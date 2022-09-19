Read full article on original website
Crime Stoppers asking for help in locating chupacabra-looking larcenist
PARK CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for help in locating a suspected larcenist that they say could be a “chupacabra,” a legendary creature that attacks animals and consumes their blood. “The pictured male (or chupacabra) used bolt cutters to cut a fence and gain access to the back of […]
WPD respond to multiple fights at Wichita Southeast, pepper spray used
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police and first responders are responding to a situation at Wichita Southeast High School. USD 259 officials tell KSN there are multiple fights. They say the students did not follow the directions of the school resource officer, security officers and other staff, and as a result the security officer sprayed […]
3 killed in Dickinson County crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people died from their injuries in a Tuesday afternoon crash south of Abilene. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 2006 Dodge Dakota and a semi hauling a trailer were traveling south on K-15 at 1500 Avenue when the pickup’s driver made U-Turn at 1500 Avenue. The highway patrol said the semi hit the pickup which then entered the east ditch and flipped onto its roof. The semi also entered the east ditch and stopped in a field.
Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 21
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Cheney, Samuel Eli; 19; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Failure to appear. Failure to...
Wichita police union responds to deputy chiefs' claims
WPD deputy chiefs seek settlement from city, call on city manager to resign. Deputy chiefs for the Wichita Police Department are calling for Wichita City Manager Bob Layton and Human Resources Director Chris Bezruki to resign. Wichita State AD discusses $40 million plan to renovate Cessna Stadium. Updated: Sep. 19,...
Police union, city leaders respond to claims from high-ranking Wichita police officers
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple and a city council member on Tuesday responded after two current deputy chiefs and a former deputy chief with the Wichita Police Department filed an intent letter to sue Wichita City Manager Robert Layton, the city’s HR director and the police union.
Two men sentenced in shooting of Salina officer
SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Saline County district court judge has sentenced two men to more than 20 years in prison for the shooting of a police officer. The crimes happened on Aug. 30, 2020. An officer saw a car run several stop signs north of Salina. He tried to pull the car over, and […]
Teen gets prison for illegally possessing guns, including ‘customized AK-47 pistol’
Wichita police, in a Facebook post earlier this year, said several handguns, including the customized pistol, were seized in a Feb. 16 operation where officers executed a search warrant at a home where the teen lived.
Hays Police arrest suspect in man’s beating death
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Hays Police have arrested a suspect in the apparent beating death of a 54-year-old man on Monday night. Monte J. Wilson, also 54, was arrested for second-degree murder and aggravated battery. He is being held in the Ellis County Jail. Police responded to the scene in...
City of Wichita receives FEMA grant to hire firefighters
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A federal grant will help the City of Wichita expand its fire department. Wednesday, the city announced reception of a $10.2 million grant from FEMA to hire 42 firefighters. With the funding, Wichita Fire Chief Tammy Snow said the department will place two additional truck companies...
Ramsay’s deputy chiefs demand money and resignations
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three deputy chiefs who served under former Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay are demanding almost $2.2 million from the City of Wichita. An attorney representing the deputy chiefs says they also want City Manager Robert Layton and Wichita Human Resources Director Chris Bezruki to resign immediately. Attorney James Thompson sent a […]
Customs and Border Patrol warns of telephone scam
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The U.S. Customs and Border Patrol is warning about a telephone scam where someone is impersonating their agents. The calls have been reported across the country, including by a viewer of KSN who reached out and wanted to warn others. The agency has received numerous calls reporting the scam, which usually […]
Three dead after fatal crash in Dickinson County
Three people from Junction City were killed in a car crash Tuesday in north central Kansas a few miles south of Abilene. According to the Highway Patrol, 54-year-old Joel Hynes was driving a
Storm Prompts Several Calls to Sheriff
Saturday’s storm had deputies from the Salina County Sheriff’s Office responding to a number of severe weather events. According to Sheriff Roger Soldan, deputies assisted the Kansas Highway Patrol on Saturday night around 8:44pm after a semi truck blew over on I-70 around mile marker 253. EMS checked out the driver and passenger who were okay.
Augusta man found dead off hiking trail
ELK CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Jeremy Cox, 22, of Augusta, Kan., was found dead off the Elk City Hiking Trail on Saturday, Sept. 17. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), at 6:07 p.m., they, along with Elk City Rural Fire, Independence Fire & EMS and Kansas Wildlife Parks Officers, were dispatched to the […]
Dead sheep in bag found in north Wichita
Jeff Corbett was driving in Wichita's Riverside when he found a dead sheep in the road.
Child critically injured by fallen tree in E. Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 10-year-old girl was hurt Wednesday afternoon in an accident in which a tree or part of the tree fell on her. The accident happened around 5 p.m. in the 4700 block of E. English, near Douglas and Oliver. The Wichita Fire Department responded to the...
Wichita council member accuses police leaders of extortion, calls on them to resign
Deputy chiefs Chet Pinkston and Jose Salcido sent a legal letter to the city yesterday threatening to sue unless the city met a list of demands.
BBB gets involved, city looks at licensing measures after local trash company still leaving people without service
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - "We've never seen anything to this extent when it comes to trash service," said Denise Groene with the Better Business Bureau. Groene is talking about Best Value Services in Wichita, a company quickly earning itself a bad reputation for leaving customers stuck with piles of trash for weeks.
Fire destroys Hutchinson home, firefighter taken to hospital
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A Hutchinson firefighter had to be treated at a hospital after helping at a house fire Wednesday afternoon. The fire department responded to a home on fire in the 1200 block of East 11th Avenue around 4:40 p.m. The first crews on the scene saw flames through the front door and […]
