputies assisted the Kansas Highway Patrol on Saturday night around 8:44pm after a semi truck blew over on I-70 around mile marker 253. EMS checked out the driver and passenger who were okay.
SALINA, KS
KSN News

Augusta man found dead off hiking trail

ELK CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Jeremy Cox, 22, of Augusta, Kan., was found dead off the Elk City Hiking Trail on Saturday, Sept. 17. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), at 6:07 p.m., they, along with Elk City Rural Fire, Independence Fire & EMS and Kansas Wildlife Parks Officers, were dispatched to the […]
AUGUSTA, KS
KWCH.com

Child critically injured by fallen tree in E. Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 10-year-old girl was hurt Wednesday afternoon in an accident in which a tree or part of the tree fell on her. The accident happened around 5 p.m. in the 4700 block of E. English, near Douglas and Oliver. The Wichita Fire Department responded to the...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Fire destroys Hutchinson home, firefighter taken to hospital

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A Hutchinson firefighter had to be treated at a hospital after helping at a house fire Wednesday afternoon. The fire department responded to a home on fire in the 1200 block of East 11th Avenue around 4:40 p.m. The first crews on the scene saw flames through the front door and […]
HUTCHINSON, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy