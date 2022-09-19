ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Doesn't Have An Open Casket

After the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, Operation London Bridge was put into action, which gives a thorough 10-day schedule for mourning the queen (via CNN). The plan for the queen's death and the days following it have been organized long before her passing. Now, funeral arrangements have been made.
The Queen's much-adored niece Lady Sarah Chatto looks emotional as she's joined by her son Arthur, 23, to bid farewell to Her Majesty at Westminster Hall

Princess Margaret's beloved daughter Lady Sarah Chatto looked emotional as she attended the service at Westminster Hall following the Queen’s procession today. The Queen's only niece, who remained close to Her Majesty and Prince Philip following her mother Margaret’s death in 2002, joined other members of the royal family to pay their respects to the late monarch.
Elle

What The Queen Will Be Buried In, And How Her Coffin Will Be Dressed

As we near Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, having already witnessed the momentous and reverent procession through Edinburgh and also through the streets of London to where she currently rests in Westminster, questions have begun to emerge around what clothes and jewellery the late Queen will be dressed in for her burial.
People

Princess Anne Makes History as Queen Elizabeth's Children Unite for Vigil Beside Her Coffin

Queen Elizabeth's four children carried out a solemn tradition. On Monday evening, King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward came together to conduct the Vigil of the Princes as their mother's coffin laid in state at St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland. The siblings stepped out beside their mother's casket, draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland and topped with a floral wreath and the Crown of Scotland.
The Independent

Royal vault: Inside the burial chamber that houses 25 royals - Who is buried there?

Queen Elizabeth II’s journey to her final resting place has begun with Her Majesty’s coffin Edinburgh-bound.She will eventually be brought to Windsor Castle, where she will be laid to rest at the King George VI memorial chapel. Though she will be buried in Windsor, she will not be laid to rest in the royal vault which is currently home to 25 members of the royal family.The late Duke of Edinburgh will soon be relocated from the royal vault to King George VI chapel to lie with the late Queen, as well as her mother and father, King George VI,...
Daily Mail

A King's grief: Emotional Charles is watched by concerned Princess Anne as they walk behind their mother's coffin at state funeral for the Queen - and new monarch appears to wipe away a tear as she is laid to rest

King Charles III was visibly emotional and appeared to wipe away a tear as he made his way inside Westminster Abbey alongside a concerned Princess Anne for the Queen's state funeral. Charles, dressed in military uniform, was teary-eyed as he mournfully watched his mother's coffin carried into the church for...
AFP

King George VI Memorial Chapel: the queen's last resting place

Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest in the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle's St George's Chapel, alongside her mother, father, sister and husband. It was commissioned by Elizabeth as a permanent resting place for her father King George VI. The king died aged 56 in February 1952 but his death had been unexpected and as a result no specific resting place had been allocated.
Daily Mail

Her final journey ends in a haunting silence: As the Queen's coffin descends into the Royal Vault in Windsor Castle, her piper's haunting lament will gradually fade – leaving the 800-strong congregation in contemplative quiet

In the seconds after the Queen's coffin gently descends into the Royal Vault at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, her piper will play a haunting lament. With military precision, Pipe Major Paul Burns, from the Royal Regiment of Scotland, will then slowly walk away from the gothic Chapel. As...
People

King Charles and Queen Camilla Fly to Scotland One Day After Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

Though the national period of mourning for Queen Elizabeth ended across the U.K., her family will remain in mourning for another week, a wish King Charles expressed soon after her death King Charles III and Queen Camilla have traveled north. The new King, 73, and Queen Consort, 75, flew to Scotland on Tuesday, the day after Queen Elizabeth's state funeral at Westminster Abbey and committal service at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. The royal couple was seen at Aberdeen Airport around noon. It's possible that they drove an hour west to...
Daily Mail

Teary-eyed King Charles III waves to crowds shouting 'God save the king' as he arrives at Buckingham Palace after being officially proclaimed sovereign in historic ceremony - before cheers for Queen Consort Camilla

An emotional and pensive King Charles III smiled through his tears and waved at the crowd of well-wishers gathered outside the gates of Buckingham Palace after his proclamation today - as mourners continue to leave floral tributes in memory of his beloved 'mama' Queen Elizabeth II after her death. Well-wishers...
Daily Mail

Biblical symbolism, a tribute to George VI or clever planning? Experts suggest reasons behind Queen's coffin being moved from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall at precisely 2.22pm today

When the King and his sons walk behind the Queen's coffin today, they will leave Buckingham Palace at exactly 2.22pm. The royal family will accompany their matriarch on foot on the journey to Westminster Hall where hundreds of thousands of people are expected to pay their respects after queueing for what could be as much as 40 hours.
