Read full article on original website
Related
Why Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Doesn't Have An Open Casket
After the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, Operation London Bridge was put into action, which gives a thorough 10-day schedule for mourning the queen (via CNN). The plan for the queen's death and the days following it have been organized long before her passing. Now, funeral arrangements have been made.
The Queen's much-adored niece Lady Sarah Chatto looks emotional as she's joined by her son Arthur, 23, to bid farewell to Her Majesty at Westminster Hall
Princess Margaret's beloved daughter Lady Sarah Chatto looked emotional as she attended the service at Westminster Hall following the Queen’s procession today. The Queen's only niece, who remained close to Her Majesty and Prince Philip following her mother Margaret’s death in 2002, joined other members of the royal family to pay their respects to the late monarch.
Photos show the Queen's coffin being lowered into the Royal Vault at St George's Chapel
The Queen was lowered into the royal vault at St George's Chapel in Windsor after her state funeral. The Queen's coffin will be interred in the King George VI memorial chapel – her final resting place. Prince Philip's coffin will be moved a final time from the royal vault...
Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Is Lowered into Royal Vault in Stunning Final Farewell
Queen Elizabeth has been laid to rest. The penultimate funeral ritual for the late monarch, who "peacefully" died at age 96 on September 8, was conducted at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Monday at about 5 p.m. local time. Following a somber service led by the Dean of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Elle
What The Queen Will Be Buried In, And How Her Coffin Will Be Dressed
As we near Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, having already witnessed the momentous and reverent procession through Edinburgh and also through the streets of London to where she currently rests in Westminster, questions have begun to emerge around what clothes and jewellery the late Queen will be dressed in for her burial.
Queen Elizabeth II obituary
Monarch who through her seven decades of public service became a figure of fascination by remaining steadfastly private
What was the ‘wand of office’ broken at the Queen’s funeral?
One of the final ceremonial acts of the day was the lord chamberlain breaking the wand, which was buried with the late monarch
Princess Anne Makes History as Queen Elizabeth's Children Unite for Vigil Beside Her Coffin
Queen Elizabeth's four children carried out a solemn tradition. On Monday evening, King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward came together to conduct the Vigil of the Princes as their mother's coffin laid in state at St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland. The siblings stepped out beside their mother's casket, draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland and topped with a floral wreath and the Crown of Scotland.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Royal vault: Inside the burial chamber that houses 25 royals - Who is buried there?
Queen Elizabeth II’s journey to her final resting place has begun with Her Majesty’s coffin Edinburgh-bound.She will eventually be brought to Windsor Castle, where she will be laid to rest at the King George VI memorial chapel. Though she will be buried in Windsor, she will not be laid to rest in the royal vault which is currently home to 25 members of the royal family.The late Duke of Edinburgh will soon be relocated from the royal vault to King George VI chapel to lie with the late Queen, as well as her mother and father, King George VI,...
A King's grief: Emotional Charles is watched by concerned Princess Anne as they walk behind their mother's coffin at state funeral for the Queen - and new monarch appears to wipe away a tear as she is laid to rest
King Charles III was visibly emotional and appeared to wipe away a tear as he made his way inside Westminster Abbey alongside a concerned Princess Anne for the Queen's state funeral. Charles, dressed in military uniform, was teary-eyed as he mournfully watched his mother's coffin carried into the church for...
‘Gentle giant’ horse Apollo taking part in Queen’s funeral procession
A horse known as a “gentle giant” is to take part in the funeral procession of the Queen. Apollo the Drum Horse will be ridden by Lance Corporal Chris Diggle from the Band of the Household Cavalry. The nine-year-old horse stands at over 17 hands (1.73 metres) tall...
Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice to take back corgis Muick and Sandy after gifting them to the Queen following Prince Phillip's death last year
Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice are expected to take on the care of two corgis they gave to the Queen. The dogs – Muick and Sandy – were gifts from her second son and his elder daughter after the death of Prince Philip in 2021. Her Majesty had...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WATCH: Man tackled to the ground by police after running at Queen Elizabeth's casket in London
Security standing watch at Queen Elizabeth II's casket Friday night tackled a man who rushed the casket to touch it.
King George VI Memorial Chapel: the queen's last resting place
Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest in the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle's St George's Chapel, alongside her mother, father, sister and husband. It was commissioned by Elizabeth as a permanent resting place for her father King George VI. The king died aged 56 in February 1952 but his death had been unexpected and as a result no specific resting place had been allocated.
Her final journey ends in a haunting silence: As the Queen's coffin descends into the Royal Vault in Windsor Castle, her piper's haunting lament will gradually fade – leaving the 800-strong congregation in contemplative quiet
In the seconds after the Queen's coffin gently descends into the Royal Vault at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, her piper will play a haunting lament. With military precision, Pipe Major Paul Burns, from the Royal Regiment of Scotland, will then slowly walk away from the gothic Chapel. As...
King Charles and Queen Camilla Fly to Scotland One Day After Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Though the national period of mourning for Queen Elizabeth ended across the U.K., her family will remain in mourning for another week, a wish King Charles expressed soon after her death King Charles III and Queen Camilla have traveled north. The new King, 73, and Queen Consort, 75, flew to Scotland on Tuesday, the day after Queen Elizabeth's state funeral at Westminster Abbey and committal service at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. The royal couple was seen at Aberdeen Airport around noon. It's possible that they drove an hour west to...
Poignant moment Princess Anne curtsies to beloved mum as Queen begins final journey from Balmoral to Buckingham Palace
PRINCESS Anne curtsied to her beloved mother yesterday as the Queen began her final journey from Balmoral to Buckingham Palace. Anne followed Her Majesty’s oak coffin on a 6.6-hour drive to Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh where she was joined by brothers Andrew and Edward plus Sophie Wessex. The coffin, draped...
Teary-eyed King Charles III waves to crowds shouting 'God save the king' as he arrives at Buckingham Palace after being officially proclaimed sovereign in historic ceremony - before cheers for Queen Consort Camilla
An emotional and pensive King Charles III smiled through his tears and waved at the crowd of well-wishers gathered outside the gates of Buckingham Palace after his proclamation today - as mourners continue to leave floral tributes in memory of his beloved 'mama' Queen Elizabeth II after her death. Well-wishers...
Royal Expert Reveals Who Queen Elizabeth’s Beloved Pony May Go to Now Following the Monarch’s Death
Queen Elizabeth's pony, Emma, tugged at heartstrings when she was part of the monarch's final tribute at Windsor Castle. Now, royal fans want to know who will care for her.
Biblical symbolism, a tribute to George VI or clever planning? Experts suggest reasons behind Queen's coffin being moved from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall at precisely 2.22pm today
When the King and his sons walk behind the Queen's coffin today, they will leave Buckingham Palace at exactly 2.22pm. The royal family will accompany their matriarch on foot on the journey to Westminster Hall where hundreds of thousands of people are expected to pay their respects after queueing for what could be as much as 40 hours.
Comments / 0